Madsen and Serbus Victorious at Jackson Motorplex During C & B Border Battle

JACKSON, Minn. (July 25, 2025) – Kerry Madsen and Trevor Serbus hustled to feature triumphs on Friday night at Jackson Motorplex during the C & B Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork and SW Broadband.

Madsen held the point throughout the 25-lap Wieskus Memorial feature, which kicked off the Border Battle No. 2 weekend with additional races on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. It marked Madsen’s first win at Jackson Motorplex since 2021.

“I knew there was probably a lower line in (turns) three and four,” he said. “I figured if I could make some clean laps around the top and maintain track position I would be okay. I just tried to pace myself a little bit and not get too close to the lappers.

“Jackson has always been a favorite. I love the big track and love the little track. Tod (Quiring) does an amazing job with sprint car complexes.”

Madsen was challenged early by Justin Henderson before Kaleb Johnson, who started eighth, made his way into second place on Lap 10 of the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars main event.

Johnson closed within a few car lengths, but Madsen was strong on the cushion and picking through traffic before a restart on Lap 17 cleared the track. He ran clean laps during the final third of the race to hold off Johnson by 0.973 seconds.

“I didn’t get a good start there at the end,” Johnson said of the late-race restart. “Unfortunately, we were one spot short. We’re getting better and better every night. We have some momentum going into the rest of the weekend.”

Austin McCarl rounded out the podium with Henderson ending fourth. MSTS 410 Sprint Cars points leader Jack Dover captured a fifth-place result with a pass on the penultimate lap.

Henderson was quickest during Nordica Warehouses qualifying before Landon Crawley, Christopher Thram and Ryan Timms posted heat race wins. Henderson was also the Sioux Falls Toy Show dash winner.

Serbus led the distance of the 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars main event for his first victory at the track since 2022.

“Obviously I knew Lee (Goos Jr.) was going to be a challenge with both of us starting on the front row,” he said. “This is the track that I struggle at the most. Honestly, most of the time I suck here so it’s good to get a win.”

Following a caution on the start of the feature, the race ran non-stop until Lap 18 when second-running Lee Goos Jr. collided with a lapped car entering turn one. John Lambertz, who was running fifth, also sustained race-ending damage after clipping the front end of the stopped Goos Jr.

Dusty Ballenger recorded a runner-up result – 1.933 seconds behind Serbus – with Brandon Halverson placing third. Brandon Bosma advanced from 10th to fourth place and Nick Barger was fifth.

The heat races were won by Goos Jr., Halverson, Bosma and Matt Johnson. Jeremy Kerzman was the B Main winner.

The next event at Jackson Motorplex is Tuesday for the Jeff Heser & Denny Froderman Memorial featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars, USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA B Modifieds.

C & B BORDER BATTLE PRESENTED BY NEW FASHION PORK AND SW BROADBAND RACE RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (July 25, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation MSTS 410 Sprint Cars

Cressman Sanitation A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen (3); 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (8); 3. 88-Austin McCarl (4); 4. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 5. 53-Jack Dover (7); 6. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 7. 95-Tyler Drueke (12); 8. 27B-Jake Bubak (11); 9. 4-Cameron Martin (10); 10. 23W-Scott Winters (17); 11. 2KS-Ian Madsen (13); 12. 18T-Tanner Holmes (16); 13. 35-Skylar Prochaska (9); 14. 31-Koby Werkmeister (19); 15. 33B-Scott Broty (21); 16. 09-Matt Juhl (14); 17. 45X-Landon Crawley (2); 18. 16-Riley Goodno (18); 19. 77-Bill Johnson (23); 20. 4W-Matt Wasmund (22); 21. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (20); 22. (DNF) 80P-Jacob Peterson (15); 23. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (24); 24. (DNS) 10-Ryan Timms.

Dash: Sioux Falls Toy Show (6 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (2); 2. 45X-Landon Crawley (1); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 4. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 6. 10-Ryan Timms (6).

Heat 1 – American Truck Store (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Landon Crawley (2); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 4. 4-Cameron Martin (1); 5. 2KS-Ian Madsen (3); 6. 18T-Tanner Holmes (6); 7. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7); 8. 4W-Matt Wasmund (8).

Heat 2 – Med-Star (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 2. 53-Jack Dover (1); 3. 88-Austin McCarl (4); 4. 27B-Jake Bubak (6); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (5); 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (7); 8. 77-Bill Johnson (8).

Heat 3 – Precision Drywall (8 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (1); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 3. 35-Skylar Prochaska (2); 4. 95-Tyler Drueke (6); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (3); 6. 16-Riley Goodno (5); 7. 33B-Scott Broty (7); 8. 18-Corbin Erickson (8).

Qualifying 1 – Nordica (2 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:13.725 (19); 2. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.791 (4); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.800 (14); 4. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:13.813 (8); 5. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:13.880 (5); 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:13.883 (1); 7. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:13.933 (13); 8. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:13.947 (21); 9. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:13.964 (7); 10. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:13.974 (15); 11. 53-Jack Dover, 00:13.990 (9); 12. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:14.037 (16); 13. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:14.046 (12); 14. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:14.084 (6); 15. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:14.116 (2); 16. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 00:14.117 (22); 17. 27B-Jake Bubak, 00:14.160 (24); 18. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:14.192 (17); 19. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:14.202 (11); 20. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:14.342 (23); 21. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:14.463 (20); 22. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 00:14.464 (10); 23. 77-Bill Johnson, 00:14.655 (3); 24. (DNS) 18-Corbin Erickson, 00:14.655.

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 24-Trevor Serbus (1); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 3. 4S-Brandon Halverson (6); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (10); 5. 14-Nick Barger (5); 6. 30-Matt Johnson (7); 7. 6-Logan Moore (8); 8. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (12); 9. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (17); 10. 91-Andrew Sullivan (11); 11. 43-Jake Greenwood (9); 12. 1300-Brett Allen (16); 13. 9-Laney Moore (15); 14. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (14); 15. 68-Mason Slendy (13); 16. 9A-Hunter Hanson (18); 17. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (2); 18. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (4); 19. (DNF) 4-Mike Stien (20); 20. (DNF) 99-Braydn Greubel (19).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (2); 2. 9A-Hunter Hanson (1); 3. 99-Braydn Greubel (4); 4. 4-Mike Stien (5); 5. 23C-Ben Crees (8); 6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (6); 7. 28-Madi Miller (15); 8. 90-Eric Schulz (7); 9. 24R-Rob Rawson (11); 10. 28G-Gracyn Masur (9); 11. 62J-Jay Masur (10); 12. 6K-Logan Kafka (13); 13. 53X-Joe Miller (12); 14. (DNF) 47-Kyra Weber (3); 15. (DNS) 22-Justin Allen.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (3); 2. 24-Trevor Serbus (8); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (5); 4. 68-Mason Slendy (1); 5. 9A-Hunter Hanson (2); 6. 4-Mike Stien (4); 7. 28G-Gracyn Masur (6); 8. 53X-Joe Miller (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Brandon Halverson (3); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8); 4. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 5. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (5); 6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (7); 7. 62J-Jay Masur (2); 8. (DQ) 28-Madi Miller (4).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (2); 2. 43-Jake Greenwood (4); 3. 6-Logan Moore (3); 4. 9-Laney Moore (5); 5. 47-Kyra Weber (1); 6. 90-Eric Schulz (6); 7. 24R-Rob Rawson (8); 8. 6K-Logan Kafka (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 30-Matt Johnson (2); 2. 14-Nick Barger (4); 3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (1); 4. 1300-Brett Allen (3); 5. 99-Braydn Greubel (7); 6. 23C-Ben Crees (6); 7. (DNF) 22-Justin Allen (5).

