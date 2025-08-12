Jackson Motorplex Showcasing World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Presented by FENDT This Saturday

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 11, 2025) – Jackson Motorplex welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for the second-and-final time of the racing season this Saturday.

The dirt oval hosts the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars presented by FENDT, which is the final visit to the state of Minnesota this season for ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’ The main gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

Carson Macedo topped more than 40 other competitors to capture the World of Outlaws win during the first visit to the track in June. It marked his fourth straight year with a victory and his fifth career triumph – the most for any competitor in Series history – at Jackson Motorplex.

Kerry Madsen, who has three career World of Outlaws wins at the track, ran second with World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel rounding out the podium.

A stout field of competitors is expected for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars presented by FENDT with World of Outlaws drivers Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Bill Balog, Garet Williamson, Chris Windom, Cole Macedo, Hunter Schuerenberg, Zach Hampton, Skylar Gee, Conner Morrell and Emerson Axsom joining Carson Macedo and Gravel along with some of the top racers in the Midwest.

Schuchart and Schatz both have four World of Outlaws triumphs at the track – tied for the second most.

The other 410ci winged sprint car winners at Jackson Motorplex this season are Ryan Timms, who won the Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by DWK Transport, and Kerry Madsen, who topped the Wieskus Memorial during the C & B Border Battle No. 2 presented by New Fashion Pork and SW Broadband.

Tickets for the event on Saturday are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

UP NEXT –

Saturday for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars presented by FENDT featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2025 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.