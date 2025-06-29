JAKE ANDREOTTI WINS FIRST CAREER OCEAN SPRINTS FEATURE

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (June 28, 2025) – Jake Andreotti of Castro Valley won his first career Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo feature on Friday night, claiming the 25-lap feature at the Ocean Speedway at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville.

2024 champion and 2025 points leader Caleb Debem claimed time trials, then won the Gizdich Ranch Dash for the pole position for the feature.

Debem and Andreotti shared the front row for the feature before two called back starts penalized them to the second row. Former champion Kurt Nelson of Gilroy assumed the pole position while Debem and Andreotti quickly knifed past Jeremy Chisum of Salinas at the start.

Debem then seized the lead from Nelson on lap two. Andreotti challenged Debem for the lead on lap 10 to no avail. On lap 12, Andreotti darted through lapped traffic to nab the lead from Andreotti in turn two. Andreotti never relinquished the top spot. Debem finished second while Nelson topped a battle with Chisum for third. Jason Chisum rounded out the top-five.

Robert Marsh of Salinas won a war of attrition to take his second IMCA Modified feature win of the season in a 20-lap affair. The top-three in the championship – Bobby Hogge, Jim Pettit, and Cody Burke, each fell out of the race with various gremlins. Marsh led all 20 circuits, while Jonathan Hagio of Prunedale overcame an opening lap skirmish to finish second. Nevada’s Katelyn Robertson finished third followed by Raymond Keldsen, Jr. and Mickey Hill.

Baypoint’s Danny Wagner snagged the lead on lap 18 of the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified feature and drove away for the victory. Connor Sollis of Aromas took the lead from the outside pole after starting alongside rookie Shane Freeman of Prunedale. Sixth-starting Rob Gallaher of San Jose marched through the field. He passed 2024 champion Emali VanHoff of Chowchilla for second, then took over the lead from Sollis on lap four.

Championship contender Bo Crebs of Yreka slowed on the front stretch to bring out a caution on lap 12. On the restart, VanHoff spun in turn one and was hit hard by 14-year-old Landon King of Pismo Beach to end both of their evenings.

Wagner tracked down Gallaher, racing to his inside on lap 16. After a side-by-side battle, Wagner took over the lead on lap 18. Wagner topped Gallaher, Watsonville’s Steven Allee, David Crocker, and Freeman at the finish.

Lilly Mead of Watsonville won a thrilling Hobby Stock 20-lap feature, going toe-to-toe with points leader Ryan Hart of Dos Palos. Mead drove around the outside of Hart to lead the opening lap. Mead, Hart, 2020 IMCA Sport Mod champion Adriane Frost of Watsonville, and defending champion Joe Gallaher lined up on the bottom of the track in a tight formation for most of the feature.

Mead made some daring three-wide moves in lapped traffic to hold the top spot over Hart. Hart drove to the outside for a final attempt at the lead coming to the checkered flag but fell short by a nose. Gallaher finished third ahead of Frost and Norm Ayers of Corralitos.

Eric Weisler of Campbell fended off a second half challenge from Sean Catucci of Brentwood to win the 20-lap South Bay Dwarf Car main event. Catucci steered his machine to the top side coming to the checkered flag and spun, allowing Weisler to charge away with the win. Joe Barket finished second followed by Adam Huiltron, Jason Lazzerini, and club president Dan Zuger. Catucci was scored sixth.

Cameron Squatritto of Gilroy led all 15 laps of the Four Bangers feature. Several hard hitting battles behind him eliminated drivers from contention. Kate Beardsley of Felton won a narrow battle for second over Tony Gullo of Watsonville, who was disqualified in post race tech. Travis VanGilder was scored third followed by Shelbie Freeman and Joshua Silva.

Ocean Speedway is off for Independence Day Weekend and returns on Friday night July 11. For more information, visit www.OceanSpeedway.com

Ocean Speedway June 27, 2025 – Race Results

Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 7P-Jake Andreotti[2]; 2. 3D-Caleb Debem[1]; 3. 72W-Kurt Nelson[3]; 4. 8-Jeremy Chisum[4]; 5. 25Z-Jason Chisum[6]; 6. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[5]; 7. 76-Jennifer Osborne[7]; 8. 56Z-Don Hart[9]; 9. 34B-Glenn Bryan[8]