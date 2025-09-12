Corbet Wins Friday’s Feature During Chariots of Thunder

DARWIN, NT (September 12, 2025) — Jy Corbet won the feature during the second night of competition during the Chariots of Thunder at Northline Speedway. Corbet led all 30 laps in route to the victory over Steven Loader, Thursday night’s feature winner Lachland McHugh, Matt Egel, and Luke Storer.
Casey O’Connell won the wingless sprint car feature.
Chariots of Thunder – Night 2
Northline Speedway
Darwin, Northern Territory
Friday, September 12, 2025
Feature:
1. Q10-Jy Corbet
2. V10-Steven Loader
3. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh
4. S52-Matt Egel
5. S98-Luke Storer
6. Q46-Dylan Menz
7. W2-Dayne Kingshott
9. V35-Jamie Veal
9. W14-Jason Pryde
10. T22-Jock Goodyer
11. NT11-Jordyn Charge
12. Q12-Michael Pickens
13. WX92-Chad Pittard
14. NT84-Christopher Harrison
15. Q51-Tim Farrell
16. WX22-Jay-Dee Dack
17. N36-Eddie Lumbar
18. VA43-Daniel Storer
19. S11-Scott Enderl
20. V96-Dane Court
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Q1-Casey O’Connell
2. NT1-Blake Walsh
3. A1-Tyson Martin
4. Q4-Zane O’Toole
5. S5-Bailey Heinrich
6. NT39-Ty Ede
7. NT59-Jake Warren
8. NT88-Angus Campbell
9. W76-Blake Scarey
10. NT61-Matt Sealy
11. NT72-William Prest
12. NT64-Scott Murdie
13. NX47-John Egan
14. NT56-Cameron Jaenke
15. V19-Sam Wren
16. NT44-Jamie McInnes
17. NT16-James Wren
18. Q49-Cody O’Connell
19. N4-Jason Davis
20. NT13-Mathew McLennan