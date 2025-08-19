Huset’s Speedway Crowning First Track Champion of the Season Sunday During Heiman Fire Equipment Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 18, 2025) – The first Huset’s Speedway track champion of the season will be determined this Sunday during Heiman Fire Equipment Night.

Two drivers have a shot at the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series title with Dylan Waxdahl leading defending champion Brady Donnohue by only 10 points. With each feature position being worth one point, Waxdahl needs to finish within nine points of Donnohue to capture the championship. If the drivers finished tied, Donnohue holds the tiebreaker of feature victories this season.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will also be in action with Sunday’s show serving as the penultimate points race for both divisions.

There is extra incentive in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event, which pays $5,000 to win, $2,000 for second and $1,000 for third.

The top five drivers in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship standings are separated by only seven points. Chris Ellingson holds a one-point lead over Matt Steuerwald. Defending track champion J.J. Zebell is three points behind Ellingson with Cory Yeigh four points back and Aaron Foote seven points out of the top spot.

Defending track champion Kaleb Johnson is 24 points ahead of Ryan Timms in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings. While those two will duke it out for the championship, there is a great battle for third through fifth place with Mark Dobmeier and Christopher Thram both 88 points behind Johnson and Jack Dover only four points behind Dobmeier and Thram.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Ryan Timms – 4 (June 1, June 8, July 13 and Aug. 17); Kaleb Johnson – 3 (May 11, May 18 and May 25); Chase Randall – 1 (June 15) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (July 27)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 13); Brady Donnohue – 1 (May 25); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (June 15); Hunter Hanson – 1 (Aug. 17); Jared Jansen – 1 (June 1); John Lambertz – 1 (May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8); Gunnar Pike – 1 (July 27) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2 (May 25 and June 8); Shaun Taylor – 2 (June 15 and Aug. 17); Ryan DeBoer – 1 (May 18); Ron Howe – 1 (July 27); Zach Olivier – 1 (July 19); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 11); Trevor Tesch – 1 (July 13) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

