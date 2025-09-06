Guilford Wins at the Richert Memorial

NEW RICHMOND, WI (September 6, 2025) — Not even the weather could stop Max Guilford in route to feature victory worth $10,000 Saturday night at Cedar Lake Speedway with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association during the Jerry Richert Memorial.

Guilford, from Auckland, New Zealand, led all 25 laps in route to the feature win. Alex Pokorski, Jake Blackhurst from 18th starting position, J.J. Hickle from 13th, and Jordan Goldesberry rounded out the top five.

Jamey Ogston won the UMSS Winged Sprint Car main event while Adam Taylor swept the weekend during the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series portion of the program with his second feature victory of the weekend.

Jerry Richert Memorial

Cedar Lake Speedway

New Richmond, Wisconsin

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 4-Alex Pokorski[2]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

3. 9K-Kyle Schuett[6]

4. 99-Tyler Brabant[1]

5. 74N-Luke Nellis[7]

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]

7. 91-Reed Allex[5]

DNS: 23W-Scott Winters

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. GR8-Will Gerrits[3]

2. 10-Trevor Serbus[1]

3. 2M-JJ Hickle[4]

4. 79-Blake Nimee[6]

5. 8H-Jade Hastings[5]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[2]

7. 29JR-Ralph Johnson[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 16C-Max Guilford[2]

2. 26-Tyler Tischendorf[1]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[6]

4. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]

5. 4S-Jeremy Snow[4]

6. 68-Dave Uttech[3]

7. 24-Scott Conger[7]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[2]

2. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

3. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]

4. 49-Josh Schneiderman[5]

5. 87A-Austin Hartmann[6]

6. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[7]

7. 22-Luke Dollansky[4]

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 33-Scotty Broty[1]

2. 16-Riley Goodno[2]

3. 85J-Logan Julien[4]

4. 96-Jake Blackhurst[3]

5. 63-Brooke Tatnell[6]

6. 9-Dominic Dobesh[5]

7. 21H-TJ Haddy[7]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 25-Danny Schlafer[1]

2. 74N-Luke Nellis[2]

3. 87A-Austin Hartmann[3]

4. 99-Tyler Brabant[4]

5. 4S-Jeremy Snow[5]

6. 9-Dominic Dobesh[6]

7. 21H-TJ Haddy[9]

8. 68-Dave Uttech[7]

9. 29JR-Ralph Johnson[8]

DNS: 22-Luke Dollansky

B-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]

2. 49-Josh Schneiderman[1]

3. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[4]

4. 63-Brooke Tatnell[3]

5. 24-Scott Conger[6]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[5]

DNS: 91-Reed Allex

DNS: 8H-Jade Hastings

DNS: 11M-Brendan Mullen

DNS: 23W-Scott Winters

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 16C-Max Guilford[2]

2. 4-Alex Pokorski[3]

3. 96-Jake Blackhurst[18]

4. 2M-JJ Hickle[13]

5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[7]

6. 63-Brooke Tatnell[24]

7. 12-Corbin Gurley[16]

8. 25-Danny Schlafer[17]

9. 79-Blake Nimee[15]

10. 16-Riley Goodno[9]

11. 99-Tyler Brabant[23]

12. 74N-Luke Nellis[19]

13. 85J-Logan Julien[14]

14. GR8-Will Gerrits[4]

15. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[1]

16. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

17. 9K-Kyle Schuett[6]

18. 26-Tyler Tischendorf[11]

19. 10-Trevor Serbus[10]

20. 2W-Scott Neitzel[12]

21. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[22]

DNS: 33-Scotty Broty

DNS: 87A-Austin Hartmann

DNS: 49-Josh Schneiderman

UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

James Ackerley Construction/The Post Bar Grill Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Garrett Tatnell[1]

2. 93-Brad Peterson[4]

3. 6-Mark Martin[2]

4. 46H-Ken Hron[3]

5. 62-Ronnie Erickson[6]

6. 50-Chase Viebrock[9]

7. 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[7]

8. 17-Austin Phillips[8]

9. 95-John Vaillancourt[5]

Rapid Press Printing/Bradwells Auto Truck Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 03-Jamey Ogston[5]

2. 3TK-Tony Kaus[3]

3. 7-Keegan Coss[7]

4. C4-Carl Wade[1]

5. 59-Cole Demko[4]

6. 2J-John Lowe[6]

7. 97-Carl Brunsvold[8]

8. 52-Jake Lempelius[9]

DNS: 4H-Mitch Hagen

GRP Motorsports/Cedar lake Speedway Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Jack Lobin[2]

2. 00-Austin Mosher[3]

3. 96-Jeremy Lizakowski[7]

4. 609-Casey Lang[9]

5. 1B-Matthew Weber[8]

6. 12-Jason Flohrs[4]

7. 7B-Scott Brandt[6]

8. 42X-Brett Peterson[5]

9. 16-Willie Ewing[1]

Pirtek/Hoosier Tire North Feature (20 Laps)

1. 03-Jamey Ogston[6]

2. 93-Brad Peterson[1]

3. 14-Garrett Tatnell[3]

4. 96-Jeremy Lizakowski[8]

5. 7-Keegan Coss[7]

6. 609-Casey Lang[2]

7. 16-Willie Ewing[23]

8. 6-Mark Martin[11]

9. 42X-Brett Peterson[25]

10. 59-Cole Demko[16]

11. 00-Austin Mosher[9]

12. 62-Ronnie Erickson[14]

13. 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[20]

14. 17-Austin Phillips[21]

15. 2J-John Lowe[17]

16. 1B-Matthew Weber[10]

17. 97-Carl Brunsvold[18]

18. 3TK-Tony Kaus[4]

19. 3-Jack Lobin[5]

20. 46H-Ken Hron[13]

21. C4-Carl Wade[15]

22. 12-Jason Flohrs[19]

23. 95-John Vaillancourt[22]

24. 52-Jake Lempelius[26]

DNS: 7B-Scott Brandt

DNS: 4H-Mitch Hagen

DNS: 50-Chase Viebrock

Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Qualifying

1. 14-Tim Cox, 15.256[26]

2. 17-Bryce Andrews, 15.260[22]

3. 22-Greg Alt, 15.411[30]

4. 28-Westen Johnson, 15.426[28]

5. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman, 15.494[10]

6. 7X-Dan Atchison, 15.535[21]

7. 5J-Chris Lewis, 15.628[16]

8. 29J-Ralph Johnson, 15.665[24]

9. 11J-Jori Hughes, 15.708[29]

10. 8T-Adam Taylor, 15.783[8]

11. 54-Cam Schafer, 15.835[15]

12. 5-Kierston Coss, 15.874[12]

13. 99-Bryan Roach, 15.962[1]

14. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse, 15.977[5]

15. 46H-Ken Hron, 16.016[23]

16. 955-Lucas Grosinger, 16.142[9]

17. 55-Joseph Kouba, 16.144[19]

18. 38-Allen Hafford, 16.246[7]

19. 46-KC Hawkinson, 16.271[25]

20. 41-Dennis Spitz, 16.308[18]

21. 25-Eric Guyot, 16.350[4]

22. 29OG-Tom Eller, 16.539[14]

23. 4G-George Gaertner III, 16.611[20]

24. 76-Edison Aldrich, 16.615[13]

25. 12-Shawn Swim, 16.651[11]

26. 51-Tyler Wass, 16.724[27]

27. 7D-Josh Davidson, 16.921[6]

28. 17C-Hunter Colton, 29.059[2]

29. 19S-Noah Richter, 29.059[31]

30. 1-John Vaillancourt, 29.059[3]

DNS: 8D-Miles Doherty, 29.059

DNS: 4-Peyton Lembke, 29.059

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Tim Cox[4]

2. 99-Bryan Roach[1]

3. 25-Eric Guyot[6]

4. 11J-Jori Hughes[2]

5. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[3]

6. 12-Shawn Swim[7]

7. 55-Joseph Kouba[5]

DNS: 19S-Noah Richter

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[1]

2. 8T-Adam Taylor[2]

3. 17-Bryce Andrews[4]

4. 7X-Dan Atchison[3]

5. 38-Allen Hafford[5]

6. 29OG-Tom Eller[6]

7. 51-Tyler Wass[7]

8. 1-John Vaillancourt[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 54-Cam Schafer[2]

2. 22-Greg Alt[4]

3. 5J-Chris Lewis[3]

4. 46H-Ken Hron[1]

5. 4G-George Gaertner III[6]

6. 7D-Josh Davidson[7]

7. 46-KC Hawkinson[5]

DNS: 8D-Miles Doherty

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Westen Johnson[4]

2. 29J-Ralph Johnson[3]

3. 955-Lucas Grosinger[1]

4. 41-Dennis Spitz[5]

5. 76-Edison Aldrich[6]

DNS: 5-Kierston Coss

DNS: 17C-Hunter Colton

DNS: 4-Peyton Lembke

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 55-Joseph Kouba[1]

2. 12-Shawn Swim[4]

3. 29OG-Tom Eller[3]

4. 51-Tyler Wass[6]

5. 7D-Josh Davidson[5]

6. 19S-Noah Richter[9]

7. 46-KC Hawkinson[2]

8. 5-Kierston Coss[7]

9. 17C-Hunter Colton[8]

10. 1-John Vaillancourt[10]

DNS: 8D-Miles Doherty

DNS: 4-Peyton Lembke

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 8T-Adam Taylor[10]

2. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[9]

3. 17-Bryce Andrews[3]

4. 22-Greg Alt[2]

5. 28-Westen Johnson[1]

6. 14-Tim Cox[4]

7. 7X-Dan Atchison[5]

8. 99-Bryan Roach[11]

9. 25-Eric Guyot[13]

10. 29J-Ralph Johnson[7]

11. 11J-Jori Hughes[14]

12. 12-Shawn Swim[21]

13. 55-Joseph Kouba[20]

14. 38-Allen Hafford[17]

15. 4G-George Gaertner III[18]

16. 41-Dennis Spitz[16]

17. 7D-Josh Davidson[23]

18. 51-Tyler Wass[24]

19. 29OG-Tom Eller[22]

20. 54-Cam Schafer[8]

21. 955-Lucas Grosinger[12]

22. 5J-Chris Lewis[6]

23. 46H-Ken Hron[15]

24. 76-Edison Aldrich[19]