Jason Martin Outduels Blake Hahn for Friday Montana Roundup Victory

From Jordan DeLucia

GREAT FALLS, MT (August 29, 2025) — For the second time this year, Jason Martin is back in Victory Lane with the American Sprint Car Series.

The 2023 Series champion from Liberal, KS, topped fellow two-time Series champion Blake Hahn Friday night at Electric City Speedway, losing the lead 19 laps in on a restart before taking it back four circuits later and leading the field back to the checkered flag to bank his 16th career Series win on opening night of the Montana Roundup.

Following a victory in the Honest Abe Roofing Dash, Hahn lined up on the pole to lead the field to the green flag in the Feature. To his outside lined up Martin, who got the better takeoff out of Turn 4 on the start of the race and took the lead going into Turn 1.

For the first 19 laps, Martin controlled the race with authority. Hahn took a look to Martin’s inside on the first two restarts of the race but was unable to get close enough to make the pass. Then came a restart on Lap 20.

Hahn got a strong takeoff out of Turn 4 and charged into Turn 1 with momentum, diving low and sliding up in front of Martin in Turn 2 to take the lead. He protected the bottom lane in Turns 3 and 4 to impede any return fire from Martin, who immediately got back on the top side around the 3/8-mile and began winding-up momentum.

“It didn’t surprise me; that’s the name of the game now — the way you’ve gotta race, you’ve gotta slide somebody to pass them,” Martin said. “I knew when I spun the tires, I probably should’ve went to the bottom, but I hadn’t been to the bottom yet, so I knew that I better just gamble my cards and see what the top had and see if I could slide him back.”

“I was actually kind of surprised with the restart we got that I was able to slide Jason like that; it all kinda just fell in my lap pretty quickly there,” Hahn said.

It took only four laps before Martin caught Hahn’s rear bumper, and on Lap 23, he made a bid to retake the lead, powering around the outside of Hahn’s No. 52 in Turns 1–2 to regain the top spot.

“I felt like at that time, the track was kinda migrating back to the bottom,” Hahn said. “So, I got by [Martin] and I went back to the bottom and left the top open for him and he just ripped back around me.”

“I just had to get up on the wheel and make good laps around the top and get rolling again,” Martin said.

From there, Martin took off and left Hahn in his wake as he cruised to his first career victory at Electric City while Hahn settled for second — his sixth podium finish of the season.

Garrett Benson completed the podium with a third-place finish. The 15-year-old Rookie of the Year contender from Concordia, MO, chased Matt Covington throughout the 30-lap event, and on the final lap, made the pass to take the third spot coming to the checkered flag, collecting his second career Series podium finish.

“I kinda showed Matt the nose, and he changed up his line down (in Turns 1–2), and that just allowed me to have a good run on the top, and I was able to get him at the checkered,” Benson said. “I didn’t know it was the checkered. I looked up and I saw (the flagman) waving the flag, and that felt good.”

Covington settled for fourth while Kansas native Zach Blurton completed the top five.

Montana Roundup

ASCS National Tour

Electric City Speedway

Black Eagle, Montana

Friday, August 29, 2025

Qualifying Flight A

1. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 12.015[8]

2. 01-Rich Bailey, 12.033[7]

3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 12.082[2]

4. 36-Jason Martin, 12.093[3]

5. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 12.098[1]

6. 12H-Elijah Gile, 12.393[5]

7. 00-Kory Wermling, 12.444[6]

8. 4L-Lane Taylor, 12.460[10]

9. 10-Landon Britt, 12.702[4]

10. 10B-Brody Anderson, 12.928[9]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.022[4]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 12.150[7]

3. 95-Matt Covington, 12.172[1]

4. 88-Terry Easum, 12.432[3]

5. 23-Seth Bergman, 12.551[8]

6. 37-Trever Kirkland, 12.568[2]

7. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 12.784[5]

8. 71-Brady Baker, 12.846[6]

9. 97-Sheldon Bender, 13.003[9]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 24M-Ian Myers, 12.133[6]

2. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 12.190[2]

3. 22-Ken Setters, 12.250[1]

4. 2B-Garrett Benson, 12.369[3]

5. 38B-Bryan Brown, 12.384[9]

6. 17W-Ryder McCutcheon, 12.450[4]

7. 88C-Brogan Carder, 12.464[7]

8. 28-Joe Perry, 12.532[8]

9. 11H-Rodney Huband, 12.720[5]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin[3]

2. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]

3. 88R-Ryder Laplante[4]

4. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]

5. 12H-Elijah Gile[6]

6. 4L-Lane Taylor[8]

7. 10-Landon Britt[9]

8. 10B-Brody Anderson[10]

9. 00-Kory Wermling[7]

10. 01-Rich Bailey[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[2]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

4. 23-Seth Bergman[5]

5. 88-Terry Easum[3]

6. 37-Trever Kirkland[6]

7. 16G-Austyn Gossel[7]

8. 71-Brady Baker[8]

9. 97-Sheldon Bender[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2B-Garrett Benson[3]

2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]

3. 17W-Ryder McCutcheon[6]

4. 24M-Ian Myers[4]

5. 88C-Brogan Carder[7]

6. 38B-Bryan Brown[5]

7. 28-Joe Perry[8]

8. 11H-Rodney Huband[9]

DNS: 22-Ken Setters

Dash (5 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

2. 36-Jason Martin[4]

3. 88R-Ryder Laplante[1]

4. 95-Matt Covington[6]

5. 2B-Garrett Benson[3]

6. 24M-Ian Myers[5]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 4L-Lane Taylor[4]

2. 28-Joe Perry[6]

3. 16G-Austyn Gossel[8]

4. 37-Trever Kirkland[5]

5. 71-Brady Baker[10]

6. 10-Landon Britt[7]

7. 10B-Brody Anderson[11]

8. 38B-Bryan Brown[3]

9. 00-Kory Wermling[12]

10. 97-Sheldon Bender[13]

11. 11H-Rodney Huband[9]

DNS: 01-Rich Bailey

DNS: 22-Ken Setters

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin[2]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

3. 2B-Garrett Benson[5]

4. 95-Matt Covington[4]

5. 2J-Zach Blurton[7]

6. 2JR-Kelly Miller[11]

7. 17W-Ryder McCutcheon[10]

8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[9]

9. 71-Brady Baker[20]

10. 28-Joe Perry[17]

11. 88C-Brogan Carder[15]

12. 88R-Ryder Laplante[3]

13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[8]

14. 4L-Lane Taylor[16]

15. 16G-Austyn Gossel[18]

16. 12H-Elijah Gile[13]

17. 10-Landon Britt[21]

18. 24M-Ian Myers[6]

19. 88-Terry Easum[14]

20. 10B-Brody Anderson[22]

21. 00-Kory Wermling[23]

22. 23-Seth Bergman[12]

23. 37-Trever Kirkland[19]