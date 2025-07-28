Serbus gets first career 410 win at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 27, 2025) – Trevor Serbus, Gunnar Pike and Ron Howe scored their first Huset’s Speedway victory of the season on Sunday during Nordstrom’s Automotive Night.

For Serbus, the triumphant performance was his first career Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars win and occurred during the final night of the Border Battle No. 2.

“This is unbelievable,” he said. “I’ve worked so hard for this. People gave up on me. I’m just so happy I can’t even talk. It means the world.”

Serbus led the first four laps, which were slowed by a pair of red flags, before Ryan Timms used a slide job in turns three and four to take over the top spot on Lap 5. Timms appeared on pace for his fourth victory of the season at Huset’s Speedway until an incident with six laps to go.

Timms was in traffic when a car slowed in front of him exiting turn four. Timms tried to avoid contact, but appeared to get stuck on the rear of the car in front of him, pushing it down the frontstretch as he swerved trying to break free. The caution was waved and as the driver pulled into the infield opening entering turn one, Timms was able to pull away and keep going. The blend rule, meaning where Timms would have been running had the caution not occurred, placed Timms fifth for the restart with Serbus back in the lead.

Serbus took advantage to hold off points leader Kaleb Johnson, who started ninth, by 0.737 seconds for the emotional victory.

“I can’t believe I held Timms off for so long,” he said. “I was never so happy to see him get tangled with a lapped car. It kinda fell into my favor.”

Timms gained a pair of positions in the waning laps to round out the podium. Tanner Holmes ended fourth and Sam Henderson recorded a fifth-place finish.

Christopher Thram, Henderson and Landon Crawley were quickest in their qualifying groups to start the night before Scott Broty, Serbus and Jacob Peterson captured heat race wins.

Pike cruised to his first career Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event triumph at the track, leading all 20 laps en route to a margin of victory of 0.974 seconds. He is the eighth different division winner in eight races this season.

“It was a pretty bottom dominant lane tonight,” he said. “I had to pick and choose my battles wisely. We don’t get up here very often. It’s a badass place. It means a lot.”

Brandon Halverson advanced from sixth for a runner-up result with Jay Masur posting a career-best outing at the track with a third-place showing. Hunter Hanson was fourth and Tye Wilke fifth.

Hanson, Pike and Dusty Ballenger scored heat race wins.

Howe led all 20 laps of the special Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event, which featured a $600 bonus to the winner. He became the eighth different winner in nine division races at the track this season.

Chris Ellingson charged from ninth to second place early in the feature and hounded Howe throughout the race that featured a trio of cautions. Howe maintained the top spot for the distance, holding off Ellingson by 0.292 seconds.

“He could have got around me,” said Howe, who owns the car Ellingson races. “It was a good night. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Garet DeBoer finished third with Aaron Foote placing fourth and Cory Yeigh fifth after starting 13th.

The heat races were captured by Howe and Lance Nordstrom.

Huset’s Speedway will be off for the next three weeks until Aug. 17 for Royal River Casino Night. The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will all be in action.

NORDSTROM’S AUTOMOTIVE NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 27, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10X-Trevor Serbus (1); 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (9); 3. 10-Ryan Timms (4); 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes (3); 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson (8); 6. 45X-Landon Crawley (7); 7. 33B-Scott Broty (2); 8. 24T-Christopher Thram (10); 9. 53-Jack Dover (17); 10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (15); 11. 09-Matt Juhl (11); 12. 80P-Jacob Peterson (5); 13. 96-Blaine Stegenga (19); 14. 2-Alex Pettas (18); 15. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (21); 16. (DNF) 31-Koby Werkmeister (20); 17. (DNF) 13-Mark Dobmeier (13); 18. (DNF) 77-Dalton Domagala (23); 19. (DNF) 64-Andy Pake (6); 20. (DNF) 95-Tyler Drueke (12); 21. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (22); 22. (DNF) 27-Weston Olson (14); 23. (DNF) 16-Riley Goodno (16).

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 33B-Scott Broty (1); 2. 64-Andy Pake (2); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (3); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 5. 27-Weston Olson (5); 6. 16-Riley Goodno (6); 7. 31-Koby Werkmeister (8); 8. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (7).

Heat 2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps): 1. 10X-Trevor Serbus (1); 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes (2); 3. 83JR-Sam Henderson (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (5); 6. 53-Jack Dover (6); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (7); 8. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (8).

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (2); 3. 45X-Landon Crawley (4); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 5. 95-Tyler Drueke (3); 6. 2-Alex Pettas (7); 7. (DNF) 77-Dalton Domagala (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.925 (7); 2. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.055 (6); 3. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.125 (1); 4. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:11.166 (8); 5. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.180 (3); 6. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.215 (5); 7. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.247 (2); 8. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.273 (4).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.168 (7); 2. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.252 (4); 3. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 00:11.295 (1); 4. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.326 (3); 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.337 (2); 6. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.349 (6); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.441 (5); 8. 18-Tyler Rabenberg, 00:11.791 (8).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.089 (7); 2. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.262 (6); 3. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.291 (4); 4. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.406 (2); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.407 (5); 6. 77-Dalton Domagala, 00:11.564 (1); 7. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:11.920 (3).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 25-Gunnar Pike (2); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6); 3. 62J-Jay Masur (1); 4. 9A-Hunter Hanson (4); 5. 72-Tye Wilke (10); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (11); 7. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (15); 8. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (14); 9. 91-Andrew Sullivan (13); 10. 12L-John Lambertz (21); 11. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (9); 12. 81-Jared Jansen (8); 13. 55R-Ryan Serrao (5); 14. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (16); 15. 28G-Gracyn Masur (19); 16. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (7); 17. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (12); 18. (DNF) 14-Nick Barger (18); 19. (DNF) 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 20. (DNF) 6B-Bayley Ballenger (17); 21. (DNS) 65X-Sawyer Grogan.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 9A-Hunter Hanson (2); 2. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (4); 3. X-Dylan Waxdahl (7); 4. 62J-Jay Masur (1); 5. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 6. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 7. (DNF) 65X-Sawyer Grogan (5).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 25-Gunnar Pike (1); 2. 55R-Ryan Serrao (2); 3. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (4); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (6); 7. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (5).

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (2); 3. 81-Jared Jansen (3); 4. 72-Tye Wilke (5); 5. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (4); 6. 14-Nick Barger (6); 7. 28G-Gracyn Masur (7).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (2); 2. 2-Chris Ellingson (9); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (5); 4. 1X-Aaron Foote (8); 5. 64-Cory Yeigh (13); 6. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (10); 7. 29Z-JJ Zebell (7); 8. 99-Ryan DeBoer (16); 9. 81-Lance Nordstrom (3); 10. 3-Matt Steuerwald (12); 11. 83-Nick Janssen (17); 12. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (11); 13. (DNF) 40-Tim Dann (15); 14. (DNF) 66-Jeff Wittrock (14); 15. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (4); 16. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 17. (DNS) 71-Shaun Taylor.

Fastenal Heat 1 – Fastenal (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (2); 2. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (4); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (5); 5. 2-Chris Ellingson (6); 6. 12-Mike Chaney (7); 7. 64-Cory Yeigh (9); 8. 40-Tim Dann (8); 9. 83-Nick Janssen (3).

Performance One Heat 2 – Performance One (8 Laps): 1. 81-Lance Nordstrom (2); 2. 15-Brandon Ferguson (3); 3. 71-Shaun Taylor (4); 4. 1X-Aaron Foote (5); 5. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (8); 6. 3-Matt Steuerwald (6); 7. 66-Jeff Wittrock (1); 8. 99-Ryan DeBoer (7).

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson – 3 (May 11, May 18 and May 25); Ryan Timms – 3 (June 1, June 8 and July 13); Chase Randall – 1 (June 15) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (July 27)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 13); Brady Donnohue – 1 (May 25); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (June 15); Jared Jansen – 1 (June 1); John Lambertz – 1 (May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8); Gunnar Pike – 1 (July 27) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2 (May 25 and June 8); Ryan DeBoer – 1 (May 18); Ron Howe – 1 (July 27); Zach Olivier – 1 (July 19); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 11); Shaun Taylor – 1 (June 15); Trevor Tesch – 1 (July 13) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Aug. 17 for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.