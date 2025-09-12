4-CROWN AUCTION TO BENEFIT ﻿USAC RACEAID & RACERS IN NEED

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (September 11, 2025)………Support USAC RaceAid and score once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the September 18-20, 2025, 4-Crown Nationals Presented by NKTelco at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

Along with getting the chance to wave the green flag at the 4-Crown and riding in the pace truck for a feature event, several pieces of racing memorabilia are up for bidding as well. All the money raised from the silent auction will go to benefit USAC RaceAid.

You can place your bid now for any of the experiences and memorabilia at: https://app.galabid.com/four-crown-nationals/items.

This is a win-win as you get something cool while helping the racing community!

Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance.

﻿USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

To donate to USAC RaceAid, please visit www.RaceAid.Fund.