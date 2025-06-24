FARNHAM CLAIMS CUNNINGHAM MEMORIAL AT MERRITVILLE

From SOS

THOROLD, Ont. (June 21, 2025) – Merrittville Speedway welcomed the Southern Ontario Sprints series back to the track on Saturday night for the Gary Cunningham Memorial. Matt Farnham found victory lane after an entertaining race.

Baily Heard started on the pole with Mike Bowman on his outside to start the 25 lap A-Main. Heard led the first eight laps with Farnham and Bowman in hot pursuit. Farnham’s bid for the lead allowed Bowman to follow him through, and Heard then fell into the clutches of DJ Christie.

Christie was on the charge and got past Heard on lap 17, but a courageous move on Bowman for second did not work out. Christie spun and brought out the yellow flag, creating a dash to the finish.

Farnham looked to have the race in hand, but a spinning car with four laps to go almost spelled disaster for the Western New York driver. Farnham was able to avoid a collision and stayed up front to take the win by 0.940 seconds. Bowman took the runner-up spot, followed by Heard, fifth row starter Josh Hansen, and championship points leader Darren Dryden.

Farnham also claimed the Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award, while Jacob Dykstra was The Drivers Project Hard Charger Award winner.

Next on the SOS schedule is a doubleheader weekend with $5,000-to-win Gold Crown Super Series events on Friday, June 27 at Ohsweken Speedway and Saturday, June 28 at Brighton Speedway. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the Southern Ontario Sprints.

2025 Southern Ontario Sprints Season

Statistical Report – Saturday, June 21, 2025

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

7NY-Matt Farnham[3]; 2. 71-Mike Bowman[2]; 3. 70-Baily Heard[1]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[9]; 5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; 6. 19-Allan Downey[8]; 7. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[13]; 8. 94-Todd Hoddick[4]; 9. 11-Jamie Turner[10]; 10. 15-Ryan Turner[11]; 11. 21-Kyle Phillips[16]; 12. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[18]; 13. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]; 14. 94X-Scott Hall[14]; 15. (DNF) 5-DJ Christie[5]; 16. (DNF) 11H-Jeremy Hughes[15]; 17. (DNF) 12-Alex Bergeron[17]; 18. (DNF) 90-Travis Cunningham[12]; 19. (DNS) 22-Allen Gilleta

Awards

The Drivers Project Hard Charger ($150) – Jacob Dykstra (+6)

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Matt Farnham (13.320 seconds)

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

71-Mike Bowman[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 4. 11-Jamie Turner[3]; 5. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 6. 21-Kyle Phillips[6]; 7. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

77T-Tyeller Powless[1]; 2. 19-Allan Downey[2]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[3]; 4. 94-Todd Hoddick[4]; 5. (DNF) 94X-Scott Hall[5]; 6. (DNS) 22-Allen Gilleta

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

5-DJ Christie[1]; 2. 70-Baily Heard[4]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[5]; 4. 90-Travis Cunningham[2]; 5. 11H-Jeremy Hughes[3]; 6. 12-Alex Bergeron[6]

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2025 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada

SOS Media

Website: www.southernontariosprints.com

Twitter: @SOSsprints

Facebook: SouthernOntarioSprints

Instagram: southernontariosprints