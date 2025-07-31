CJ Leary holds off Moles at Circle City

Richie Murray
CJ Leary held off a furious last lap charge by Mitchell Moles to capture the 30 lap USAC National Championship at Circle City Raceway during “Indiana Sprint Week” Wednesday night. Following Leary and Moles was Kevin Thomas Jr., Shane Cottle (from 22nd) and Logan Seavey.
July 30, 2025
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 30, 2025 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 38th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.027; 2. Carson Garrett, 2E, Epperson-12.087; 3. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-12.123; 4. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.124; 5. C.J. Leary, 21AZ, Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian-12.139; 6. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.187; 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-12.199; 8. Logan Calderwood, 6, Ford-12.204; 9. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-12.249; 10. James Turnbull II, 2J Turnbull-12.295; 11. Gunnar Setser, 5G, KO-12.328; 12. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-12.333; 13. Rylan Gray, 96, Slinkard-12.348; 14. Harley Burns, 16, Britt Aero-12.356; 15. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-12.363; 16. Trey Osborne, 6T, Ebert-12.372; 17. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-12.386; 18. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-12.407; 19. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell/Boyd-12.414; 20. Kole Kirkman, 81, Dice-12.446; 21. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-12.482; 22. Max Adams, 23s, Simon-12.490; 23. Nate Schank, 1, Schank-12.502; 24. Shane Cottle, 34, Olson-12.508; 25. Austin Nigh, 97, Nigh-12.519; 26. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, GGR-12.539; 27. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Black Gold-12.557; 28. Trey McGranahan, 77s, Sturgeon-12.618; 29. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-12.625; 30. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.642; 31. Travis Millar, 93AU, Millar-12.651; 32. Todd Hobson, 77, Wingo-12.675; 33. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-12.734; 34. Chance Crum, 83c, Crum-12.739; 35. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-12.782; 36. Cody Trammell, 34T, Trammell-12.810; 37. Michael Clark, 8, Clark-12.837; 38. Tony Helton, 87, Helton-12.890; 39. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-12.915; 40. Kayla Roell, 4K, Roell-13.087; 41. Jim Tribby, 9, Tribby-13.337; 42. Eli Wilhelmus, 55, Wilhelmus-14.882; 43. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-NT; 44. Matt Goodnight, 39G, Goodnight-NT.
CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. Gunnar Setser, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Trey Osborne, 6. Gabriel Gilbert, 7. Travis Millar, 8. Cody Trammell, 9. Jim Tribby. NT
K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Kyle Shipley, 3. Carson Garrett, 4. Hayden Reinbold, 5. Max Adams, 6. Ricky Lewis, 7. Todd Hobson, 8. Michael Clark. NT
USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Logan Calderwood, 4. Nate Schank, 5. Trey McGranahan, 6. Rylan Gray, 7. Tony Helton, 8. Troy Carey. NT
COOK OUT FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Harley Burns, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Kale Drake, 6. Chance Crum, 7. Braydon Cromwell, 8. Hunter Maddox. NT
CAR IQ FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Brandon Mattox, 4. Kole Kirkman, 5. James Turnbull II, 6. Kayla Roell, 7. Austin Nigh, 8. Kobe Simpson. NT
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. Trey Osborne, 2. Rylan Gray, 3. Max Adams, 4. James Turnbull II, 5. Travis Millar, 6. Chance Crum, 7. Kale Drake, 8. Gabriel Gilbert, 9. Hunter Maddox, 10. Ricky Lewis, 11. Cody Trammell, 12. Todd Hobson, 13. Austin Nigh, 14. Trey McGranahan, 15. Kobe Simpson, 16. Kayla Roell, 17. Braydon Cromwell, 18. Jim Tribby, 19. Troy Carey, 20. Tony Helton. NT
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Mitchel Moles (3), 3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7), 4. Shane Cottle (22), 5. Logan Seavey (6), 6. Jake Swanson (10), 7. Hayden Reinbold (12), 8. Gunnar Setser (8), 9. Briggs Danner (17), 10. Carson Garrett (5), 11. Kyle Cummins (4), 12. Trey Osborne (16), 13. Rylan Gray (13), 14. James Turnbull II (11), 15. Chase Stockon (15), 16. Max Adams (20), 17. Robert Ballou (1), 18. Kale Drake (24-P), 19. Harley Burns (14), 20. Ricky Lewis (25-P), 21. Charles Davis Jr. (19), 22. Brandon Mattox (23), 23. Nate Schank (21), 24. Kyle Shipley (26), 25. Logan Calderwood (9), 26. Kole Kirkman (18). NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 C.J. Leary.
**Matt Goodnight flipped during hot laps. Zack Pretorius flipped during qualifying.
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1882, 2-Justin Grant-1693, 3-Mitchel Moles-1684, 4-Logan Seavey-1659, 5-Briggs Danner-1634, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1537, 7-Robert Ballou-1537, 8-Jake Swanson-1473, 9-C.J. Leary-1430, 10-Kale Drake-1374.
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Briggs Danner-283, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-276, 3-Logan Seavey-275, 4-Mitchel Moles-233, 5-Robert Ballou-229, 6-Jake Swanson-227, 7-Gunnar Setser-212, 8-C.J. Leary-209, 9-Kyle Cummins-208, 10-Hayden Reinbold-190.
USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-174, 2-Briggs Danner-115, 3-Gunnar Setser-94, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-93, 5-Kyle Cummins-86, 6-C.J. Leary-85, 7-Justin Grant-83, 8-Logan Seavey-74, 9-Robert Ballou-69, 10-Chase Stockon-64.
USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-39, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-34, 3-Briggs Danner-32, 4-C.J. Leary-29, 5-Shane Cottle-29, 6-Jake Swanson-26, 7-Kayla Roell-26, 8-Logan Seavey-24, 9-Hayden Reinbold-24, 10-Gunnar Setser-23.
NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 31, 2025 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – Don Smith Classic / 38th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Chase Stockon (12.030)
Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Logan Seavey (12.027)
Car IQ First Heat Winner: Gunnar Setser
K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.
USAC Gear Third Heat Winner: Kyle Cummins
Cook Out Fourth Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles
Car IQ Fifth Heat Winner: C.J. Leary
Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Trey Osborne
Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Shane Cottle (22nd to 4th)
Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: James Turnbull II
ProSource Hard Work: Brandon Mattox