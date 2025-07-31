Larson Leads 360 Nationals Points after Thursday’s Preliminary Night

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (July 31, 2025) – After the opening night of competition during the 2025 edition of the 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Kyle Larson leads the overall event point standing.

Larson qualified eighth fastest, finishing in third position in his heat race, and second place in the main event was enough to top the leaderboard.

Justin Peck trails Larson by a single point with Chris Martin, Justin Sanders filling in for the injured Aaron Reutzel, and James McFadden rounding out the top five.

Feature winer Austin McCarl ended up sixth overall in the standings.

Fast qualifier Sam Hafertepe Jr. appeared to start off well but then failed to transfer through the heat race and ran out of fuel while leading the B-Main event, relegating him to 18th in points.

After Friday’s preliminary feature the top 20 in points will be locked into Saturday’s 360 Knoxville Nationals finale.

360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Event Points

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 478

2. 26-Justin Peck, 477

3. 44-Chris Martin, 476

4. 87-Justin Sanders, 473

5. 21T-James McFadden, 472

6. 88-Austin McCarl, 471

7. 9R-Chase Randall, 465

8. 63-J.J. Hickle, 465

9. 40-Ryan Leavitt, 453

10. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 451

11. 13-Daison Pursley (R), 449

12. 55-Kerry Madsen, 445

13. 2M-Ryan Giles, 445

14. 6-Dustin Selvage, 440

15. 99-Tony Rost, 434

16. 24H-Kade Higday, 434

17. 9-Matt Juhl, 430

18. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 426

19. 4W-Jamie Ball, 416

20. 3F-Derek Hagar, 411

21. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 409

22. 86-Timothy Smith, 409

23. 95-Matt Covington, 406

24. 55B-Chase Brown, 398

25. 13M-Brett Moffitt (R), 398

26. 17A-Jack Anderson (R), 396

27. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 388

28. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 382

29. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 377

30. 11X-Hank Davis, 370

31. 38-Logan Alexander, 346

32. 88R-Ryder Laplante (R), 345

33. 7B-Ben Brown, 344

34. 39JR-Brayden Mount (R), 337

35. 2J-Zach Blurton, 335

36. 83-Kurt Mueller, 335

37. 33-Alan Zoutte, 335

38. 1A-John Anderson, 330

39. 7C-Chris Morgan, 322

40. 11B-Kaylee Bryson (R), 316

41. T4-Tyler Graves, 315

42. 2N-Shad Petersen, 304