GRANT & TOPP COMBO NET RECORD TYING 50TH USAC SPRINT WIN AT PORT ROYAL

By Richie Murray

Port Royal, Pennsylvania (June 21, 2025)………”I love sprint cars on half-miles.”

For Justin Grant, it’s easy to see why he’d say that following Saturday night’s feature victory during round four of USAC #EasternStorm Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway.

After all, 17 of Grant’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship main event wins have come on dirt tracks of that particular distance, which ranks as the fifth most by any driver in series history.

Furthermore, the Ione, California racer’s 58th overall USAC National Sprint Car win moved him one step closer to the all-time series record and now stands just three shy of Brady Bacon (61) for second place and four behind all-time leader Dave Darland (62).

But most miraculously, 50 of Grant’s 58 career USAC National Sprint Car triumphs have come in a car owned by TOPP Motorsports. Grant and TOPP’s 50th win together tied Brady Bacon / Hoffman Auto Racing as the winningest driver/entrant combo in series history.

Grant’s fourth win of the USAC National Sprint Car season arrived Saturday in non-stop, caution free fashion after he surpassed racelong leader Briggs Danner for the lead with 12 laps remaining, then had to stave off his relentless attacks down the stretch to become the first multi-time main event winner of Eastern Storm 2025.

In the process, Grant established a new 30-lap USAC track record at Port Royal, completing the distance in a mere 10:53.663 aboard his TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink – TOPP Industries – LA Poly/Maxim/Kistler Chevy.

Just as he did the year prior when he led the initial 22 laps, outside front row starter Danner established the early pace and thoroughly dominated the first half of the feature. In the meantime, Grant displayed his meddle early in the going as he advanced from fifth to second within the first three circuits all while experiencing the ever changing track conditions.

“Honestly, the track had changed so much,” Grant explained. “Normally you get going on the cushion, so I kind of pick it a part the first few laps and get settled in. But every couple of laps, it was changing and never for the good. It was getting harder every time.”

Despite the early maneuvering, Grant still had much ground to make up as Danner’s lead had ballooned to a full three seconds by the 15th lap. That said, slowly but surefootedly, Grant edged his way back into the fold as Danner combed through the back end of the field, which subsequently sliced Danner’s advantage to under one second.

On the 19th lap, Danner ducked low in turn one to place 14th running Kayla Roell a lap down. But as Danner slid through turns one and two, he drifted up toward the outside guardrail. At that same moment, Grant got an excellent bite through the middle that propelled him past Danner at the exit of two and into the lead with only 12 laps to go.

“Getting by Briggs there, I was just hoping to catch him in lapped traffic, and I knew I could catch myself in the middle off two if I ran a soft slider across there,” Grant recalled. “I was hoping I could get to him with a run off four behind lapped traffic one time and it worked out really good. Other than that, I didn’t really know what I was going to do. But it worked.”

Danner refused to go quietly into the night and remained in lockstep with Grant as the laps dwindled down. With nine to go, Danner returned fire by making another run at Grant and pulled even before slotting back behind, which served notice to Grant which gave proof through the night that he was still right there.

“I kept looking at the flagman like, ‘are you sure? Where’s the white? Let’s finish this thing,’” Grant reflected. “I about crashed a couple times getting into three. One time, real big! I got way biked up and started having to cheat my entrance into three, which doesn’t get you a good run off four. But I was bicycling every other time trying to make speed. It’s tough. You get to leading and it’s like you can’t beat yourselves here, but when you have a guy like Briggs behind you, you know he’s smashing and getting everything he can out of it trying to hunt you down.”

On the final lap, Danner had closed his deficit to Grant down to a single car length. Through turn three, Grant’s left eye was full of Danner who had once again surged even alongside. It all played into Grant’s mindset after his most recent Port Royal start, in a USAC Silver Crown car in June of 2024, which saw him get passed for the win on the final turn of the final lap.

“I wasn’t really surprised to see Briggs coming to the white,” Grant admitted. “I was having flashbacks, I can tell you that. Trying to find that balance of not getting soft and not crashing yourself, especially in three and four, and trying to figure out what to do in one and two, really, it was a tricky and fun to race.”

Ultimately, Grant successfully kept Danner at bay en route to victory by a 0.759 second margin over runner-up Briggs Danner with Eastern Storm point leader Kyle Cummins third, Mitchel Moles fourth and Robert Ballou rounding out the top-five after starting 12th.

For his efforts, Ballou was the recipient of both the Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night and Rod End Supply Hard Charger honors. All those accolades came after mechanical issues forced him to a backup car that he used to grind his way back into contention via a heat race win and a top-five run in the feature.

Logan Seavey earned his first Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifying time with the USAC National Sprint Cars since May at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway. The defending series champion blazed around Port Royal at a time of 18.662 seconds to earn his 17th career USAC National Sprint Car fast qualifying time, tying Kyle Cummins for 29th place all-time.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 21, 2025 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – USAC Eastern Storm Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-18.662; 2. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-18.819; 3. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-18.953; 4. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-18.986; 5. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-19.099; 6. C.J. Leary, 21AZ, Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian-19.117; 7. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-19.194; 8. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-19.212; 9. Gunnar Setser, 5G, KO-19.231; 10. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-19.243; 11. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-19.284; 12. Kayla Roell, 4K, Roell-19.314; 13. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-19.366; 14. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-19.663; 15. Steven Drevicki, 19s, DeGre-19.704; 16. Ed Aikin, 7, Aikin-19.809; 17. Dale Schweikart, 78, Schweikart-20.975; 18. Jason Cherry, 67c, Cherry-21.133; 19. Olivia Thayer, 39T, Thayer-21.648; 20. Dirk Rimrott, 27, Rimrott-23.420; 21. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Boyd-NT; 22. Billy Ney, 83s, Ney-NT.

CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Kale Drake, 5. Ed Aikin, 6. Logan Seavey, 7. Olivia Thayer, 8. Billy Ney. 2:44.643

K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Briggs Danner, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Joey Amantea, 5. Hayden Reinbold, 6. Dale Schweikart. 2:47.500

USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Steven Drevicki, 3. Gunnar Setser, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Kayla Roell, 6. Jason Cherry, 7. Braydon Cromwell. 2:46.974

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (5), 2. Briggs Danner (2), 3. Kyle Cummins (4), 4. Mitchel Moles (3), 5. Robert Ballou (12), 6. Jake Swanson (7), 7. C.J. Leary (1), 8. Logan Seavey (6), 9. Gunnar Setser (9), 10. Hayden Reinbold (8), 11. Kale Drake (10), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 13. Joey Amantea (14), 14. Kayla Roell (13), 15. Steven Drevicki (15), 16. Ed Aikin (16), 17. Dale Schweikart (17), 18. Jason Cherry (18), 19. Olivia Thayer (19), 20. Braydon Cromwell (21), 21. Billy Ney (22), 22. Dirk Rimrott (20). 10:53.663 (New Track Record)

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 Briggs Danner, Laps 20-30 Justin Grant.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1320, 2-Justin Grant-1225, 3-Mitchel Moles-1082, 4-Briggs Danner-1030, 5-Logan Seavey-1002, 6-Robert Ballou-988, 7-Jake Swanson-977, 8-Kale Drake-920, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-910, 10-C.J. Leary-907.

USAC EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-304, 2-Briggs Danner-298, 3-Justin Grant-292, 4-Mitchel Moles-280, 5-Jake Swanson-243, 6-Robert Ballou-227, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-217, 8-Logan Seavey-212, 9-Hayden Reinbold-201, 10-Kale Drake-197.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-135, 2-C.J. Leary-58, 3-Briggs Danner-57, 4-Robert Ballou-57, 5-Gunnar Setser-57, 6-Kyle Cummins-56, 7-Justin Grant-51, 8-Chase Stockon-50, 9-Jacob Denney-35, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-34.

USAC EASTERN STORM PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Briggs Danner-24, 2-Robert Ballou-20, 3-Kyle Cummins-17, 4-Justin Grant-16, 5-Daison Pursley-15, 6-Steven Drevicki-11, 7-Mitchel Moles-10, 8-Gunnar Setser-8, 9-C.J. Leary-8, 10-Olivia Thayer-8.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 22, 2025 – Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania – 1/5-Mile Dirt Track – USAC Eastern Storm Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Justin Grant (18.835)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Logan Seavey (18.662)

Car IQ First Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Briggs Danner

USAC Gear Third Heat Winner: Kyle Cummins

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Robert Ballou (12th to 5th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Robert Ballou