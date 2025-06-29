Jack Wagner Remains Winning with Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

Grain Valley, MO. (6/28/25) Jack Wagner would use precision to lead the final ten laps in the Wholesale Batteries Challenge Series feature event at Valley Speedway with the POWRi WAR/MWRA to notch his fifth career feature victory in a hard-fought battle to the line.

Racing onto the quick surface of Valley Speedway, POWRi WAR/MWRA would find talented traditional sprinters witnessing Wesley Smith set the quickest hot-lap time of 13.258-second lap as Samuel Wagner and Wyatt Burks each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Wyatt Burks and Wesley Smith lined up in the front row, Wesley Smith would gain the lead on the opening lap with Wyatt Burks blasting into the runner-up spot.

Staying out front until a battle for the lead with ten laps remaining would find Jack Wagner sliding Wesley Smith for the top spot in turns three-and-four with outstanding action behind the leading pair.

Holding steady over a last lap bobble, Jack Wagner would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR/MWRA at Valley Speedway to notch his third-straight yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt, leader of fifteen laps Wesley Smith would finish runner-up as Wyatt Burks completed the final podium placements.

“Lap traffic definitely came into play tonight as I had to bide my time and use what was given to me with these guys racing me so hard but yet so clean,” said victorious Jack Wagner in the Grain Valley, Missouri, victory lane celebrations. Adding, “This 77 team has a big ol’ bullseye on it right now and that’s fine, we know what we have to do.”

Challenging closely behind would find Chad Goff finish fourth as Samuel Wagner rounded out the top-five finishers for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series at Valley Speedway in the seasonal event.

Valley Speedway | POWRi WAR/MWRA | 6/28/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Hot Lap Time: 44-Wesley Smith(13.258)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 73-Samuel Wagner

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 77-Jack Wagner(+6)

Wholesale Batteries Inc. Feature Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Wholesale Batteries A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[2]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[1]; 4. 9-Chad Goff[4]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 6. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 7. 15E-Dakota Earls[11]; 8. 26-Zachary Clark[8]; 9. 33-Bryson Smith[10]; 10. 2H-Luke Howard[6]; 11. 03-Tyler Burton[13]; 12. 93-JR Parkinson[12]; 13. 27-Justin Johnson[9]; 14. 25-Mike McCleary[14]; 15. 18K-Kyle Gorham[15].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 3. 2H-Luke Howard[3]; 4. 26-Zachary Clark[1]; 5. 27-Justin Johnson[5]; 6. 93-JR Parkinson[6]; 7. 03-Tyler Burton[7]; 8. 18K-Kyle Gorham[8].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 2. 11X-Tom Curran[2]; 3. 9-Chad Goff[6]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith[1]; 6. 15E-Dakota Earls[5]; 7. 25-Mike McCleary[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:13.258[5]; 2. 2H-Luke Howard, 00:13.461[3]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:13.648[2]; 4. 26-Zachary Clark, 00:13.727[1]; 5. 27-Justin Johnson, 00:14.004[8]; 6. 93-JR Parkinson, 00:14.236[6]; 7. 03-Tyler Burton, 00:14.281[4]; 8. 18K-Kyle Gorham, 00:16.576[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 00:13.522[4]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:13.634[6]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:13.958[7]; 4. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:14.042[5]; 5. 15E-Dakota Earls, 00:14.044[2]; 6. 9-Chad Goff, 00:15.232[3]; 7. 25-Mike McCleary, 00:15.457[1].

