Ryan Timms Maintains Lead in Beaver Drill & Tool/MPV Express Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Standings Heading into Saturday Championship!

by Bill Wright

Knoxville, IA, August 7, 2025 – Ryan Timms will have the lead in the Beaver Drill & Tool/MPV Express Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into Saturday’s championship night of the 64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s. Points are accumulated with events at both Knoxville Raceway and Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, August 1-10. The winner will take home $10,000 from Beaver Drill & Tool and MPV Express!

Timms is followed by James McFadden, Austin McCarl, Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Parker Price-Miller, Gio Scelzi, Brian Brown, Kerry Madsen and Daison Pursley.

About Beaver Drill & Tool

Over the past 70 years, Beaver Drill & Tool Company has committed to maintaining a large inventory of industrial products supported by some of the most knowledgeable people in the industry, conveniently at their 10,000 square foot distribution facility in Kansas City, Kansas. With a local inventory of more than 11,000 items and access to many more from their supplier base of over 200 quality tool manufacturers, Beaver Drill has, or can get, what you need when you need it!

About MPV Express

MPV is a locally owned and operated trucking company based out of Little Rock, Arkansas. MPV is dedicated to building and maintaining long-term relationships with their customers and providing unrivaled freight solutions all while maintaining the highest level of service. They maintain a fleet of tractors and trailers that currently service 32 states. Their trucks are GPS equipped to provide real time updates and tracking for our customers. It all started in April 2003 with one driver, one truck, and a vision to expand on the need for dependable customer-oriented service.

Current 2025 Beaver Drill & Tool/MPV Express Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” current top ten standings…

2025 – 1. Ryan Timms, Oklahoma, 233 points; 2. James McFadden, Northern Territory, Aust., 224 points; 3. Austin McCarl, Iowa, 223 points; 4. Kyle Larson, California, 198 points; 5. Rico Abreu, California, 190 points; 6. Parker Price-Miller, Indiana, 188 points; 7. Gio Scelzi, California, 177 points; 8. Brian Brown, Missouri, 168 points; 9. Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 161 points; 10. Daison Pursley, Oklahoma, 155 points.

History of the Southern Iowa SprintWeek Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings…

2024 – 1. Brian Brown, Missouri, 262 points ($6,500); 2. Justin Peck, Indiana, 204 points ($2,500); 3. Austin McCarl, Iowa, 198 points ($1,000) 4. Tyler Courtney, Indiana, 196 points; 5. Carson Macedo, California, 191 points

2023 – 1. Anthony Macri, Pennsylvania, 203 points ($6,500); 2. Chase Randall, Texas, 199 points ($2,500); 3. Brian Brown, Missouri, 186 points ($1,000); 4. Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN, 184 points; 5. Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 178 points

2022 – 1. Aaron Reutzel, Texas, 264 points ($6,500); 2. Giovanni Scelzi, California, 254 points $2,500); 3. Brian Brown, Missouri, 236 points ($1,000); 4. Parker Price-Miller, Indiana, 232 points; 5. Kyle Larson, California, 224 points

2021 – 1. Gio Scelzi, California, 267 points ($6,000); 2. Brian Brown, Missouri, 240 points ($2,500); 3. Justin Henderson, South Dakota, 211 points ($1,000); 4. Cory Eliason, California, 200 points; 5. Shane Golobic, California, 182 points

2019 – 1. James McFadden, Victoria, Aust., 276 points; 2. Aaron Reutzel, Texas, 257 points; 3. Cory Eliason, California, 234 points; 4. Brian Brown, Missouri, 213 points; 5. Parker Price-Miller, Indiana, 205

2018 – 1. Carson Macedo, California, 330 points ($2,000); 2. Gio Scelzi, California, 287 points ($1,250); 3. Terry McCarl, Iowa, 256 points ($750); 4. Tim Kaeding, California, 240 points; 5. Cory Eliason, California, 233 points

2017 – 1. Brian Brown, Missouri, 332 points ($1,500); 2. Greg Hodnett, Pennsylvania, 261 points; 3. Brad Sweet, California, 238 points; 4. Ian Madsen, New South Wales, 236 points; 5. Trey Starks, Washington, 218 points

2016 – 1. Jamie Veal, Victoria, 271 points ($2,500); 2. Ian Madsen, New South Wales, 257 points ($1,000); 3. Danny Lasoski, Missouri, 222 points ($500); 4. Terry McCarl, Iowa 221 points; 5. Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 217 points.

2015 – 1., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 277 points ($2,500); 2., Danny Lasoski, Missouri, 275 points ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 259 points ($500); 4., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 246 points; 5., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 234 points.

2014 – 1., Brian Brown, Missouri, 296 points ($2,500); 2., Mark Dobmeier, North Dakota, 271 points ($1,000); 3., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 257 points ($500); 4., Ian Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 232 points; 5., Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Texas, 219 points.

2013 – 1., Kevin Swindell, Tennessee, 312 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 288 points ($1,000); 3., Kyle Larson, California, 285 points ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 268 points; 5., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 250 points.

2012 – 1., Kyle Larson, California, 350 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 276 points ($1,000); 3., Tim Kaeding, California, 268 points ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 253 points; 5., Tim Shaffer, Pennsylvania, 246 points.

2011 – 1., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 321 points ($2,500); 2., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 291 points ($1,000); 3., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 259 points ($500); 4., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 237 points; 5., Tim Shaffer, Pennsylvania, 227 points.

2010 – 1., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 276 points ($2,500); 2., Brooke Tatnell, New South Wales, Australia, 229 ($1,000); 3., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 219 ($500); 4., Bronson Maeschen, Iowa, 215; 5., Brian Brown, Missouri, 207.

2009 – 1., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 276 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 253 ($1,000); 3., Johnny Herrera, New Mexico, 239 ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 224; 5., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 213.

2008 – 1., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 314 points ($2,500); 2., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 274 ($1,000); 3., Brooke Tatnell ($500), New South Wales, Australia, 271; 4., Tyler Walker, California, 261; 5., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 233.

2007 – 1., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 266 points ($2,500); 2., Kaley Gharst, Illinois, 252 ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 249 ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 192; 5., Jonathan Allard, California, 182.

2006 – 1., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 309 points ($2,500); 2., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 247 ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 227 ($500); 4., Don Droud, Jr., Nebraska, 201; 5., Gary Wright, Texas, 187.

2005 – 1., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 303 points ($2,500); 2., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 258 ($1,000); 3., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 235; 4., Jesse Hockett, Missouri, 227; 5., Jesse Giannetto, Iowa, 214.

2004 – 1., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 217 points ($3,000); 2., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 183; 3., Zach Chappell, Oklahoma, 182; 4., Tim Kaeding, California, 165; 5., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 160.

2003 – 1., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 238 points ($2,500); 2., Erin Crocker, Massachusetts, 186; 3., Travis Rilat, Texas, 183; 4., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 177; 5., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 175.

2002 – 1., Ricky Logan, Arkansas, 202 points ($1,500); 2., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 186; 3., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 171; 4., Brad Furr, California, 170; 5., Kasey Kahne, Washington, 160.

Those seeking information on the two participating tracks of the Beaver Drill & Tool/MPV Express Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Award are encouraged to visit their websites at www.knoxvilleraceway.com and www.oskychallenges.com, respectively.