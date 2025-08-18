LOGAN MITCHELL SWEEPS WESTERN MIDGET RACING WEEKEND AT OCEAN AND ANTIOCH

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (August 17, 2025) – Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell won his fourth and fifth races of the 2025 Western Midget Racing season on Friday and Saturday nights, claiming victory at both his home track Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and at Antioch Speedway. Mitchell’s victory on Friday night at Ocean Speedway makes him the first driver in the history of the WMR series to sweep competition at the track in a season, winning all four rounds at the quarter-mile dirt track. The Antioch triumph was his first-career win at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds dirt track.

Rayce Edwards in the Boscacci Racing No. 9 and Mitchell won the Friday heat races at Ocean Speedway. Mitchell started the feature on the outside pole but quickly charged into the lead. Edwards suffered a wild flip in turn three in the feature but was uninjured.

For the second consecutive Ocean Speedway jaunt, Terry Nichols of Delano came home in the second position. Nichols passed Anthony Bruno of San Jose with two laps remaining but Mitchell had already accumulated a six second lead. Mitchell topped Nichols, Bruno, Santa Cruz’ Nathan Moore, and Kinser Claridge.

Claridge continued a strong weekend by winning his heat race in the Antioch action on Saturday night. Saturday was Claridge’s debut appearance at Antioch. Claridge and Mitchell were the front row starters for the 20-lap main event. Mitchell made quick work for the top spot and never relinquished it. Claridge had a consistent run to finish second followed by Auburn’s Cody Gray, Bruno, and Nichols.

Western Midget Racing heads south to Ventura Raceway on August 30th.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

RESULTS: Ocean Speedway August 15, 2025

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell[2]; 2. 2ND-Terry Nichols[5]; 3. 09-Anthony Bruno[3]; 4. 25JR-Nathan Moore[7]; 5. 35AU-Kinser Claridge[8]; 6. 1P-Hailey Lambert[4]; 7. 11-Cody Gray[9]; 8. 9-Rayce Edwards[1]; 9. (DNS) 35SR-Kevin Felkins; 10. (DNS) 1NP-Kelly Nichols

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 9-Rayce Edwards[1]; 2. 09-Anthony Bruno[4]; 3. 2ND-Terry Nichols[3]; 4. 25JR-Nathan Moore[5]; 5. 11-Cody Gray[2]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell[4]; 2. 1P-Hailey Lambert[3]; 3. (DNS) 35SR-Kevin Felkins; 4. (DNS) 35AU-Kinser Claridge; 5. (DNS) 1NP-Kelly Nichols

RESULTS: Antioch Speedway August 16, 2025

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 96-Logan Mitchell[2]; 2. 35AU-Kinser Claridge[1]; 3. 11-Cody Gray[4]; 4. 09-Anthony Bruno[3]; 5. 2ND-Terry Nichols[8]; 6. 35-Brian Gray[6]; 7. (DNS) 1P-Bryant Bell; 8. (DNS) 25JR-Nathan Moore

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 35AU-Kinser Claridge[3]; 2. 96-Logan Mitchell[5]; 3. 09-Anthony Bruno[4]; 4. 11-Cody Gray[8]; 5. 1P-Bryant Bell[7]; 6. 35-Brian Gray[6]; 7. 25JR-Nathan Moore[2]; 8. (DNS) 2ND-Terry Nichols