2025 Knoxville Nationals Daily Event Schedule

Updated 07/31/2025 at 11:00 AM

All times are Central Daylight Time, schedule subject to change without notice.

Thursday, July 31, 2025

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

Friday, August 1, 2025

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

Saturday, August 2, 2025

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

10:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

Sunday, August 3, 2025

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

12:00 PM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

1:30 P.M: KRCO Trivia in Dyer Hudson Hall & Knoxville Raceway Banner Sale

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

Monday, August 4, 2025

6:00 P.M: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

7:00 P.M: Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

6:00 P.M: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

6:00 P.M: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall

5:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square. Beer Garden, Cars on display

6:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square – Steve McLain & The Jefferson County Garage Band

9:00 P.M: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Kick-Off Party at the Knoxville Downtown Square – Kelsey Karte & The Heroins on the NOS Energy Drink Stage

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night #1

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and

Museum

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 A.M: Driven to Dirt film showing in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater (Encore presentation at 10:45 A.M.)

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the DIRTVision Stage

12:00 PM: “the High Limit Room” Fan Forum with Brian Walker and High Limit Drivers at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

1:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the DIRTVision Stage

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

1:30 P.M: “the Drivers Project Podcast” Fan Forum with host T.J. Buffenbarger featuring Daryl Turford, Sam Hafertepe Jr, J.J. Hickle, and Carson McCarl on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:00 PM: Busch Light Tent Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

3:00 PM: Iowa Beer Bus Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion Opens

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

4:00 PM: Knoxville’s Got Talent with Wade Aunger and Kerry Madsen on the DIRTVision Stage

4:30 PM: Kyle Larson 2025 Champion Pole Unveiling at the Fan Walk near the main ticket office

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Casey’s Pizza Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the DIRTVision Stage with scheduled guests Logan Schuchart, Brian Brown, Buddy Kofoid, and Ryan Timms.

6:00 PM: DIRTVision Pre-Race show with Dave Rieff on the DIRTVision Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

8:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies with Kyle Larson raising the champion’s flag.

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Weiner Wednesday Hot Dog Feed courtesy of the Marion County Fair Association near the DIRTVision Stage

Post Race: Live Music featuring “The Boys” on the DIRTVision Stage

Thursday, August 7, 2025 – Toyota Qualifying Night #2

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum general membership meeting

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM: Big Wheel Races for kids 10 years of age and under in the Credential Building north of the track

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit building opens

10:00 AM: Vendors open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and

Museum

10:00 AM: “A History of Knoxville Raceway Announcers” Fan Forum featuring host Mike Roberts, Jack Herwehe, Tony Bockhoven, Blake Anderson, Blake Walker, and Kris Krug in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater.

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

11:00 A.M: “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Dave Argabright featuring Jason Meyers on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the DIRTVision Stage

12:00 PM: “World of Outlaws Racing” fan forum with host Johnny Gibson and guest TBD in the second-floor theater at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

1:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the DIRTVision Stage with guest Shane Stewart

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

1:30 PM: “Discussing the State of Sprint Car Racing” fan forum with host Larry Boos featuring Blake Anderson (Skagit Speedway), Kolten Gouse (BAPS Motor Speedway), Jason Reed (Knoxville Raceway), and Steve Sinclair (Interstate Racing Association) at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor.

2:00 PM: Pit Gate opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:00 PM: Busch Light Test opens near the DIRTVision Stage

3:00 PM: Iowa Beer Bus opens near the DIRTVision Stage

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion opens

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the DIRTVision Stage with scheduled guests Sheldon Haudenschild, Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi, and Brent Marks.

5:00 PM: Jerzey Freeze Ice Cream Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

6:00 PM: DIRTVision Pre-Race show with Dave Rieff on the DIRTVision Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: 55th annual Rube’s Chicken Feed outside the Pit Shack sponsored by Bush’s Chicken and the Marion County Fair Association

Post Race: Live Music featuring the “Punching Pandas” on the DIRTVision Stage

Friday, August 8, 2025 – FVP “Hard Knox” Preliminary Night

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM: Registration opens for the United Trailers Nationals Golf Tournament in Memory of Kevin Gobrecht at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella, Iowa

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Breakfast with Champions at Celebrate Church featuring Danny Smith, Danny Lasoski, and Ricky Warner. Tickets can be purchased at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 AM: United Trailers Nationals Golf Tournament in Memory of Kevin Gobrecht at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella, Iowa

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and

Museum

10:00 AM: Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament in the Credentials Building north of track

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Can Open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” fan forum in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater with guest TBD

11:00 AM: Iowa Beer Bus Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the DIRTVision Stage

12:00 PM: “Aussie’s at the Nationals” fan forum with host Wade Aunger and guests on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

1:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the DIRTVision Stage with guest Garet Williamson

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

1:30 PM: “Deep Dive” with Jeremy Elliott from sprintcarunlimited.com and guests on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:00 PM: Busch Light Tent Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

3:00 PM: Face Painting at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

4:00 PM: Driver Autograph Session in Dyer-Hudson Hall by Ticket Office (limited number of fans)

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the DIRTVision Stage with scheduled guests Carson Macedo, Cole Macedo, Carson McCarl, and Tyler Courtney

6:00 PM: DIRTVision Pre-Race show with Dave Rieff on the DIRTVision Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Live Music featuring the “After Shock” on the DIRTVision Stage

Saturday, August 9, 2025 – Championship Night of the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Church Service in Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

9:30 AM-11:00 AM: Breakfast at CFC South window near the ticket office

10:00 AM: Trade Show in Skate Pit Building Opens

10:00 AM: Vendors Can Open in Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trophies on Display at Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:00 AM: McKay Group Parade in downtown Knoxville.

11:00 AM: Iowa Beer Bus Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Auction on the second floor

12:00 PM: Food Vendors and Slide Job Bar opens

12:00 PM: Music at the DIRTVision Stage

1:00 PM: Knoxville Nights podcast on the DIRTVision Stage with guest Tanner Holmes

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

2:00 PM: Pit Gate Opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 Sales Begin

2:00 PM: Busch Light Tent Opens Near the DIRTVision Stage

2:50 PM: Drivers march down the fan walk

3:00 PM: Public A-Main drivers meeting in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

4:00 PM: Toby the Balloon Dude in the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the DIRTVision Stage with scheduled guests David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Austin McCarl, and Brad Sweet.

5:00 P.M: Live Track Side begins on 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

6:00 PM: DIRTVision Pre-Race show with Dave Rieff on the DIRTVision Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA and streaming on kniakrls.com

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion

Post Race: Winners Toast to the Fans in the in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavillion