On Cloud Nine! Stambaugh Earns Ninth GLSS Win Saturday at Silver Bullet

By Zach Hiser

Owendale, MI – In 2017, on his way to his first career Great Lakes Super Sprints Championship, Jared Horstman collected a record 11 feature wins. After Saturday night’s event with the MacAllister CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP, Stambaugh is now within two wins of the record.

Alex Clute and Phil Gressman led the field to the green flag ahead of 25 laps on Saturday night. Gressman jumped out to the early lead as Stambaugh and Mike Keegan hustled three wide around Clute.

On lap 11 in heavy lapped traffic, Stambaugh found the outside of the race track which had been bottom-dominant all night long. Stambaugh ripped around Gressman down the backstretch before setting sail out front. Meanwhile, the rest of the top five were bumper-to-bumper trying to gain position.

Gressman, Keegan, and Dustin Daggett negotiated the terms for the final rung of the podium amid thick lapped traffic. With less than five laps to go, Daggett moved into the second spot while Gressman held off Keegan and a charging Jared Horstman. At the finish, Max Stambaugh collected his ninth win of the season ahead of Daggett, Gressman, Keegan, and Horstman.

With the win, Stambaugh moves into second on the all-time Great Lakes Super Sprints wins list with 27. He trails Horstman who has 31. Stambaugh extends his lead in the Tour Championship standings and closes in on Horstman for the MacAllister CAT Division with just four races remaining in Michigan and six on the Tour.

The next event for the MacAllister CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints is Friday, August 15th at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan before going to Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 16th. Fans who can’t make the trip can catch the action on GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

Michigan CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]; 3. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[4]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman[6]; 6. 66-Chase Dunham[11]; 7. 14A-Alex Clute[1]; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[8]; 9. 49T-Gregg Dalman[9]; 10. 22-Tom Lowe[7]; 11. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[10]; 12. 27K-Zac Broughman[13]; 13. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[12]; 14. 67-Kevin Martens[15]; 15. 31-Jim Girard[17]; 16. 10-Cody Howard[18]; 17. 23-Tank Brakenberry[16]; 18. (DNS) 89-Chris Pobanz

Dustin Daggett was the Ti22 Performance Fast Qualifier.

Daggett won Engler Machine & Tool Heat One.

Phil Gressman won Beacon & Bridge Heat Two.

Max Stambaugh won Miami Paint Heat Race Three.

Chase Dunham was the Operating Engineers 324 Hard Charger.