VENTURA RACEWAY WMR ACTION CLAIMED BY POINTS LEADER LOGAN MITCHELL

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA (August 31, 2025) – Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz increased his 2025 win total in the Western Midget Racing series to six, storming to victory in Saturday’s 20-lap feature at Ventura Raceway in the penultimate round for the series

San Jose’s Ryan Carter jumped ahead of three-wide battling at the drop of the green flag to lead lap one. Mitchell steered high around Chase Wilson then dove inside Carter into turn three, taking the lead on lap two.

Mitchell dominated the rest of the way for the win, completing a sweep of all four races in the month of Augsut. Cody Gray of Auburn advanced to second position from sixth on the grid. 2025 opening night Ventura winner Anthony Bruno of San Jose finished third followed by Carter and Delano’s Terry Nichols. Gray and Nichols won the heat race action.

Western Midget Racing closes its 2025 campaign at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on Saturday October 25, in support of the NARC 410 Sprint Cars. The WMR/BCRA California Super Series for full midgets has three rounds remaining. Up next is the 14th annual Adobe Cup, in support of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, racing at Petaluma Speedway on September 20th.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

RESULTS: Ventura Raceway August 30, 2025

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 2. 11-Cody Gray[6]; 3. 9B-Anthony Bruno[7]; 4. 35-Ryan Carter[2]; 5. 2-Terry Nichols[5]; 6. 1P-CHASE WILSON[1]; 7. 10-Hailey Lambert[4]; 8. 25-Nathan Moore[8]; 9. (DNS) 9-Nick Leonard Jr

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Cody Gray[3]; 2. 10-Hailey Lambert[4]; 3. 35-Ryan Carter[2]; 4. 9B-Anthony Bruno[1]; 5. 9-Nick Leonard Jr[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Terry Nichols[2]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 3. 1P-CHASE WILSON[1]; 4. 25-Nathan Moore[4]