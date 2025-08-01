Kalib Henry Wins All Star Feature at Hartford

HARTFORD, MI (August 1, 2025) — The last time Kalib Henry drove a sprint car he left the race track in a medical helicopter after a vicious crash during the Brad Doty Classic a Attica Raceway Park. During his first start after that incident Henry drove to victory during the NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline event Friday at Hartford Motor Speedway

Henry, from Sacramento, California, traded the lead with Devon Borden throughout the 35-lap main event with Henry holding off a late race surge by Borden on the final circuits for the victory. Zeth Sabo, Brandon Spithaler, and Keith Sheffer Jr. rounded out the top five.

NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline

Hartford Motor Speedway

Hartford, Michigan

Friday, August 1, 2025

Capital Renegade Capital Renegade Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 13.755[4]

2. 101-Kalib Henry, 13.892[3]

3. 77-Geoff Dodge, 13.935[12]

4. 4-Zane DeVault, 14.174[25]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.222[6]

6. 49X-Cale Thomas, 14.261[11]

7. 29-Zeth Sabo, 14.262[22]

8. 45-Devon Borden, 14.296[20]

9. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.302[2]

10. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.316[26]

11. 16C-Max Guilford, 14.326[9]

12. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.339[7]

13. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.428[8]

14. 51-Scotty Thiel, 14.429[13]

15. 12-Corbin Gurley, 14.512[28]

16. 01-Brad Lamberson, 14.547[16]

17. 20B-Cody Bova, 14.549[18]

18. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 14.604[24]

19. 16R-Ryan Ruhl, 14.656[15]

20. 7N-Darin Naida, 14.686[21]

21. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 14.708[5]

22. 22S-Aaron Shaffer, 14.798[19]

23. 2+-Brian Smith, 14.816[1]

24. 5-Kody Brewer, 14.996[23]

25. 38-Leyton Wagner, 15.164[17]

26. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 15.523[14]

27. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 15.621[10]

DNS: 4T-Josh Turner

Premier Planning Premier Planning Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[1]

2. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

3. 4-Zane DeVault[3]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[5]

5. 01-Brad Lamberson[6]

6. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

7. 4T-Josh Turner[10]

8. 38-Leyton Wagner[9]

9. 16R-Ryan Ruhl[7]

10. 22S-Aaron Shaffer[8]

All Pro All Pro Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Devon Borden[2]

2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]

3. 16C-Max Guilford[1]

4. 51-Scotty Thiel[5]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

6. 20B-Cody Bova[6]

7. 7N-Darin Naida[7]

8. 2+-Brian Smith[8]

9. 33F-Jason Ferguson[9]

Adaptive One Adaptive One Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]

3. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]

4. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

6. 77-Geoff Dodge[4]

7. 5-Kody Brewer[8]

8. 49-Brian Ruhlman[7]

9. 20A-Andy Chehowski[9]

Level Utilities Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps)

1. 45-Devon Borden[2]

2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]

3. 4-Zane DeVault[3]

4. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[6]

6. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]

NAPA Auto Parts NAPA Auto Parts A Main (35 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[2]

2. 45-Devon Borden[1]

3. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]

4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]

5. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]

6. 49X-Cale Thomas[9]

7. 51-Scotty Thiel[14]

8. W20-Greg Wilson[13]

9. 4-Zane DeVault[3]

10. 16C-Max Guilford[12]

11. 12-Corbin Gurley[16]

12. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

13. 5E-Bobby Elliott[15]

14. 71H-Max Stambaugh[11]

15. 01-Brad Lamberson[17]

16. 77-Geoff Dodge[8]

17. 20B-Cody Bova[18]

18. 7N-Darin Naida[19]

19. 5-Kody Brewer[21]

20. 2+-Brian Smith[22]

21. 4T-Josh Turner[23]

22. 49-Brian Ruhlman[20]

23. 20A-Andy Chehowski[26]

24. 38-Leyton Wagner[24]

25. 33F-Jason Ferguson[25]

26. 85-Dustin Daggett[10]