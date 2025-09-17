Rico Abreu Teams with Tony Stewart Racing High Limit Racing Effort for 2026

(September 17, 2026) – Rico Abreu and Tony Stewart Racing announced Wednesday that Abreu would take over driving duties for the team during the 2026 season. As part of the deal TSR will switch from the World of Outlaws tour over to High Limit Racing for next season.

As part of the announcement Abreu will bring over Hall of Fame crew chief Ricky Warner, who worked for TSR during the peak of their success during their run with Schatz. Abreu’s core team members will join him in the new venture while Rico Abreu Racing will lease their charter with the High Limit Series to TSR.

Abreu is currently leading the High Limit driver and owner point standings going into the series’ next event Thursday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway before competing for three nights at Eldora Speedway during the 4-Crown Nationals.

The announcement comes just over a month after TSR and Donny Schatz parted ways after a 18 year run.