Joe B Miller Earns Checkers with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO. (8/30/25) Joe B Miller would run victorious around Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of SprintMania presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his sixth league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Speeding up excitement onto the smooth surfaces of Lake Ozark Speedway with a robust thirty-two talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Brandon Wimmer set a quick qualifying time of 11.836-second lap with Cruz Dickerson, Joe B Miller, Scotty Thiel, and Chase Porter each earning heat racing victories as Chris Martin would take the semi-feature checkers.

Exciting the audience members in Eldon, Missouri, on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Joe B Miller and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row as Joe B Miller would gain the lead on the opening lap handful of laps.

Overtaking for the top spot early, Ayrton Gennetten would use a great restart to fly into the lead over Joe B Miller, Austin McCarl, Kameron Key, and Sean Rayhall as Gennetten would hold the preferred position for five revolutions.

Cruising back into leading contention, Joe B Miller would not be denied in earning his third seasonal win with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint league after leading twenty laps in an action-packed main event, with Gennetten holding steady in the runner-up position.

“I was really good up top, but running out front, you never know when the lines change, it seemed like a tire was going low, and Ayrton showed a nose, so I pulled it to the low line to hold on,” said Joe B Miller in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “Good points night, I’m very blessed to be a part of this great team that makes this possible, we have momentum on our side right now”.

Contesting closely behind would find Kameron Key placing on the final podium placement from the starting fourth on the initial green flag. Austin McCarl would be among the frontrunners, all feature to fourth as Scotty Thiel would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of SprintMania presented by Start2Finish TV at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 8/30/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 6B-Brandon Wimmer(11.836)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 4-Cruz Dickerson

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 31-Scotty Thiel

Engler Machine Heat 4 Winner:2X-Chase Porter

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature Winner: 44-Chris Martin

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 51B-Joe B Miller

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 79X-Kyle Jones(+10)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547494/races

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 19-Kameron Key[4]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[3]; 5. 31-Scotty Thiel[5]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[6]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney[13]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall[8]; 9. 4-Cruz Dickerson[9]; 10. 2X-Chase Porter[7]; 11. 37-Bryce Norris[12]; 12. 79X-Kyle Jones[22]; 13. 44-Chris Martin[17]; 14. 2KS-Jack Anderson[14]; 15. 98P-Miles Paulus[20]; 16. 5-Kory Bales[21]; 17. 2-Brandon Anderson[16]; 18. 79-Gage Montgomery[19]; 19. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[23]; 20. 93-Taylor Walton[18]; 21. B8-John Barnard[15]; 22. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[11]; 23. 12X-Hank Davis[10].

MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 2. 93-Taylor Walton[10]; 3. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]; 5. 5-Kory Bales[8]; 6. 79X-Kyle Jones[5]; 7. 87-Reed Whitney[12]; 8. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]; 9. 1JR-Steven Russell[9]; 10. 00-Broc Elliott[14]; 11. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]; 12. 17-Dillan Baldwin[13]; 13. 15-Jack Potter[11]; 14. 74N-Natalie Doney[4]; 15. 57-Billy Butler[15]; 16. (DNS) X-Tom Curran.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Cruz Dickerson[1]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 3. B8-John Barnard[6]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris[3]; 5. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[4]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[5]; 7. 93-Taylor Walton[7]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott[8].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 2. 12X-Hank Davis[2]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 4. 2-Brandon Anderson[5]; 5. 44-Chris Martin[1]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[8]; 8. 17-Dillan Baldwin[7].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Scotty Thiel[2]; 2. 2KS-Jack Anderson[1]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 6. 5-Kory Bales[7]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 8. 57-Billy Butler[8].

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2X-Chase Porter[2]; 2. 97-Scotty Milan[3]; 3. 19-Kameron Key[4]; 4. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]; 5. 79X-Kyle Jones[6]; 6. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[1]; 7. 87-Reed Whitney[7]; 8. (DNS) X-Tom Curran.

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 00:11.836[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.891[17]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.899[30]; 4. 19-Kameron Key, 00:11.955[2]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:11.984[18]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:12.035[24]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.050[23]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:12.067[4]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.085[32]; 10. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:12.092[19]; 11. 31-Scotty Thiel, 00:12.119[15]; 12. 2X-Chase Porter, 00:12.130[29]; 13. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:12.139[7]; 14. 44-Chris Martin, 00:12.147[20]; 15. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 00:12.181[6]; 16. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:12.259[8]; 17. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:12.260[10]; 18. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:12.260[3]; 19. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:12.350[27]; 20. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.361[21]; 21. B8-John Barnard, 00:12.390[25]; 22. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:12.410[9]; 23. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:12.425[5]; 24. 79X-Kyle Jones, 00:12.449[28]; 25. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:12.523[14]; 26. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 00:12.654[11]; 27. 5-Kory Bales, 00:12.738[13]; 28. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:12.741[26]; 29. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:12.745[12]; 30. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.784[22]; 31. 57-Billy Butler, 00:12.890[31]; 32. X-Tom Curran, 00:13.243[16].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.090[32]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.133[23]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:12.160[27]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:12.163[24]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:12.193[30]; 6. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:12.260[26]; 7. 2X-Chase Porter, 00:12.270[29]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:12.273[18]; 9. 44-Chris Martin, 00:12.286[20]; 10. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:12.317[19]; 11. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.330[21]; 12. B8-John Barnard, 00:12.346[25]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:12.406[17]; 14. 79X-Kyle Jones, 00:12.450[28]; 15. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.581[22]; 16. 31-Scotty Thiel, 00:12.642[15]; 17. 57-Billy Butler, 00:12.653[31]; 18. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:13.041[9]; 19. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:13.060[7]; 20. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 00:13.089[1]; 21. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:13.113[8]; 22. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:13.125[10]; 23. 5-Kory Bales, 00:13.128[13]; 24. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:13.158[14]; 25. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 00:13.261[6]; 26. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:13.352[3]; 27. 19-Kameron Key, 00:13.357[2]; 28. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.413[5]; 29. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:13.453[12]; 30. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:13.559[4]; 31. X-Tom Curran, 00:14.056[16]; 32. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 10:00.000[11].

