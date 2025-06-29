Myers Passes Shaffer to Win IRA Feature at Butler

By T.J. Buffenbarger

QUINCY, MI (June 28, 2025) — Joel Myers Jr. used patience combined with some lessons learned from a recent trip back to the west coast in route to the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature victory Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway.

Myers, from Santa Rosa, California, was able to take advantage of a mid-race restart to take the lead from Tim Shaffer after Shaffer had passed Myers earlier in the event to take away the top position. Myers then held off Shaffer through heavy lapped traffic for his second victory of the season with the IRA sprint cars.

After the feature Myers credited some skills he worked on during a recent trip back to the west coast for the Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington.

“Last week at Dirt Cup Willie and Kole Kahne worked really hard with me critiquing my restarts and just trying to teach me things to make it better,” said Myers. “I think that was factor was just able to time my restart right, getting the moisture, and I felt like (Shaffer) spun his tires a little bit and I knew I could plug the bottom in one and two really good. I knew if I could get a good enough restart and hope he kind of tripped up, which he did, and it just all kind of played out in my favor.”

Myers and Shaffer started on the front row with Myers leading the first 11 circuits until Shaffer was able to slide by through turns one and two. Behind them Logan Julien and Jason Blonde were swapping the third position back and forth, allowing Myers and Shaffer to pull away.

The completion of the race changed following a red flag on lap 15 for Friday’s IRA feature winner at Bloomignton Speedway in Bloomington, Indiana, Max Guilford, getting upside down between turns one and two after contact with Thomas Schinderle’s car.

During the restart Myers was able to stay glued to Shaffer’s back bumper, dove to the inside of the speedway, and was able to take advantage of Shaffer stumbling on the cushion in turn two to retake the lead.

Myers maintained a comfortable lead until five laps to go when he approached slower traffic. This allowed Shaffer and Jullien to close in. Shaffer was able to nearly pull alongside Myers on the final lap but could not make the pass as Myers went on to victory.

Shaffer, Jullien, Blonde, and Travis Arnez rounded out the top five.

Myers indicated having a win of this fashion could give him team some momentum going into some of the bigger races over the next couple of months.

“it’s always a boost of confidence, winning no matter what, but to be able to pass a guy like Tim Shaffer back shows that we have speed.”

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Qualifying Flight A

1. 25T-Travis Arenz, 13.382[8]

2. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 13.394[11]

3. 37-Bryce Norris, 13.406[17]

4. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 13.509[2]

5. 77-Geoff Dodge, 13.529[15]

6. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.607[9]

7. 4-Josh Turner, 13.622[6]

8. 16C-Max Guilford, 13.624[18]

9. 79-Blake Nimee, 13.650[19]

10. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 13.689[3]

11. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 13.696[4]

12. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 13.711[10]

13. 4D-Cruz Dickerson, 13.721[12]

14. 5-Zackary Sokol, 13.920[1]

15. 97-Tylar Rankin, 13.967[7]

16. 4K-Kris Spitz, 14.057[5]

17. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 14.523[13]

18. 45-Tim Haddy, 14.756[14]

19. 70W-Logan Wienke, 15.308[16]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 19-Joel Myers, 13.637[3]

2. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 13.703[9]

3. 25-Danny Schlafer, 13.723[1]

4. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.795[4]

5. 01-Brad Lamberson, 13.945[15]

6. 85J-Logan Julien, 13.954[2]

7. 7A-Will Armitage, 13.988[6]

8. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 14.045[12]

9. 12-Corbin Gurley, 14.121[18]

10. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.123[17]

11. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 14.209[8]

12. 3N-Jake Neuman, 14.240[14]

13. 98-Ricky Peterson, 14.425[11]

14. 21H-TJ Haddy, 14.484[16]

15. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 14.526[7]

16. 3-Kyle Locke, 14.836[13]

17. 51Y-Mark Yearling, 15.058[5]

18. 24-Scott Conger, 15.662[10]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 37-Bryce Norris[1]

2. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]

3. 77-Geoff Dodge[2]

4. 79-Blake Nimee[5]

5. 16-Ryan Ruhl[6]

6. 4-Josh Turner[3]

7. 97-Tylar Rankin[8]

8. 4D-Cruz Dickerson[7]

9. 70W-Logan Wienke[10]

10. 20A-Andy Chehowski[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10BR-Jason Blonde[1]

2. 16C-Max Guilford[3]

3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[4]

4. 34-Sterling Cling[2]

5. 2W-Scott Neitzel[6]

6. 5-Zackary Sokol[7]

7. 4K-Kris Spitz[8]

8. 22-Aaron Shaffer[5]

9. 45-Tim Haddy[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers[4]

2. 25-Danny Schlafer[1]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[6]

4. 01-Brad Lamberson[2]

5. 7A-Will Armitage[3]

6. 98-Ricky Peterson[7]

7. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

8. 33F-Jason Ferguson[8]

DNS: 51Y-Mark Yearling

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 85J-Logan Julien[2]

2. 9K-Kyle Schuett[3]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

4. 41-Thomas Schinderle[1]

5. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

6. 96-Jake Blackhurst[4]

7. 3-Kyle Locke[8]

8. 21H-TJ Haddy[7]

9. 24-Scott Conger[9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers[1]

2. 85J-Logan Julien[5]

3. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]

4. 37-Bryce Norris[3]

5. 01-Brad Lamberson[2]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[1]

2. 10BR-Jason Blonde[2]

3. 77-Geoff Dodge[3]

4. 25-Danny Schlafer[4]

5. 41-Thomas Schinderle[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 98-Ricky Peterson[4]

2. 4-Josh Turner[1]

3. 5-Zackary Sokol[3]

4. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]

6. 22-Aaron Shaffer[5]

7. 33F-Jason Ferguson[12]

8. 3-Kyle Locke[8]

9. 4D-Cruz Dickerson[9]

10. 20A-Andy Chehowski[15]

11. 24-Scott Conger[14]

12. 45-Tim Haddy[17]

13. 21H-TJ Haddy[10]

14. 97-Tylar Rankin[7]

15. 4K-Kris Spitz[11]

16. 70W-Logan Wienke[13]

17. 51Y-Mark Yearling[16]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers[1]

2. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[2]

3. 85J-Logan Julien[3]

4. 10BR-Jason Blonde[4]

5. 25T-Travis Arenz[5]

6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[14]

7. 37-Bryce Norris[7]

8. 34-Sterling Cling[13]

9. 25-Danny Schlafer[8]

10. 77-Geoff Dodge[6]

11. 9K-Kyle Schuett[12]

12. 2W-Scott Neitzel[19]

13. 98-Ricky Peterson[21]

14. 01-Brad Lamberson[9]

15. 7A-Will Armitage[18]

16. 79-Blake Nimee[15]

17. 96-Jake Blackhurst[24]

18. 5-Zackary Sokol[23]

19. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[16]

20. 3N-Jake Neuman[20]

21. 41-Thomas Schinderle[10]

22. 4-Josh Turner[22]

23. 16C-Max Guilford[11]

24. 16-Ryan Ruhl[17]