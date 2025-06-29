Trey Jacobs at Wayne County

By Mike Swanger

Pete Jacobs built Wayne County Speedway and opened the doors on June 26. 1965 and Saturday night the track celebrated it’s 60th Birthday with many of the retired drivers returning and telling some stories of their history with the track plus a huge fireworks display and another evening of great racing as 4 winning drivers having generational connections to some of the retired drivers.

The Pine Tree Towing and Recovery Sprint feature would start with Kory Crabtree taking the point from the outside front row with Trey Jacobs and Jonah Aumend in pursuit. A slight slip and bobble in turn 2 on the fifth lap would allow Jacobs to drive by and take the lead.

Back in the pack, Danny Mumaw, Henry Malcuit and Bryan Nuckles sliced and diced for third as those three drivers would catch up to Crabtree to back it a four way battle for second as Trey Jacobs, the great grandson of Pete, would start to open up a gap on those four.

Aumend would drop from contention late in the race and the field would get one last chance at Jacobs when the red flag came out on lap 21 for a flipped Cody Stillon. On the restart, Jacobs would pull away in the Holmes Cheese, DAC Vitamins and Minerals and Vib-Iso family owned #3j. Danny Mumaw would keep his hot season going by taking second with Malcuit on his tail at the finishline with Nuckles and Crabtree filling out the top five. Jacobs, Crabtree and Mumaw paced the heats as 16 year old Rayce Jacobs topped the last chance race.

J R Gentry and Colton Flinner won the heats of the Malcuit Tavern Late Models and at the drop of the green for the feature, Flinner took off with the lead as Gentry would get slightly out of shape and momentarly hold the field up allowing Flinner a big early lead, Mansfields, Kyle Moore, a third generation drive at WCS, would take second after Eric Wilson would drop out. A lap 9 caution would wipe out Flinner’s straight away advantage and on the double file restart Moore would challenge for the lead and coming out of turn four on lap 11, they would make slight contact with the roof cover of Moore’s car folding over. That would not affect the Kepling Flooring, Wilson Realty and Platinum Designs #1*car as he would pull away to keep his winning streak alive. Flinner would take second as hard charger as 12th starting Doug Drown grabbed 4th in front of Ryan Markham. Gentry and Flinner scored the heat wins Painesville’s Nate Young would out duel Kyle Moore, both heat winners, for the top spot at the start of the Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service Modified main and would never look back aboard the McCallisters Concrete, C S Engineering and Bentley Excavating #42 for his second win of the season at Wayne County Speedway. Moore would ride in Young’s tire tracks but would tap the wall in the mid stage of the race and drop from contention. Meanwhile it was a four car battle for second between Ryan Markham, Jimmy Humphrey and Caden Alexander as they changed positions lap after lap before finishing in that order. Vinnie DePizzo would battle back to take fifth after causing a caution early on. Josh Morrow and Brad Hensel would go back and forth in the early laps of the Canton Glass House Super Stock feature as Morrow, who has family ties with the Wirt family, who were some of the first racers at WCS, finally took control mid race and take the Wooster based, Oil City Transport, Grade On Excavating and Ugly Duck #9 into the Summit Racing victory circle for his 1st win in 15 years. Multi time winner Brandon Craver slipped by Hensel for second as Denny Shear powered past Paul McVicker for 4th The final race of the night would see heat winners Kyle Petit and Wes Staley on the front row and they went car to car in the opening laps before Staley took over and drove away for the win in the #73 Petit took the runner up spot with Brock Searls, Johnny Bruce and David Dawson filling out the top five. Next Saturday night, Aaron Fry brings his FAST on Dirt Sprint Car series into Wayne County Speedway with the Late Models, Modifieds Super Stocks and Mini Stocks on the racing card.

WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SUMMARY Saturday, June 28, 2025

PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY SPRINTS

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat 1 Trey Jacobs, Jonah Aumend, Dylan Kingan, Bryan Nuckles, Lance Heinberger, Rayce Jacobs, Tyler Newhart, Jeremy Duposki, Chris Plascak Tru Form Heat 2 Kory Crabtree, Jacob Begenwald, Tyler Street, Chris Myers, Wayne McPeek, Charlie Russell, Aaron Middaugh, Cody Stillion Hutch Extreme Photos Heat 3 Danny Mumaw, Henry Malcuit, Jamie Myers, Nash Gierke, Shawn Hubler, Joe Adorjan, Anthony Gaskins, Dustin Feller Feature Trey Jacobs, Danny Mumaw, Henry Malcuit, Bryan Nuckles, Kory Crabtree, Chris Myers, Jamie Myers, Wayne McPeek, Jacob Begenwald, Lance Heinberger, Dylan Kingan, Shawn Hubler, Tyler Newhart, Joe Adorjan, Cody Stillion, Jonah Aumend, Nash Gierke, Tyler Street, Rayce Jacobs, Jeremy Duposki Last Chance Race Rayce Jacobs, Tyler Newhart, Joe Adorjan, Jeremy Duposki, Cody Stillion, Anthony Gaskins, Aaron Middaugh, Chris Plascak, Charlie Russell, Dustin Feller dns

MALCUIT TAVERN SUPER LATE MODELS

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat 1 J R Gentry, Kyle Moore, Tyler Evans, Ryan Markham, Justin Chance, Mike McGinnis, David Giauque, Race Gardiner Tru Form Heat 2 Colton Flinner, Eric Wilson, Billy Dawson, Nick Cox, Doug Baird, Doug Drown, Kristin Uhler, Larry Bellman Feature Kyle Moore, Colton Flinner, J R Gentry, Doug Drown, Ryan Markham, Tyler Evans, Justin Chance, Larry Bellman, Mike McGinnis, Nick Cox, Billy Dawson, David Giauque, Doug Baird, Race Gardiner, Eric Wilson, Kristin Uhler dns

FLYNN’S TIRE & AUTO SERVICE MODIFIEDS

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat 1 Kyle Moore, Vinnie DePizzo, Bud Watson, Bruce Miller, Ryan Markham, Jeremy Holbrook, Mark Gardiner Tru Form Heat 2 Nate Young, Jimmy Humphrey, Caden Alexander, Tyler Wiles, Doug Hensel, Craig Mann, Jesse Griffits Feature Nate Young, Ryan Markham, Jimmy Humphrey, Caden Alexander, Vinnie DePizzo, Doug Hensel, Bruce Miller, Tyler Wiles, Jesse Griffits, Craig Mann, Bud Watson, Kyle Moore, Jeremy Holbrook dns, Mark Gardiner dns

CANTON GLASS HOUSE SUPER STOCKS

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat 1 Josh Morrow, Brad Hensel, Ryan Abel, Denny Shear, Paul McVicker, Marc Edwards, Mason Coen, Brandon Craver Feature Josh Morrow, Brandon Craver, Brad Hensel, Denny Shear, Paul McVicker, Marc Edwards, Mason Coen, Ryan Abel dns

JOYRIDE TRANSPORT MINI STOCKS

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat 1 Kyle Petit, David Dawson, Johnny Bruce, Eugene Arkenburgh, Trent Bishop, Cody Musselman, Clayton Evans, Cody Newbury Tru Form Heat 2 Wes Staley, Brock Searls, Travis Hutton, Colton Davis, David Potter, Jimmy Burns, Valek Menough, Peyton Davis Feature Wes Staley, Kyle Petit, Brock Searls, Johnny Bruce, David Dawson, Travis Hutton, Cody Musselman, Eugene Arkenburgh, Trent Bishop, Colton Davis, Jimmy Burns, Peyton Davis, David Potter dns, Clayton Evans dns, Valek Menough dns, Cody Newbury dns