Marks Wins High Limit Feature at Douglas County

From Brian Walker

ROSBURG, OR (Augut 25, 2025) — Through three years on the World of Outlaws tour from 2017-19 and two seasons with Kubota High Limit Racing in 2024-25, Brent Marks of Myerstown, Pennsylvania has seen his fair share of racing on the west coast; and his thoughts on it were no secret.

That was until 2025 rolled around and something flipped for the Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 team, almost as if it were a light switch. To start the year, they rattled off a top-10 at Las Vegas, a podium in Bakersfield, a top-five in Perris, and more top-10s in Arizona. That set the tone for a summer surge out west.

A preliminary podium and lock-in performance at the Gold Cup Race of Champions sent Brent and his boys trucking to the Pacific Northwest with lots of confidence, and it all finally paid off on Monday night at The Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon.

A third-place effort in Capitol Renegade Qualifying led to a BR Motorsports Heat 3 transfer and subsequent FK Rod Ends Dash win. The #19 lost the lead on the initial start of the 35-lap Feature and trailed Justin Sanders for the opening six circuits.

An early dose of lap traffic allowed Marks to pounce on Sanders’ #87 and take command of the lead on Lap 7. From there, the east coast ace hammered the west coast curb and survived a pair of restarts and then more lap traffic to win in the Western United States for the first time in his life.

The $12,000 score in the Showdown on the River presented by Seven Feathers Casino marked the third trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this year for Brent Marks and his sixth-career win with Kubota High Limit Racing. It snapped a 15-race dry spell for the team, their first win since Port Royal Speedway in May.

Tanner Thorson continues to knock, beat, and pound on the door of his first-career Kubota High Limit Racing victory – driving from fifth-to-second, even with wing issues on Monday night. It’s his fourth runner-up of the year with the series and moves the Rod Gross Motorsports #88 up to sixth in the championship standings.

After qualifying dead last (27th of 27 cars), Corey Day did what Corey Day does and put on a thrilling charge in the 35-lap Feature. The reigning Gold Cup Race of Champions winner drove the Jason Meyers Racing #14 all the way from 18th-to-3rd to round out the podium at Douglas County.

Closing the top-five was two championship contenders with Giovanni Scelzi and the Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC in fourth, followed by Brad Sweet and the Kasey Kahne Racing #49 in fifth.

Rounding out the top-10 on Monday was James McFadden, Rico Abreu, Justin Sanders, Cory Eliason, and Daison Pursley.

Kubota High Limit Racing

Douglas County Dirt Track

Roseburg, Oregon

Monday, August 25, 2025

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying

1. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.252[13]

2. 87-Justin Sanders, 12.285[17]

3. 19-Brent Marks, 12.319[5]

4. 2XM-Max Mittry, 12.411[1]

5. 13-Daison Pursley, 12.433[16]

6. 5K-Blaine Cory, 12.445[14]

7. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.455[6]

8. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.463[20]

9. 21P-Robbie Price, 12.490[11]

10. 21-James McFadden, 12.495[21]

11. 21L-Landon Brooks, 12.527[4]

12. 7-Tyler Thompson, 12.531[27]

13. 7O-Colin Mackey, 12.541[18]

14. 45-Cory Eliason, 12.550[26]

15. 26-Justin Peck, 12.566[22]

16. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.581[7]

17. 5-Brenham Crouch, 12.614[2]

18. 42-Sye Lynch, 12.650[12]

19. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr, 12.697[19]

20. 27C-Camden Robustelli, 12.717[10]

21. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 12.721[25]

22. 21W-Jake Wheeler, 12.758[8]

23. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.761[3]

24. 9-Chase Randall, 12.772[15]

25. 22K-Kayden Smith, 12.798[9]

26. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 12.853[23]

27. 14-Corey Day, 12.856[24]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]

4. 21-James McFadden[3]

5. 49-Brad Sweet[6]

6. 7O-Colin Mackey[5]

7. 21W-Jake Wheeler[8]

8. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[7]

9. 22K-Kayden Smith[9]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

2. 87-Justin Sanders[4]

3. 13-Daison Pursley[1]

4. 21L-Landon Brooks[3]

5. 45-Cory Eliason[5]

6. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[9]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]

8. 27C-Camden Robustelli[7]

9. 5-Brenham Crouch[6]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Blaine Cory[1]

2. 21P-Robbie Price[2]

3. 19-Brent Marks[4]

4. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

5. 7-Tyler Thompson[3]

6. 14-Corey Day[9]

7. 26-Justin Peck[5]

8. 18T-Tanner Holmes[7]

9. 9-Chase Randall[8]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[2]

2. 87-Justin Sanders[4]

3. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]

4. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

5. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]

6. 5K-Blaine Cory[5]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 26-Justin Peck[1]

2. 5-Brenham Crouch[2]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes[7]

5. 21W-Jake Wheeler[3]

6. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[5]

7. 9-Chase Randall[9]

8. 22K-Kayden Smith[8]

9. 27C-Camden Robustelli[6]

Kubota A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[1]

2. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

3. 14-Corey Day[18]

4. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

5. 49-Brad Sweet[13]

6. 21-James McFadden[10]

7. 24-Rico Abreu[7]

8. 87-Justin Sanders[2]

9. 45-Cory Eliason[14]

10. 13-Daison Pursley[9]

11. 2XM-Max Mittry[3]

12. 42-Sye Lynch[12]

13. 26-Justin Peck[19]

14. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[24]

15. 21L-Landon Brooks[11]

16. 7-Tyler Thompson[15]

17. 21P-Robbie Price[8]

18. 5-Brenham Crouch[20]

19. 21W-Jake Wheeler[23]

20. 24D-Danny Sams III[21]

21. 7O-Colin Mackey[16]

22. 5K-Blaine Cory[6]

23. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[17]

24. 18T-Tanner Holmes[22]