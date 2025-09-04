Showdown in September at Can-Am Next For Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | Following one of the biggest weekends on the 2025 schedule, the Empire Super Sprints are right back in action again this weekend, this time at the Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville, NY on Saturday September 6. Dubbed the ‘Showdown in September’, the tour will headline the second night of action at the track located just north of Watertown, NY.

In two visits so far in 2025, two different winners graced victory lane at Can-Am. In July for the opener of CNY Speedweek, Dylan Swiernik topped the field. Just last month at the beginning of August, it was Shawn Donath who recorded his first victory of the season in the north country.

This weekend, the tour would also like to welcome Cook’s Hardware Center on board as the presenting sponsor of the Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers dash. Cook’s Hardware Center is a full service, locally owned hardware store that offers plumbing and heating services, located on Sand Street in Philadelphia, NY.

With just three point-paying shows left in 2025, the points battle is in full swing. Three time and defending champion Jordan Poirier remains at the top of the standings with a 179 point lead Dylan Swiernik in second place. Davie Franek sits in third, 159 points behind Swiernik, while Jason Barney is just fourteen points behind Franek in fourth. Shawn Donath completes the top five in the standings.

For gate times and prices, along with a schedule of events for Saturday’s event at Can-Am can be found on the tracks social media pages and website, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, September 6 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, September 12 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT (Northern Sprint Car Nationals Prelim)

Saturday, September 13 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT (Northern Sprint Car Nationals)