MOSS LEADS LATE FOR USCS XTREME SPEEDWAY WIN

By Roby Helm

DANVILLE, AL – August 30, 2025 – Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC took the lead on lap 18 and went on to win the 30-lap Feature Race on Saturday night for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire at Xtreme Speedway. The was the third USCS victory of the 2025 season for Moss and his eighth career series win.

USCS point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS finished second and Derek Hagar of Marion, AR took the third spot. Tucker Boulton of Brighton, TN was fourth and Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS started 15th and finished fifth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award.

Early race leader Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS drove to a sixth-place finish and 16-time USCS National Champion National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN was seventh. Eighth went to Jan Howard of Marion, AR and Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC took the ninth spot. Kyle Connery of Vero Beach, FL rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Bowden won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 30-lap Feature Race. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Bowden in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Boulton in the Schoenfeld Headers Second Heat, and Brandon Grubaugh of Ocala, FL in the Hero Graphics Third Heat.

Bowden took the lead at the start of the 30-lap Feature Race followed by Dale Howard, Terry Witherspoon of Jacksonville, FL, Moss and Grubaugh. Moss got a two-for-one on lap two, as he passed Witherspoon and Dale Howard to move up to the second spot. Witherspoon faded out of the top five, as Hagar and Boulton drove up to fourth and fifth respectively on lap two.

Hagar passed Dale Howard for the third spot on lap six, but Dale Howard came back to challenge for the spot on lap 14. Laps 14 through 16 saw Hagar and Dale Howard swap the third spot on each lap. Dale Howard settled into the spot on lap 16. Meanwhile up at the front of the pack, Moss made the winning pass for the lead by Bowden on lap 18.

The only caution flag of the race came out on lap 19 when Grubaugh tangled with Mark Ruel Jr. of Jacksonville, FL in turn one with both cars ending up in the wall. Moss led the restart followed by Bowden, Dale Howard, Hagar, and Boulton in the top five.

Dale Howard got by Bowden on the restart for the second spot, and Hagar moved up to challenge Bowden for third on lap 20. Hagar passed Bowden for third to complete lap 20, and Bowden reclaimed the spot on lap 21. Hagar regrouped to pass Bowden for third on lap 27. Bowden faded on lap 29, as Boulton and Martin passed him for fourth and fifth respectively.

The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will travel to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL on Sunday night. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT XTREME SPEEDWAY IN DANVILLE, AL ON 8/30/25:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (4); 2. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (2); 3. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (5); 4. 901 Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN (6); 5. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (15); 6. 8x Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS (1); 7. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, MS (8); 8. 47s Jan Howard, Marion, AR (13); 9. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (12); 10. 91 Kyle Connery, Vero Beach, FL (10); 11. 1a Lee Moore, Moundville, AL (9); 12. 43 Terry Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL (3); 13. 88 Trent Moss, Medon, TN (18); 14. 9k Keith Graham, Coldwater, MS (16); 15. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (20); 16. 33 Joe Larkin, Suwanee, GA (14); 17. 16 Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS (21); 18. 9 Tyler Blankenship, Bakersfield, CA (11); 19. 83 Mark Ruel Jr., Jacksonville, FL (17); 20. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (7); 21. 61 Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL (19).

HOOSIER SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Bowden; 2. D. Howard; 3. Witherspoon; 4. L. Moss; 5. Hagar; 6. Boulton.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Bowden; 2. Hagar; 3. Moore; 4. McDaniel; 5. J. Howard; 6. Ruel; 7. Merritt.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 2: 1. Boulton; 2. L. Moss; 3. D. Howard; 4. Connery; 5. Martin; 6. T. Moss; 7. Willingham.

HERO GRAPHICS HEAT 3: 1. Grubaugh; 2. Gray; 3. Witherspoon; 4. Blankenship; 5. Graham; 6. Larkin; 7. Wimpee.