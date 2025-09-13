Feature Winners: Friday, September 12, 2025

Mack Leopard in victory lane at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Bakersfield, CA USA World of Outlaws Nashville West Showdown Buddy Kofoid
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USA USAC National Sprint Car Series Justin Grant
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USA USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Jakeb Boxell
Clay County Fair Speedway Spencer, IA USA MSTS 410 Sprint Cars Jack Dover
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA Oil Capital Racing Series Kyle Clark
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA United Sprint League Joshua Tyre
Dodge City Raceweay Park Dodge City, KS USA Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Michelle Decker
Douglas County Dirt Track Roseburg, OR USA Iron Head Sprints Bailey Hibbard
Evans Mills Raceway Park Evan Mills, NY USA Small Block Supermodifieds John Burr Classic Weekend Dalton Rombough Racing
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USA All Star Circuit of Champions Jim Ford Classic Cap Henry
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL USA Midwest Auto Racing Association Carolyn Schuh Memorial Bryce Norris
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL USA Midwest Open Wheel Association Carolyn Schuh Memorial Mack Leopard
Lee County Speedway Donnellson, IA USA POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Ayrton Gennetten
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH USA Non-Wing Sprint Cars Trevor Green
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA USA Allegheny Sprint Tour Kasey Weaver
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA USA High Limit Sprint Car Series Commonwealth Clash Tanner Thorson
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT AU Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder Jy Corbet
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Casey O’Connell
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT CAN Empire Super Sprints / Great Lakes Super Sprints / Southern Ontario Sprints Night Before the Nationals Jordan Poirier
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT CAN Empire Super Sprints / Great Lakes Super Sprints / Southern Ontario Sprints Night Before the Nationals D.J. Christie
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT CAN Winged Crate Sprint Cars Northern Crate Nationals Jesse Costa
Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rapid Nationals Brandon Bosma
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND USA Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Andy Pake
Stateline Speedway Busti, NY USA RUSH Sprint Car Series Arnie Kent
US 36 Raceway Cameron, MO USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jacob Dye
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND USA Western Renegrade Sprint Car Series Chris Lewis
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dylan Waxdahl
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Billy Kimmel Memorial Dylan Norris
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Billy Kimmel Memorial Brock Zearfoss
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USA Interstate Racing Association Logan Jullien
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Brian Kristan
Woodhull Raceway Woodhull, NY USA CRSA Sprints Scott Landers
Woodhull Raceway Woodhull, NY USA CRSA Sprints Spencer Burley