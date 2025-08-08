Jackson Motorplex Reschedules Tweeter Memorial Presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking Event

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 8, 2025) – The Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking will be a part of the opening night of the 47th annual Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids on Sept. 19.

The special event rained out its original date in May as well as the make-up date in July. Jackson Motorplex officials worked to find a way to incorporate the event into the remainder of the season and were able to include it into the season-ending Jackson Nationals.

The two-day spectacle showcases the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars with the finale on Sept. 20 paying $12,000 to win.

The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars division will compete both nights as well with a $2,500-to-win finale.

The next event at the track is the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars presented by FENDT, which features the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Aug. 16.

Tickets for all remaining races this season are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

UP NEXT –

Aug. 16 for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars presented by FENDT featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2025 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.