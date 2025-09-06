Hickle Wins IRA Feature During His First Visit to Cedar Lake

NEW RICHMOND, WI (September 5, 2025) — J.J. Hickle wasted no time acclimating himself during his first first visit to the Cedar Lake Speedway winning the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature during the opening night of the Jerry Richert Memorial.

Hickle led all 30 laps in route to the victory over Kaleb Johnson, Blake Nimee, Austin McCarl, and Logan Julien. After the race Johnson failed to go to the scales and was disqualified, moving Joel Myers Jr. into the top five.

Adam Taylor won the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series feature.

Jerry Richert Memorial

Cedar Lake Speedway

New Richmond, Wisconsin

Friday, September 5, 2025

Autometer Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Qualifying

1. 8T-Adam Taylor, 16.036[1]

2. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse, 16.101[33]

3. 54-Cam Schafer, 16.238[9]

4. 5J-Chris Lewis, 16.254[17]

5. 99-Bryan Roach, 16.259[19]

6. 14-Tim Cox, 16.267[12]

7. 28-Westen Johnson, 16.292[3]

8. 17-Bryce Andrews, 16.325[18]

9. 4G-George Gaertner III, 16.331[13]

10. 25-Eric Guyot, 16.391[4]

11. 7B-Scott Brandt, 16.404[27]

12. 17C-Hunter Colton, 16.407[8]

13. 55-Joseph Kouba, 16.417[25]

14. 29OG-Tom Eller, 16.428[24]

15. 29J-Ralph Johnson, 16.430[34]

16. 5-Kierston Coss, 16.437[6]

17. 38-Allen Hafford, 16.488[30]

18. 24-Eric Wilke, 16.493[26]

19. 46-KC Hawkinson, 16.509[28]

20. 46H-Ken Hron, 16.556[15]

21. 7D-Josh Davidson, 16.561[2]

22. 955-Lucas Grosinger, 16.589[5]

23. 1-John Vaillancourt, 16.651[29]

24. 51-Tyler Wass, 16.827[31]

25. 7X-Dan Atchison, 16.832[32]

26. 11J-Jori Hughes, 16.862[20]

27. 41-Dennis Spitz, 16.933[10]

28. 22-Greg Alt, 16.935[21]

29. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman, 17.002[16]

30. 12-Shawn Swim, 17.047[11]

31. 19S-Noah Richter, 18.712[35]

32. 4-Peyton Lembke[22]

33. 76-Edison Aldrich[14]

34. 99J-Seth Johnson[7]

35. 4K-Dominic Kerzman[23]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4G-George Gaertner III[2]

2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[8]

3. 99-Bryan Roach[3]

4. 8T-Adam Taylor[4]

5. 7X-Dan Atchison[7]

6. 55-Joseph Kouba[1]

7. 38-Allen Hafford[5]

8. 7D-Josh Davidson[6]

DNS: 76-Edison Aldrich

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[4]

2. 25-Eric Guyot[2]

3. 14-Tim Cox[3]

4. 24-Eric Wilke[5]

5. 955-Lucas Grosinger[6]

6. 29OG-Tom Eller[1]

7. 11J-Jori Hughes[7]

8. 12-Shawn Swim[8]

DNS: 99J-Seth Johnson

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 54-Cam Schafer[4]

2. 7B-Scott Brandt[2]

3. 29J-Ralph Johnson[1]

4. 1-John Vaillancourt[6]

5. 46-KC Hawkinson[5]

6. 28-Westen Johnson[3]

7. 41-Dennis Spitz[7]

8. 19S-Noah Richter[8]

DNS: 4K-Dominic Kerzman

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Bryce Andrews[3]

2. 17C-Hunter Colton[2]

3. 5J-Chris Lewis[4]

4. 46H-Ken Hron[5]

5. 22-Greg Alt[7]

6. 5-Kierston Coss[1]

7. 51-Tyler Wass[6]

8. 4-Peyton Lembke[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 28-Westen Johnson[1]

2. 55-Joseph Kouba[2]

3. 38-Allen Hafford[5]

4. 11J-Jori Hughes[7]

5. 41-Dennis Spitz[8]

6. 5-Kierston Coss[4]

7. 51-Tyler Wass[6]

8. 7D-Josh Davidson[9]

9. 12-Shawn Swim[11]

10. 29OG-Tom Eller[3]

11. 4-Peyton Lembke[10]

DNS: 76-Edison Aldrich

DNS: 99J-Seth Johnson

DNS: 4K-Dominic Kerzman

DNS: 19S-Noah Richter

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 8T-Adam Taylor[8]

2. 46H-Ken Hron[15]

3. 4G-George Gaertner III[1]

4. 99-Bryan Roach[4]

5. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[7]

6. 24-Eric Wilke[14]

7. 5J-Chris Lewis[5]

8. 17-Bryce Andrews[2]

9. 955-Lucas Grosinger[18]

10. 1-John Vaillancourt[16]

11. 14-Tim Cox[3]

12. 29J-Ralph Johnson[13]

13. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[12]

14. 7X-Dan Atchison[19]

15. 7B-Scott Brandt[10]

16. 46-KC Hawkinson[17]

17. 54-Cam Schafer[6]

18. 17C-Hunter Colton[11]

19. 38-Allen Hafford[23]

20. 25-Eric Guyot[9]

21. 22-Greg Alt[20]

22. 28-Westen Johnson[21]

23. 55-Joseph Kouba[22]

24. 11J-Jori Hughes[24]