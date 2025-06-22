TONY GOMES DOMINATES FOR FIRST OCEAN SPRINTS WIN

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (June 21, 2025) – Racing at Ocean Speedway on a race day decision, Tony Gomes stormed for his first career Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo victory on Friday night in Watsonville. Gomes was joined by Jim Pettit II, Danny Wagner, Bobby Gallaher, Mark Biscardi, and Jonathan Welborn in victory lane on a busy six division night at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

Gomes topped time trials and charged from the outside pole to the win in the 30-lap nightcap.

“This all came together about 10:30 this morning. Got a text to come and race and never deny a chance to race,” Gomes said. “Not even my own seat, got to thank Matt and Adrianna DeMartini for the seat. It’s nice to come home and get a win. Hopefully this will start a trend to being here more on Friday nights.”

Gomes passed defending champion and Gizdich Ranch Dash winner Caleb Debem of Salinas to kick off the main event. Yuba City’s Seth Standley then overhauled Debem in a teenager battle for second on lap six.

Debem’s night ended battling with Jake Haulot of Cotati on the front stretch for third, with Debem up against the front stretch wall for a caution on lap 13. Gilroy’s Kurt Nelson spun on lap 15 from third and collected Haulot and Dryver Dothage for the next caution in turn two.

Chris Nelson entered the scene, challenging Standley on the high side for second. Nelson would encounter an issue that brought his machine to rest in turn four on lap 18.

Gomes sailed away over the final 12 laps for the win while Standley stretched out second place ahead of Cole Wakim in third. Jason Chisum and a resurgent Dothage rounded out the top-five.

Jim Pettit II of Prunedale soared around the outside of Cody Burke with two laps remaining to claim the IMCA Modified feature. Burke led the action from the pole position. Dustin Canale spun to set up a restart on just the first lap of competition. An accordion effect on the restart caught out Bobby Hogge of Salinas and Todd Hermosillo of Watsonville, requiring a long caution to separate the two vehicles.

Cole Szlauko spun from third on lap 17, erasing a 1.6 second lead for Burke over Pettit and setting up a three-lap shootout. Pettit took full advantage, driving to the top side to lead lap 19. Burke battled back on the bottom in turn four coming to the checkered flag to no avail. Pettit scored the win followed by Burke, Jonathan Hagio, Katelyn Robertson, and Mike Szlauko.

The IMCA Sport Mod 20-lap feature was claimed by points leader Danny Wagner of Baypoint. Trent Golden of Pittsburg led the opening circuit over the 18-car field. A hard crash involving multiple cars on the front stretch stopped the race, ending the night for Max Baggett, Trevor Clymens, and David Crocker. Bo Crebs and Jeff Mead traded blows for fourth with the pair making contact and Mead spinning.

Wagner navigated through the chaos to challenge Golden, leading lap eight with a slidejob in turn four. Golden answered back to lead lap ten. Golden got sideways in lapped traffic, allowing Wagner to make the decisive pass on lap 12. Wagner led the final eight laps followed by Steven Allee of Watsonville, Trevor Clymens, 14-year-old Landon King in his Ocean debut, and 2024 champion Emali VanHoff.

Bobby Gallaher used the high side to take an exciting win in the Hobby Stocks 20-lap feature. Lilly Mead of Watsonville, racing on her son’s second birthday, and 2020 IMCA Sport Mod champion Adriane Frost of Watsonville led the field for the first half of the race. Gallaher took his machine up stairs, driving around them on a lap nine restart to take the lead. Frost then passed Mead for second. Ryan Hart and Terry Campion rounded out the top-five.

Mark Biscardi of San Jose claimed the South Bay Dwarf Car 20-lap feature. He battled repeatedly with Eric Weisler of Campbell in the first half of the event. In the second half of the race, Four Banger champion Jason Lazzerini used the outside to enter the discussion. Biscardi led Lazzerini and Weisler in a closely matched finish with Barry Waddell in fourth and Eddy Claessen in fifth.

Jonathan Welborn of Boulder Creek won the 15-lap Four Banger feature. Welborn led the opening lap before being passed by Joshua Silva of Watsovnille. Silva slowed with mechanical issues on a few occasions, allowing Welborn to take sole possession of the lead. Silva then spun with contact from Steve Roach on the final turn while battling for second. Welborn topped Kate Beardsley and Shelbie Freeman at the finish

Ocean Speedway in Watsonville returns on Friday June 27 for Goldstar Buick GMC night at the races with the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo. For more information, visit www.OceanSpeedway.com

Ocean Speedway June 20, 2025 – Race Results

Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 31B-Tony Gomes[2]; 2. 25S-Seth Standley[3]; 3. 73-Cole Wakim[7]; 4. 25Z-Jason Chisum[9]; 5. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[8]; 6. 3P-Nick Purdy[11]; 7. 56Z-Don Hart[13]; 8. 72JR-Chris Nelson[6]; 9. 72W-Kurt Nelson[5]; 10. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]; 11. 3D-Caleb Debem[1]; 12. 71C-Walter Ball[12]; 13. (DNS) 76-Jennifer Osborne