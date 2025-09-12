Corbet Wins Friday’s Feature During Chariots of Thunder

DARWIN, NT (September 12, 2025) — Jy Corbet won the feature during the second night of competition during the Chariots of Thunder at Northline Speedway. Corbet led all 30 laps in route to the victory over Steven Loader, Thursday night’s feature winner Lachland McHugh, Matt Egel, and Luke Storer.

Casey O’Connell won the wingless sprint car feature.

Chariots of Thunder – Night 2

Northline Speedway

Darwin, Northern Territory

Friday, September 12, 2025

Feature:

1. Q10-Jy Corbet

2. V10-Steven Loader

3. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh

4. S52-Matt Egel

5. S98-Luke Storer

6. Q46-Dylan Menz

7. W2-Dayne Kingshott

9. V35-Jamie Veal

9. W14-Jason Pryde

10. T22-Jock Goodyer

11. NT11-Jordyn Charge

12. Q12-Michael Pickens

13. WX92-Chad Pittard

14. NT84-Christopher Harrison

15. Q51-Tim Farrell

16. WX22-Jay-Dee Dack

17. N36-Eddie Lumbar

18. VA43-Daniel Storer

19. S11-Scott Enderl

20. V96-Dane Court

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Q1-Casey O’Connell

2. NT1-Blake Walsh

3. A1-Tyson Martin

4. Q4-Zane O’Toole

5. S5-Bailey Heinrich

6. NT39-Ty Ede

7. NT59-Jake Warren

8. NT88-Angus Campbell

9. W76-Blake Scarey

10. NT61-Matt Sealy

11. NT72-William Prest

12. NT64-Scott Murdie

13. NX47-John Egan

14. NT56-Cameron Jaenke

15. V19-Sam Wren

16. NT44-Jamie McInnes

17. NT16-James Wren

18. Q49-Cody O’Connell

19. N4-Jason Davis

20. NT13-Mathew McLennan