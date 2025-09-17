Abreu Caps Off Banner Day with High Limit Victory at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (September 17, 20250) — Rico Abreu capped off a day that was highlighted by the major announcement of going to drive for Tony Stewart Racing for 2026 with the High Limit Racing tour by winning the feature event Thursday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Abreu took the lead back after Cory Day suffered a flat left rear tire and held off challenges from Daison Pursley and a charging Aaron Reutzel on the final lap for his 10th High Limit Racing victory and 17th overall this season.

Abreu and Daison Pursley started on the front row for the 30 lap feature event. Abreu took the lead while Day blasted up to the second position on lap 12. Day then set out after Abreu, taking the lead with a tremendous run off turn two on lap 19.

Day continued to lead until a red flag for Sterling Cling, who got together with Abreu and ended up flipping in turn one. Cling was able to exit the car under his own power.

During the caution flag period Day had to go to the work area with a flat left rear tire, handing the lead back to Abreu. Day was able to race back up to sixth position at the finish.

Abreu continued to lead until Pursley closed in during the closing stages of the main event. Both Abreu and Pursley moved down the track, leaving the top lane open for Reutzel who was able to blast around Pursley and narrowly missed getting by Abreu for the lead by 0.026 seconds at the finish.

Reutzel, Pursley, Justin Peck, and Brad Sweet rounded out the top five.

Kubota High Limit Racing

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Thursday, September 16, 2025

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 42-Sye Lynch, 12.333[15]

2. 13-Daison Pursley, 12.357[3]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.390[17]

4. 26-Justin Peck, 12.411[10]

5. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.419[18]

6. 71-Parker Price Miller, 12.419[19]

7. 14-Corey Day, 12.542[23]

8. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.546[4]

9. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 12.559[11]

10. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.571[22]

11. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.579[12]

12. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.580[5]

13. 5-Brenham Crouch, 12.583[20]

14. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.599[9]

15. 19-Brent Marks, 12.608[16]

16. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.625[1]

17. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.660[14]

18. 9-Chase Randall, 12.662[13]

19. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr, 12.721[8]

20. 5J-Jeremy Weaver, 12.768[6]

21. 19P-TJ Michael, 12.789[2]

22. 78-Justin Clark, 12.881[7]

23. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.902[21]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Corey Day[2]

2. 26-Justin Peck[1]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[4]

4. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]

5. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

6. 5-Brenham Crouch[5]

7. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[7]

8. 78-Justin Clark[8]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

3. 13-Daison Pursley[4]

4. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]

5. 34-Sterling Cling[5]

6. 88-Tanner Thorson[8]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

8. 5J-Jeremy Weaver[7]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[2]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

4. 9-Chase Randall[6]

5. 101-Kalib Henry[3]

6. 19-Brent Marks[5]

7. 19P-TJ Michael[7]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

2. 13-Daison Pursley[1]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

4. 14-Corey Day[5]

5. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]

6. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

Kubota A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

3. 13-Daison Pursley[2]

4. 26-Justin Peck[7]

5. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

6. 14-Corey Day[4]

7. 71-Parker Price Miller[5]

8. 9-Chase Randall[12]

9. 21H-Brady Bacon[11]

10. 88-Tanner Thorson[17]

11. 19-Brent Marks[18]

12. 5-Brenham Crouch[16]

13. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[9]

14. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[13]

15. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

16. 101-Kalib Henry[15]

17. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[19]

18. 78-Justin Clark[22]

19. 19P-TJ Michael[21]

20. 24D-Danny Sams III[20]

21. 49X-Cale Thomas[10]

22. 34-Sterling Cling[14]

23. 5J-Jeremy Weaver[23]