Andy Forsberg wins on Fan Appreciation Night in Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Auburn’s Andy Forsberg battled his way to the lead early on and dominated the remainder for his 76th career Winged Sprint Car triumph at Placerville Speedway on Saturday.

Sharing victory lane on Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night were Ray Trimble with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, Nick Baldwin with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Dakota Albright with the BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints.

Suisun City’s Chance Grasty jumped out front at the waving the green flag in the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car finale. It didn’t last long however, as current point leader Andy Forsberg carved his way by on lap three.

Once out front Forsberg was never seriously challenged over the remaining distance en route to his 76th career Sprint Car win at the track. Racing behind though was a back-and-forth affair between several different drivers.

Modesto’s Tony Gomes and Grasty battled for second, which Gomes eventually secured on lap 22. Grasty came home third followed by Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick and Placerville’s Shane Hopkins. Rounding out the top 10 were Austin Wood, Justyn Cox, Jake Andreotti, Kenny Wanderstadt and Steven Kent.

Auburn’s Ray Trimble snagged his 23rd career Kings Meats Ltd. Late Model win at Placerville Speedway on Saturday. Trimble led every lap on way to the victory over Matt Micheli, Shawn Deforest, Paul Gugliomoni and Rod Oliver.

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin also led every step of the way with the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks on Fan Appreciation Night. The six-time track champion fended off all challengers to grab his 35th career win and move into sole possession of number four all time at the speedway.

Kevin Jinkerson battled his way under Ryan Peter late in the going to run second, followed by Peter, Wayne Trimble and Tommy Sturgeon.

With the traveling BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints it was the Thompson’s Dealerships sponsored entry of Dakota Albright standing in victory lane. Albright had to deal with a very fast Greg Dennett, who passed him for the lead on lap four.

Albright returned the favor a few circuits later though and then held him off for the remaining distance. At the Darin Stahl checkered flag, it was Albright over Dennett, Matt Land, Jason Schostag and Bradley Schmidt.

Placerville Speedway returns to action this Saturday with Kings Meats Half Priced Burger Night.

Results

Placerville Speedway

Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

June 21, 2025

Winged Sprint Cars:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]; 2. 7C-Tony Gomes[5]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick[7]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[4]; 6. 2A-Austin Wood[3]; 7. 42X-Justyn Cox[10]; 8. 7P-Jake Andreotti[8]; 9. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[15]; 10. 81-Steven Kent[12]; 11. 3-Cole Schroeder[6]; 12. 25-Seth Standley[13]; 13. 12J-John Clark[11]; 14. 98-Chris Masters[14]; 15. 21C-Cody Meyer[16]; 16. 17-Anthony Snow[9]; 17. 7W-Dennis Scherer[19]; 18. 1-Connor Grasty[17]; 19. 25JR-Cody Johnson[20]; 20. 75-Bill Smith[18]