Grants gets 1st Fremont win as USAC returns

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Justin Grant is having a great month of June. The Ione, California driver drove to his third consecutive USAC Amsoil Sprint Car National Champion Series win Saturday, June 28 on Sandusky Bay Remodeling Night at Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction.

Grant inherited the lead when Robert Ballou, who had a nearly three second lead, flipped on lap 13. Grant held off many challenges from defending USAC sprint car champion Logan Seavey to score his sixth wingless feature win of 2025 and his 60th career USAC sprint car victory. It’s his 10th overall USAC win this year as he leads the National Silver Crown and Midget series points and sits second in the sprint car division. Should Grant be able to pull off winning all three USAC titles he would garner $500,000.

It was Grant’s first career win at Fremont as USAC returned to “The Track That Action Built” for the first time in 22 years. Current USAC sprint car point leader Kyle Cummins finished third with Mitchel Moles and early race leader Chase Stockon rounding out the top five.

“To be honest every time I came in I told my guys I feel terrible. I don’t feel good. I didn’t feel like I was putting great laps together. I was just trying to keep myself hard to pass. I kind of was in a little bit of conserve mode there at the end. I just really didn’t feel good all night. Jeff Walker and Kevin, Jerry, Nick and NOS Energy Drink and MPV Logistics, Indy Custom Stone, all the employees at TOPP Industries that makes it possible for me to drive this thing…I’m just so appreciative,” said Grant.

Fremont’s Paul Weaver, a five time Fremont Speedway track champion, took advantage when early race leader JJ Henes spun on lap five in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 feature. Weaver, who came into the night uncharacteristically winless in 2025, drove to his 82nd career win at Fremont, placing him second on the track’s all-time win list. Zeth Sabo, Bryan Sebetto, Jamie Miller and Dustin Stroup rounded out the top five.

“We tried a newer car this year and last year I was used to running used tires and these newer compounds have thrown me for a loop. We went back to the old car and the track got slick for us tonight,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting backed #1W.

In the USAC D2 Thunder Midgets, Zach Wigal lead the first 15 laps before Luke Hall took over, leading until just five laps to go when Bryce Massingill took over. Massingill held off several challenges from Wigal to claim his third win of the season. Wigal, Hall, Jakeb Boxell, and Tyler Nelson rounded out the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 5 for Family Fun Night with the Attica Fremont Championship Series 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, June 28, 2025

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-14.505 (New Track Record); 2. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-14.646; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.702; 4. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.719; 5. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-14.736; 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-14.751; 7. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-14.955; 8. Nate Carle, 14c, Carle-14.969; 9. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-14.972; 10. Shawn Westerfeld, 4J, Fischesser/Owen-15.075; 11. Dustin Ingle, 2DI, Ingle-15.077; 12. C.J. Leary, 21AZ, Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian-15.115; 13. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-15.155; 14. Max Adams, 21, Hery-15.262; 15. Gunnar Setser, 5G, KO-15.272; 16. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-15.326; 17. Saban Bibent, 98, Wedgewood-15.353; 18. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-15.426; 19. Steve Irwin, 0, Flying Zero-15.505; 20. Mike Miller, 33m, Marshall-15.812; 21. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-15.963; 22. Bryce Dues, 23D, Dues-16.002; 23. Brian Smith, 2+, Smith-16.043; 24. Kayla Roell, 4K, Roell-16.091; 25. Jerry Dahms, 75, Dahms-16.120; 26. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-NT.

CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Matt Westfall, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Shawn Westerfeld, 7. Steve Irwin, 8. Bryce Dues, 9. Jerry Dahms. 1:59.922

K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Max Adams, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Saban Bibent, 5. Nate Carle, 6. Briggs Danner, 7. Mike Miller, 8. Dustin Ingle, 9. Brian Smith. 2:04.226

USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Kale Drake, 2. Gunnar Setser, 3. Hayden Reinbold, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Justin Grant, 7. Kayla Roell, 8. Ryan Barr. 1:57.946 (New Track Record)

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Dustin Ingle, 2. Steve Irwin, 3. Mike Miller, 4. Brian Smith, 5. Kayla Roell, 6. Bryce Dues, 7. Jerry Dahms, 8. Ryan Barr. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (4), 2. Logan Seavey (6), 3. Kyle Cummins (5), 4. Mitchel Moles (8), 5. Chase Stockon (2), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 7. Briggs Danner (24), 8. Jake Swanson (10), 9. Max Adams (7), 10. Gunnar Setser (17), 11. C.J. Leary (15), 12. Robert Ballou (3), 13. Hayden Reinbold (12), 14. Nate Carle (11), 15. Brian Smith (22), 16. Matt Westfall (16), 17. Saban Bibent (18), 18. Shawn Westerfeld (13), 19. Kayla Roell (23), 20. Kale Drake (9), 21. Mike Miller (20), 22. Steve Irwin (19), 23. Bryce Dues (21), 24. Dustin Ingle (14). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Chase Stockon, Laps 5-13 Robert Ballou, Laps 14-30 Justin Grant.

**Robert Ballou flipped on lap 14 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1446, 2-Justin Grant-1353, 3-Mitchel Moles-1201, 4-Briggs Danner-1136, 5-Logan Seavey-1129, 6-Robert Ballou-1086, 7-Jake Swanson-1081, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1020, 9-C.J. Leary-1003, 10-Kale Drake-1001.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-135, 2-Briggs Danner-80, 3-C.J. Leary-67, 4-Gunnar Setser-64, 5-Kyle Cummins-61, 6-Robert Ballou-60, 7-Justin Grant-59, 8-Chase Stockon-50, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-39, 10-Jacob Denney-35.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 29, 2025 – Millstream Speedway – Findlay, Ohio – 4/10-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Robert Ballou (15.065)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Logan Seavey (14.505)

Car IQ First Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles

K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Max Adams

USAC Gear Third Heat Winner: Kale Drake

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Dustin Ingle

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Briggs Danner (24th to 7th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Brian Smith

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:24:53.647

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]; 2. 98-Zeth Sabo[5]; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[7]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[8]; 5. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6]; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[11]; 7. 4M-Blayne Keckler[9]; 8. 0-Bradley Bateson[10]; 9. 8K-Zach Kramer[16]; 10. 3M-Logan Mongeau[12]; 11. 49I-John Ivy[15]; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti[13]; 13. 26S-Lee Sommers[14]; 14. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 15. 12-Dylan Watson[18]; 16. 36JR-JJ Henes[1]; 17. 51M-Haldon Miller[20]; 18. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 19. 09-Matthew Francis[19]; 20. X15-Kasey Ziebold[17]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:10:48.892

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[4]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 3. 12-Dylan Watson[5]; 4. 09-Matthew Francis[8]; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]; 6. 5-Zach Myers[10]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[11]; 8. 1S-Keith Whaley[6]; 9. 14T-Tim Freeman[9]; 10. (DNS) 12X-Kyle Peters; 11. (DNS) 2-Brenden Torok

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:25.212

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[6]; 4. 98-Zeth Sabo[4]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 7. 09-Matthew Francis[8]; 8. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:05:01.258

1. 19R-Steve Rando[2]; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 5. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]; 6. 8K-Zach Kramer[6]; 7. 12-Dylan Watson[7]; 8. 5-Zach Myers[9]; 9. (DNS) 11-Brayden Harrison

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:15:47.561

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 3. 49I-John Ivy[7]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[6]; 5. 36JR-JJ Henes[4]; 6. 1S-Keith Whaley[8]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman[9]; 8. 12X-Kyle Peters[1]; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:13:00.000

1. 98-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.923[6]; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:14.024[3]; 3. 36JR-JJ Henes, 00:14.027[5]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:14.076[13]; 5. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:14.118[8]; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.125[10]; 7. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.151[17]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.188[7]; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.260[9]; 10. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:14.285[2]; 11. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.301[21]; 12. 12X-Kyle Peters, 00:14.431[19]; 13. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.465[11]; 14. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:14.467[15]; 15. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.554[24]; 16. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:14.726[22]; 17. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.738[14]; 18. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.854[12]; 19. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:14.886[18]; 20. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.913[4]; 21. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.979[27]; 22. 09-Matthew Francis, 00:15.015[25]; 23. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:15.318[16]; 24. 1S-Keith Whaley, 00:15.441[1]; 25. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:15.722[26]; 26. 5-Zach Myers, 00:16.073[20]; 27. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:16.112[23]

D2 Thunder Midgets 20 Entries

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:37:52.507

1. 35-Bryce Massingill[4]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal[1]; 3. 74-Luke Hall[5]; 4. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[7]; 5. 91-Tyler Nelson[6]; 6. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[11]; 7. 7M-Cole Morgan[10]; 8. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[9]; 9. 211-Wes Pinkerton[13]; 10. 49-Carl Peterson IV[2]; 11. 36-Ian Creager[17]; 12. 4T-Cody Dye[19]; 13. 99-Taten Long[15]; 14. 11-Buddy Hollmeyer[16]; 15. 97-Jim Jones[18]; 16. 10-Chett Gehrke[3]; 17. 5-Matt Lux[8]; 18. 71-Stratton Briggs[12]; 19. 01-Ryan Moran[14]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:47.694

1. 10-Chett Gehrke[4]; 2. 35-Bryce Massingill[2]; 3. 49-Carl Peterson IV[1]; 4. 7M-Cole Morgan[3]; 5. 211-Wes Pinkerton[6]; 6. 11-Buddy Hollmeyer[7]; 7. 97-Jim Jones[5]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:00.439

1. 74-Luke Hall[2]; 2. 5-Matt Lux[1]; 3. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 4. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[3]; 5. 01-Ryan Moran[6]; 6. 36-Ian Creager[5]; 7. 4T-Cody Dye[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:07:00.727

1. 18-Zach Wigal[4]; 2. 91-Tyler Nelson[3]; 3. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[5]; 4. 71-Stratton Briggs[2]; 5. 99-Taten Long[6]; 6. (DNS) 74H-Drew Rader

Qualifying 1 99 Laps | 00:02:20.000

1. 10-Chett Gehrke, 00:16.295[5]; 2. 7M-Cole Morgan, 00:16.465[7]; 3. 35-Bryce Massingill, 00:16.470[2]; 4. 49-Carl Peterson IV, 00:16.620[4]; 5. 97-Jim Jones, 00:16.652[6]; 6. 211-Wes Pinkerton, 00:16.710[3]; 7. 11-Buddy Hollmeyer, 00:17.392[1]

Qualifying 2 99 Laps | 00:02:17.000

1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 00:15.804[5]; 2. 11H-Abby Hohlbein, 00:16.258[4]; 3. 74-Luke Hall, 00:16.285[2]; 4. 5-Matt Lux, 00:16.405[7]; 5. 36-Ian Creager, 00:16.461[1]; 6. 01-Ryan Moran, 00:16.655[3]; 7. 4T-Cody Dye, 00:59.999[6]

Qualifying 3 99 Laps | 00:02:45.000

1. 18-Zach Wigal, 00:16.001[4]; 2. 91-Tyler Nelson, 00:16.394[5]; 3. 71-Stratton Briggs, 00:16.534[3]; 4. 74H-Drew Rader, 00:17.104[6]; 5. 55S-Brayden Schwartz, 00:17.505[2]; 6. 99-Taten Long, 00:17.619[1]