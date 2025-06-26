Triple Crown boasts $10,000 Bonus on Independence Day weekend

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…One of the most anticipated events of the season rolls into Placerville Speedway on Saturday July 5th, with the inaugural All Coast Construction/ Avanti Windows & Doors Triple Crown.

Thanks to the support of All Coast Construction and Avanti Windows & Doors, if a driver sweeps all three main events with the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the USCS Non-Wing Sprint Cars and the USAC Western States Midgets, they’ll earn an extra $10,000 in their pocket.

With the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars handing out $2,000-to-win on July 5th, a driver has the potential to bring home a total payday of $16,250 if they can complete the Triple Crown sweep.

The popular Ultimate Sprint Car Series make their third ever Placerville Speedway appearance during the show. The event presented by Rattle Snake Ridge will offer $2,500-to-win the feature.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midgets are also set for their final tune up prior to November’s running of the Hangtown 100, which is sanctioned by the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets.

Rounding out the card on July 5th are the BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints, as they contest another round with the “King of the Non-Wing” series.

The overall weekend begins on Friday July 4th with the annual Freedom Fireworks showcase. The Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models take to the track, followed by a massive fireworks display to cap the evening.

Seating during the Fourth of July event is Reserved in the main covered grandstand and can be purchased via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/prs070425 or at the gate.

Grandstand seating during the Triple Crown will be General Admission on Saturday July 5th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked. Tickets can be purchased via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr070525 or at the gate.

The pit gate will open at noon each day, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/