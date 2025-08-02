Gastineau Wins Opening Night of the Belleville 305 Nationals

BELLEVILLE, KS (August 1, 2025) — Whit Gastineau won the oepneing night of the Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals for the United Rebel Sprint Series. Joey Danley, Lee Goos Jr, Steven Richardson, and John Carney II rounded out the top five.
Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals
United Rebel Sprint Series
Belleville High Banks
Belleville, Kansas
Friday, August 1, 2025
Qualifying (3 Laps)
1. 14-Joey Danley, 16.548[5]
2. J2-John Carney II, 16.623[8]
3. 24B-Johnny Boos, 16.837[6]
4. 23-Brandon Bosma, 16.867[1]
5. 911K-Kelby Fetters, 16.963[7]
6. 81-Jon Freeman, 17.010[3]
7. 19B-Jack Berger, 17.237[4]
8. 23V-Michalob Voeltz, 17.253[2]
9. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 17.328[9]
Qualifying 2 (3 Laps)
1. 20-Steven Richardson, 16.508[1]
2. 88-Jordan Knight, 16.620[2]
3. 5-Stuart Snyder, 16.696[9]
4. 07-Owen Carlson, 16.813[6]
5. 911-Ty Williams, 16.901[5]
6. 9S-Kyle Clark, 16.956[7]
7. 28-Madison Miller, 17.083[3]
8. 1O-Michael Oliver, 17.364[4]
9. 9-Kyle Jones[8]
Qualifying 3 (3 Laps)
1. 20D-Jacob Dye, 16.572[2]
2. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 16.781[5]
3. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 17.044[6]
4. 12-Tyler Drueke, 17.066[9]
5. 5S-Danny Smith, 17.173[3]
6. 81J-Jared Jansen, 17.186[4]
7. 9K-Kevin Rutherford, 17.271[7]
8. 15-Brody Brown, 17.501[1]
9. 23R-James Reed, 17.848[8]
Qualifying 4 (3 Laps)
1. 51-Jeremy Campbell, 16.547[3]
2. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 16.667[4]
3. 11J-Justin Fifield, 16.714[5]
4. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 16.752[7]
5. 11K-Tyler Knight, 16.807[6]
6. 19-Dustin Huehl, 17.198[1]
7. 6-Mason Day, 17.297[2]
DNS: 64-Mark Zoeller
Qualifying 5 (3 Laps)
1. 2-Whit Gastineau, 16.678[8]
2. 14N-Nick Barger, 17.148[1]
3. 2B-Brett Becker, 17.198[5]
4. 74E-Claud Estes III, 17.270[3]
5. 74-Howard Vandyke, 17.472[6]
6. 5T-Tanner Anderson, 17.496[2]
7. 47-Jackson Weber, 17.833[4]
8. 44-Ryan Rader, 18.009[7]
C-Main (8 Laps)
1. 28-Madison Miller[2]
2. 88J-Jeremy Huish[8]
3. 1M-Don Droud Jr[1]
4. 19B-Jack Berger[6]
5. 47-Jackson Weber[5]
6. 23R-James Reed[3]
7. 1O-Michael Oliver[7]
DNS: 64-Mark Zoeller
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 9-Kyle Jones[4]
2. 07-Owen Carlson[2]
3. 11K-Tyler Knight[1]
4. 81-Jon Freeman[3]
5. 5S-Danny Smith[8]
6. 9S-Kyle Clark[12]
7. 1M-Don Droud Jr[18]
8. 88J-Jeremy Huish[17]
9. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[11]
10. 28-Madison Miller[16]
11. 5T-Tanner Anderson[10]
12. 74-Howard Vandyke[6]
13. 19-Dustin Huehl[9]
14. 911K-Kelby Fetters[7]
15. 19B-Jack Berger[19]
16. 6-Mason Day[14]
17. 9K-Kevin Rutherford[13]
18. 44-Ryan Rader[15]
19. 15-Brody Brown[5]
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 2-Whit Gastineau[2]
2. 14-Joey Danley[4]
3. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]
4. 20-Steven Richardson[5]
5. J2-John Carney II[8]
6. 88-Jordan Knight[10]
7. 51-Jeremy Campbell[9]
8. 5-Stuart Snyder[6]
9. 23-Brandon Bosma[16]
10. 9-Kyle Jones[21]
11. 11J-Justin Fifield[14]
12. 12-Tyler Drueke[11]
13. 88R-Ryder Laplante[7]
14. 24B-Johnny Boos[13]
15. 911-Ty Williams[17]
16. 81-Jon Freeman[24]
17. 11K-Tyler Knight[23]
18. 81J-Jared Jansen[18]
19. 20D-Jacob Dye[3]
20. 14N-Nick Barger[12]
21. 07-Owen Carlson[22]
22. 31BW-Braxton Weger[19]
23. 2B-Brett Becker[15]
24. 74E-Claud Estes III[20]