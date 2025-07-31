Larson Leads 360 Nationals Points after Thursday’s Preliminary Night

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, IA (July 31, 2025) – After the opening night of competition during the 2025 edition of the 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Kyle Larson leads the overall event point standing.
Larson qualified eighth fastest, finishing in third position in his heat race, and second place in the main event was enough to top the leaderboard.
Justin Peck trails Larson by a single point with Chris Martin, Justin Sanders filling in for the injured Aaron Reutzel, and James McFadden rounding out the top five.
Feature winer Austin McCarl ended up sixth overall in the standings.
Fast qualifier Sam Hafertepe Jr. appeared to start off well but then failed to transfer through the heat race and ran out of fuel while leading the B-Main event, relegating him to 18th in points.
After Friday’s preliminary feature the top 20 in points will be locked into Saturday’s 360 Knoxville Nationals finale.
360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Event Points
1. 57-Kyle Larson, 478
2. 26-Justin Peck, 477
3. 44-Chris Martin, 476
4. 87-Justin Sanders, 473
5. 21T-James McFadden, 472
6. 88-Austin McCarl, 471
7. 9R-Chase Randall, 465
8. 63-J.J. Hickle, 465
9. 40-Ryan Leavitt, 453
10. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 451
11. 13-Daison Pursley (R), 449
12. 55-Kerry Madsen, 445
13. 2M-Ryan Giles, 445
14. 6-Dustin Selvage, 440
15. 99-Tony Rost, 434
16. 24H-Kade Higday, 434
17. 9-Matt Juhl, 430
18. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 426
19. 4W-Jamie Ball, 416
20. 3F-Derek Hagar, 411
21. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 409
22. 86-Timothy Smith, 409
23. 95-Matt Covington, 406
24. 55B-Chase Brown, 398
25. 13M-Brett Moffitt (R), 398
26. 17A-Jack Anderson (R), 396
27. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 388
28. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 382
29. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 377
30. 11X-Hank Davis, 370
31. 38-Logan Alexander, 346
32. 88R-Ryder Laplante (R), 345
33. 7B-Ben Brown, 344
34. 39JR-Brayden Mount (R), 337
35. 2J-Zach Blurton, 335
36. 83-Kurt Mueller, 335
37. 33-Alan Zoutte, 335
38. 1A-John Anderson, 330
39. 7C-Chris Morgan, 322
40. 11B-Kaylee Bryson (R), 316
41. T4-Tyler Graves, 315
42. 2N-Shad Petersen, 304