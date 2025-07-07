Andy Forsberg Picks Up Win and Second Place Finish During 4th of July Weekend

PETERSEN MEDIA

Racing on three separate occasions over the 4th of July weekend, Andy Forsberg picked up a win on Thursday night in Marysville, CA and capped the weekend off with a second place finish on Saturday night in Placerville, CA.

“It was a good weekend for us with a tough night sandwiched in between two good nights,” Andy Forsberg said. “We continue to have a really good car and put ourselves in good position to contend for wins on most nights.”

Opening Independence Day weekend up on Thursday night in Marysville, CA, Andy Forsberg picked up the win for the third consecutive year at the track nested in Northern CA.

After earning fast time honors and transferring into the feature event redraw based on his fourth place heat finish, Forsberg ended up with the one and lined up on the pole for the 25-lap feature event.

When the race came to life, Forsberg got the jump only to see the red flag come out as the field raced into turns one and two. The net restart saw Forsberg again get the jump as he instantly began setting a strong pace and reeling in the back of the field.

Getting into traffic, Forsberg continued to lead the way as second running Sean Becker closed in on him. With Becker getting close in the final laps, the duo made contact battling for the same real-estate and it resulted in Becker spinning ot a stop.

One final restart saw Forsberg race away from the pack, and race to his seventh feature event win of the season.

Travelling to Placerville Speedway on Friday night for the 4th of July, Forsberg continued to timed in well as he was fourth fastest in his qualifying flight before finishing second in his heat race.

Missing out on the redraw, Forsberg took the green flag from the ninth starting position and wasted no time working his was forward. Getting into fifth on the fourth lap, Forsberg was up into third on the seventh lap as he chased after Tony Gomes and Shane Hopkins.

White running third, contact on third lap collapsed Forsberg’s front end and sent him spinning. In the work area, the team went to work on the battered No. 92, and though they were not initially able to restart, they continued to make repairs and eventually re joined the field as Forsberg ended the night 17th officially.

Saturday night brough on one final night of action for the busy holiday weekend as Forsberg and company were back at Placerville Speedway.

Timing in sixth fastest in his qualifying flight on an extremely slick Placerville Speedway surface, Forsberg lined up on the front row of his heat race and was able to get the jump.

Tip-toeing around the bullring, Forsberg was able to lead from flag to flag and earn an important spot in the redraw where the three pill lined him up in the second row of the 25-lapper.

As the green flag dropped, Forsberg jumped right into second as he chased after Dylan Bloomfield who set the early pace on a very slick surface. Pacing Bloomfield for the duration of the race, Forsberg was unable to close in and contest for the win as he closed the weekend out with a second place run.

“Placerville Speedway had a tall order on Saturday night with the show they had an the track took a beating,” Andy Forsberg said. “Luckily we put ourselves in position to be up front and ended up with a good finish.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-28, Wins-7, Top 5’s-17, Top 10’s-20

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team will be right back to it this Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.