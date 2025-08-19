Mintz kisses the cow at Fremont for 305 fair race win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Craig Mintz started racing sprint cars 25 years ago in the 305 sprint division. He’s not sure he ever got a win in that class but he is sure not. Mintz, from Gibsonburg, Ohio, drove to the win Monday, Aug. 18 on Fremont Fence Kiss the Cow Night in the 305 sprint feature at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction. The race opened the 173rd Sandusky County Fair.

Bryan Sebetto led the first seven laps of the 30-lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature before Mintz took over. Mintz, a four time 410 sprint champion at “The Track That Action Built,” built a substantial lead before a caution flew at the half-way mark. He pulled away when the green came back out while Sebetto soon surrendered second to Kasey Jedrzejek and third to Kalib Henry. Another caution with just four laps to go kept Mintz out of heavy lapped traffic. Mintz pulled away for his 19th career Fremont win over Jedrzejek, Sebetto, Henry and Dustin Stroup.

Mintz donated the $1,500 top prize to the Liberty Center, which helps individuals, families with children, the homeless and domestic violence survivors.

“This is a blast. I have to thank Gressman Powersports for putting a pretty good bullet under this thing. I don’t know…I’ll have to look back…but I don’t think we’ve ever won a 305 race here. I have to thank my dad…it’s just me and him tonight with my family,” said Mintz beside his Real Geese Decoys, Elite Wings, Post 733 Bettsville American Legion, Design Graphics Group, Kistler Racing Engines, Keizer Wheels, Linder Speed Equipment backed #09.

In the ladies powder puff dirt truck race, Shelly Farmer took her second career win a Fremont Speedway.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 6 for championship night for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints and the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS for the 305 sprints with the Burmeister Dirt Trucks also in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Fremont Fence – https://www.fremontfenceco.com/

Fremont Fence, located across the street from Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, offers residential, commercial, and industrial services and provides free estimates. Fremont Fence is your local fence expert dealing in aluminum, vinyl, wood, chain-link fencing and more. Whether you require a quality decorative fence for your home or the toughest fence application for your business, Fremont Fence Co. will work with you to find the best solution. For more information, visit fremontfenceco.com.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

FREMONT SPEEDWAY

Monday, Aug. 18, 2025

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 30 Laps

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]; 2. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 4. 55-Kalib Henry[7]; 5. 10X-Dustin Stroup[8]; 6. 5-Nate Dussel[14]; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[5]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[12]; 9. 9R-Logan Riehl[6]; 10. 39M-DJ Foos[10]; 11. 4X-TJ Michael[16]; 12. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11]; 13. 49I-John Ivy[19]; 14. 6-Dustin Dinan[13]; 15. 98-Zeth Sabo[9]; 16. 28-Shawn Valenti[22]; 17. 14T-Tyler Schiets[24]; 18. 2-Brenden Torok[15]; 19. 1W-Paul Weaver[18]; 20. 8C-Creed Kemenah[3]; 21. 26M-Jamie Miller[17]; 22. 0-Bradley Bateson[21]; 23. 35-Stuart Brubaker[23]; 24. 61-Tyler Shullick[20]

B Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:13:45.440

1. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[4]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[6]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 6. 14T-Tyler Schiets[10]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[8]; 8. 21S-Benjamin Siferd[13]; 9. 18Z-Kelsey Ivy[12]; 10. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]; 11. 26-Lee Sommers[7]; 12. 29-Rich Farmer[9]; 13. 11-Brayden Harrison[11]

Dash 1 8 Laps | 00:02:58.209

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 3. 8C-Creed Kemenah[2]; 4. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[7]; 6. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]; 7. 55-Kalib Henry[6]; 8. 10X-Dustin Stroup[8]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:42.836

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]; 2. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[6]; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[8]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 8. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 9. 26-Lee Sommers[9]; 10. 21S-Benjamin Siferd[11]; 11. 18Z-Kelsey Ivy[10]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:10:55.930

1. 55-Kalib Henry[2]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[4]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]; 5. 26M-Jamie Miller[8]; 6. 6-Dustin Dinan[1]; 7. 4M-Blayne Keckler[7]; 8. 61-Tyler Shullick[6]; 9. 14T-Tyler Schiets[10]; 10. 29-Rich Farmer[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:05:47.334

1. 98-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 3. 8C-Creed Kemenah[4]; 4. 5-Nate Dussel[5]; 5. 4X-TJ Michael[7]; 6. 39M-DJ Foos[3]; 7. 49I-John Ivy[6]; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[8]; 9. 8K-Zach Kramer[9]; 10. 11-Brayden Harrison[10]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps | 00:06:53.140

1. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.406[18]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:13.506[9]; 3. 8C-Creed Kemenah, 00:13.521[25]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.539[2]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:13.551[29]; 6. 39M-DJ Foos, 00:13.584[28]; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.586[8]; 8. 55-Kalib Henry, 00:13.589[22]; 9. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.589[30]; 10. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.623[4]; 11. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.625[15]; 12. 98-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.626[24]; 13. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:13.642[12]; 14. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.658[16]; 15. 5-Nate Dussel, 00:13.660[31]; 16. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.677[5]; 17. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:13.693[10]; 18. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.702[13]; 19. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.713[27]; 20. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.739[1]; 21. 4X-TJ Michael, 00:13.752[17]; 22. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.753[7]; 23. 26M-Jamie Miller, 00:13.755[14]; 24. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.758[21]; 25. 26-Lee Sommers, 00:13.870[20]; 26. 29-Rich Farmer, 00:13.876[26]; 27. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:13.917[3]; 28. 18Z-Kelsey Ivy, 00:13.930[19]; 29. 14T-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.970[23]; 30. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.135[6]; 31. 21S-Benjamin Siferd, 00:14.325[11]