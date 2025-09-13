Feature Winners: Friday, September 12, 2025

|Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Nashville West Showdown
|Buddy Kofoid
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Justin Grant
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Jakeb Boxell
|Clay County Fair Speedway
|Spencer, IA
|USA
|MSTS 410 Sprint Cars
|Jack Dover
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Kyle Clark
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|United Sprint League
|Joshua Tyre
|Dodge City Raceweay Park
|Dodge City, KS
|USA
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|Michelle Decker
|Douglas County Dirt Track
|Roseburg, OR
|USA
|Iron Head Sprints
|Bailey Hibbard
|Evans Mills Raceway Park
|Evan Mills, NY
|USA
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|John Burr Classic Weekend
|Dalton Rombough Racing
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|USA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Jim Ford Classic
|Cap Henry
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Midwest Auto Racing Association
|Carolyn Schuh Memorial
|Bryce Norris
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Carolyn Schuh Memorial
|Mack Leopard
|Lee County Speedway
|Donnellson, IA
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|Ayrton Gennetten
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|USA
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Trevor Green
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Kasey Weaver
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|Commonwealth Clash
|Tanner Thorson
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Jy Corbet
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Casey O’Connell
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|CAN
|Empire Super Sprints / Great Lakes Super Sprints / Southern Ontario Sprints
|Night Before the Nationals
|Jordan Poirier
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|CAN
|Empire Super Sprints / Great Lakes Super Sprints / Southern Ontario Sprints
|Night Before the Nationals
|D.J. Christie
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|CAN
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Northern Crate Nationals
|Jesse Costa
|Rapid Speedway
|Rock Rapids, IA
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Rapid Nationals
|Brandon Bosma
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Andy Pake
|Stateline Speedway
|Busti, NY
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Arnie Kent
|US 36 Raceway
|Cameron, MO
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jacob Dye
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|Western Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Chris Lewis
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dylan Waxdahl
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Billy Kimmel Memorial
|Dylan Norris
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Billy Kimmel Memorial
|Brock Zearfoss
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Interstate Racing Association
|Logan Jullien
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Brian Kristan
|Woodhull Raceway
|Woodhull, NY
|USA
|CRSA Sprints
|Scott Landers
|Woodhull Raceway
|Woodhull, NY
|USA
|CRSA Sprints
|Spencer Burley