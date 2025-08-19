Xavier Doney Reigns as 2025 Missouri State Fair Champ with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

From POWRi

Sedalia, MO. (8/18/25) Xavier Doney would use precision and perfect timing with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Missouri State Fair Finale presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first seasonal league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Missouri State Fair Speedway.

Speeding up excitement onto the smooth surfaces of Missouri State Fair Speedway with twenty-two talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Joe B Miller set a quick qualifying time of 17.900-second lap with Clinton Boyles, Gage Montgomery, and Taylor Walton each earning heat racing victories.

Hyping the pack crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Kameron Key and Clinton Boyles lined up in the front row, as Clinton Boyles would gain the lead early and appear to be on his way to victory lane.

Overtaking for the top spot using lap traffic, Xavier Doney would shoot low out of turn two and capitalize on the winning pass with only five laps remaining, with Clinton Boyles settling into second.

Holding steady for the final five revolutions, Xavier Doney would not be denied in earning his second career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event, with Clinton Boyles showing no driver’s rust by hustling into the runner-up position late.

“That was a hell of a race, keeping pace with Clinton and earning the win through lap traffic,” said a thrilled Xavier Doney in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “Great way to pick up our first win of the season, the track changed, and I was able to find the rubber low through one and two and took advantage of it.”

Contesting closely behind would find Kameron Key placing on the final podium placement from the starting pole on the initial green flag. Ayrton Gennetten would be among the frontrunners all feature to finish fourth as hard-charger Rees Moran would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the Missouri State Fair Finale presented by Start2Finish TV at Missouri State Fair Speedway.

Missouri State Fair Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 8/17/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 51B-Joe B Miller(17.900)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 19-Clinton Boyles

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 79X-Gage Montgomery

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 93-Taylor Walton

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 31-Kameron Key

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 22M-Rees Moran

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547563

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 2. 19-Clinton Boyles[2]; 3. 31-Kameron Key[1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[10]; 6. 12X-Hank Davis[11]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 8. 77-Jack Wagner[9]; 9. 79X-Gage Montgomery[4]; 10. 14-Sean Rayhall[6]; 11. 97-Scotty Milan[13]; 12. 91-Riley Kreisel[12]; 13. 93-Taylor Walton[8]; 14. 21-Cam Sorrels[14]; 15. 17-Dillan Baldwin[17]; 16. B8-John Barnard[21]; 17. 15-Jack Potter[18]; 18. 74N-Natalie Doney[15]; 19. 79-Kyle Jones[16]; 20. 73-Samuel Wagner[20]; 21. (DNS) 21X-Gunner Ramey; 22. (DNS) 98P-Miles Paulus.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Clinton Boyles[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 12X-Hank Davis[1]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 6. 79-Kyle Jones[6]; 7. B8-John Barnard[7]; 8. 98P-Miles Paulus[8].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 79X-Gage Montgomery[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 5. 21-Cam Sorrels[1]; 6. 17-Dillan Baldwin[7]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner[6].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Taylor Walton[1]; 2. 31-Kameron Key[4]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 5. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]; 6. 15-Jack Potter[6]; 7. 21X-Gunner Ramey[5].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:17.900[1]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:18.016[5]; 3. 31-Kameron Key, 00:18.128[4]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:18.199[20]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:18.256[2]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:18.262[3]; 7. 19-Clinton Boyles, 00:18.338[8]; 8. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 00:18.342[19]; 9. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:18.389[6]; 10. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:18.428[21]; 11. 21-Cam Sorrels, 00:18.477[14]; 12. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:18.551[7]; 13. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:18.627[9]; 14. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:18.710[22]; 15. 21X-Gunner Ramey, 00:18.830[17]; 16. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:18.934[13]; 17. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:18.970[18]; 18. 15-Jack Potter, 00:19.124[12]; 19. B8-John Barnard, 00:19.168[10]; 20. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 00:19.729[15]; 21. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:19.857[16]; 22. 98P-Miles Paulus, 01:00.000[11].

