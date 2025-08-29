Heat Races and Schedule Change Highlights Day One of the RaceSaver Nationals

EAGLE, NE (August 28, 2025) — The 13th Annual RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals kicked off on Thursday night at Eagle Raceway with heat races for the Race of Champions and a major schedule change due to weather.

The first on track of the RaceSaver Nationals took place as heat races were completed for the Race of Champions. Tyler Drueke, Brandon Bosma, Bill Johnson, Mike Boston, and John Carney II won those preliminary events.

Eagle Raceway officials announced that due to the weather forecast for Sunday and Monday that both preliminary programs would be contested on Friday with the finale of the RaceSaver Nationals being moved to Saturday night.

The regularly scheduled Friday portion of the RaceSaver Nationals begins at 3:00 P.M. today. After that program is complete the preliminary program that was originally scheduled for Saturday night will be contested.

Saturday night will follow the same schedule as the original scheduled Friday portion of the RaceSaver Nationals.

13th Annual RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals

Eagle Raceway

Eagle, Nebraska

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 12-Tyler Drueke[2]

2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[1]

3. 4X-Jason Danley[4]

4. 74B-Jake Bubak[9]

5. 9-Kevin Rutherford[6]

6. 30-Matt Johnson[3]

7. 42L-Lance Christie[8]

8. 4J-Jacob Gomola[7]

9. 1O-Michael Oliver[5]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 23-Brandon Bosma[2]

2. 7M-Kevin Ramey[1]

3. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[3]

4. 24-Tyler Harris[4]

5. 01J-Jeb Sessums[6]

6. 14-Joey Danley[9]

7. B2-Carson Bolden[5]

8. 14N-Nick Barger[8]

9. 44V-Daren Bolac[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 56-Bill Johnson[2]

2. 93-Dean Barnes[1]

3. 69-Mike Moore[7]

4. 74E-Claud Estes III[4]

5. 20C-Steven Richardson[9]

6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz[6]

7. 11D-Dominic White[8]

8. 5W-Kolby Weaver[3]

9. 17-Lee Goos Jr[5]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 1-Mike Boston[4]

2. 26-Jacob Harris[1]

3. 14S-Ethan Barrow[6]

4. 100-Clint Benson[2]

5. 25-Gunnar Pike[3]

6. 5-Stuart Snyder[8]

7. 91-Adam Gullion[7]

8. 88J-Jeremy Huish[9]

9. 4U-Dwight Carter[5]

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. J2-John Carney II[7]

2. 24X-Trevor Serbus[4]

3. 11JJ-Taylor Velasquez[3]

4. 18W-Cole Wayman[6]

5. 99-Mitchell Dvorak[5]

6. 25B-Chase Brewer[9]

7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[8]

8. 20-Chad Wilson[1]

9. X-Dylan Waxdahl[2]