Marks Wins the B-Main; Schatz Keeps His A-Main Streak Alive

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 9, 2025) – Brent Marks was able to run down James McFadden in traffic and held on through a green-white-checkered finish to win the B-Main event Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway during the 64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s.

While Marks punched his ticket to the A-Main, so did Donny Schatz as he was able move up on the final restart the claim the fourth and final transfer spot in the A-Main.

Chris Windom and Brent Marks started on the front row for the 22-lap B-Main event. Windom took the lead as James McFadden made his presence felt early, getting by Jack Anderson for third position, nearly making contact off the fourth corner.

McFadden continues his run passing Brent Marks for second off the bottom of turn two.

Just after McFadden took the second position away, the red flag appeared with four laps complete when Kelby Watt took a hard flip between turns three and four. Watt was able to exit the car under his own power.

Windom continued to lead until lap eight when McFadden drove under him for the lead. Behind the race for the lead Jack Anderson and Parker Price-Miller started racing for the final transfer spot with Price-Miller taking the position on lap 15.

One lap later Marks drove around Windom for second as the leaders began to encounter slower traffic. Marks was able to catch McFadden through traffic and take the lead on lap 18.

As Marks pulled away Zearfoss, Price-Miller and Windom were racing three wide for position. Shortly after that Zearfoss hooked the cushion in turn four and turned over while running in the fourth and final transfer position. Zearfoss was able to exit the car under his own power.

This setup a green, white checkered finish to make the A-Main. During the restart Schatz was able to drive to the top of the race track around Windom to take the fourth position, keeping his streak of starting Knoxville Nationals A-Mains alive.

Marks held on for the win over McFadden and Price-Miller.

64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s

Championship Night

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 9, 2025

B Main (22 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[2]

2. 21T-James McFadden[4]

3. 71P-Parker Price Miller[6]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[11]

5. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[5]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri[14]

7. 7S-Chris Windom[1]

8. 48-Danny Dietrich[9]

9. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[12]

10. 55V-Kerry Madsen[21]

11. 33W-Cap Henry[18]

12. 13-Daison Pursley[13]

13. 45C-Derek Hagar[10]

14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[20]

16. 83H-Justin Henderson[19]

17. 9R-Chase Randall[17]

18. 1-Sammy Swindell[22]

19. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[23]

20. 23D-Chase Dietz[16]

21. 17A-Jack Anderson[3]

22. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]

23. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[24]

24. 1K-Kelby Watt[15]