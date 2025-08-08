Photo Gallery: 2025 Knoxville Nationals A-Main Lineup Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Video 01 – Ryan Timms (Serena Dalhamer photo) 02 – Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) 03 – Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) 04 – Brad Sweet (Serena Dalhamer photo) 05 – Sheldon Haudenschild (Serena Dalhamer photo) 06 – Corey Day (Serena Dalhamer photo) 07 – Rico Abreu (Serena Dalhamer photo) 08 – Emerson Axsom (Serena Dalhamer photo) 09 – Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) 10 – Justin Peck (Serena Dalhamer photo) 11 – Garet Williamson (Serena Dalhamer photo) 12 – Austin McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) 13 – Bill Balog (Serena Dalhamer photo) 14 – Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) 15 – Cameron Martin (Serena Dalhamer photo) 16 – Spencer Bayston (Serena Dalhamer photo) Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery