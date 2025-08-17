CHASE HOWARD GOES WIRE-TO-WIRE TO WIN NIGHT 2 OF THE USCS CLAYHILL CLASH

By Roby Helm

ATWOOD, TN – August 16, 2025 – Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS took the lead from the Pole Position at the drop of the green flag and led all 30 laps of the Feature Race in Night 2 of the Clayhill Clash for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire on Saturday night at Clayhill Motorsports Park.

It was a Family Affair in the top two steps of the Podium, as the winner’s uncle, USCS point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS trailed his nephew for the entire distance to finish second. The third spot went to 16-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN.

Kyle Connery of Vero Beach, FL took the fourth spot, and Conner Wray of Olive Branch, MS started 11th and finished fifth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC, was sixth and seventh went to Keith Ainsworth of Munford, TN. Trent Moss of Medon, TN finished eighth and, Tucker Boulton of Brighton, TN took the ninth spot. Brayden Taylor of Hernando, MS rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Chase Howard won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 30-lap Feature Race. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Boulton in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat and Brandon Hanks of Burlison, TN in the Schoenfeld Headers Second Heat.

Chase Howard took the lead at the start of the race and Dale Howard came from the third starting hole to move into the second spot. Connery, who started on the outside front row, settled into the third spot followed by Hanks and Gray.

Hanks and Boulton drove by Connery on lap two to move up to third and fourth respectively. Gray passed Connery on lap four to move back into the top five. The first of three caution flags came out on lap 16 when Boulton spun out of the fourth spot in turn three. Gray got a two for one to move up to third for the restart when Hanks went to the pits under caution.

Keith Graham of Coldwater, MS and Bubba Jones of West Memphis, AR tangled in turn four on the restart to light up the yellow caution bulb for the second time. Chase Howard, Dale Howard, Gray, Connery and Moss raced in the top five after the restart until late in the race.

Evan McElhaney of Hernando, MS and Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS spun in turn four on lap 28 to bring out the caution flag. In the three lap dash to the checkered flag, Wray passed Moss on lap 29 to secure a top five finish behind Chase Howard, Dale Howard, Gray and Connery.

The next two USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire races will be held at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS on Friday night, August 22 and Saturday night, August 23. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT CLAYHILL MOTORSPORTS PARK IN ATWOOD, TN ON 8/16/25:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 4x Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (1); 2. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (3); 3. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (4); 4. 91 Kyle Connery, Vero Beach, FL (2); 5. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS (11); 6. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (7); 7. 28a Keith Ainsworth, Munford, TN (9); 8. 88 Trent Moss, Medon, TN (10); 9. 901 Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN (6); 10. 17b Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS (15); 11. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (13); 12. 9 Keith Graham, Coldwater, MS (16); 13. 16 Evan McElhaney, Hernando, MS (8); 14. 55 Brandon Hanks, Burlison, TN (5); 15. 80 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (14); 16. 22 Bubba Jones, West Memphis, AR (17); 17. 23j Ethan Jones, Sarah, MS (12).

HOOSIER SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. C. Howard; 2. Connery; 3. D. Howard; 4. Gray; 5. Hanks; 6. Boulton.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Boulton; 2. L. Moss; 3. Connery; 4. D. Howard; 5. McElhaney; 6. E. Jones; 7. Willingham; 8. Taylor; 9. B. Jones DNS.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 2: 1. Hanks; 2. Gray; 3. C. Howard; 4. Ainsworth; 5. Wray; 6. T. Moss; 7. R. Howard; 8. Graham.