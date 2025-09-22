JAKE ANDREOTTI SCORES AT PETALUMA ADOBE CUP WITH SUPER SERIES MIDGETS

By Steven Blakesley

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA (September 20, 2025) – Castro Valley’s Jake Andreotti prevailed in the 14th annual Adobe Cup at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night, topping the feature action during the inaugural WMR / BCRA California Super Series for full Midgets.

Andreotti also led qualifying by a sizeable margin to win the BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters $100 fast time award. Points leader Caden Sarale of Stockton and Dane Culver of Riverside split the $50 West Evans Motorsports heat races.

Andreotti led all 30-laps of the feature wire-to-wire, accumulating a 2.510 second advantage over Sarale at the checkered flag. Culver settled for third followed by 2025 WMR points leader Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz. San Jose’s Ryan Carter finished fifth. Floyd Alvis of San Carlos won the American Racer Tire West and Motor City Buick GMC Hard Charger.

The Super Series continues with round six at Antioch Speedway on October 11 for the Contra Costa Clash with the USAC Western States Midgets in a co-sanctioned feature.

Additional supporters of the 2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series include Tel Tac, Stanton Racing Engines, Storck’s Garage LLC, and Roza Motorsports.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

RESULTS: Petaluma Speedway September 20, 2025

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 00-Jake Andreotti[2]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale[3]; 3. 50-Dane Culver[4]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell[5]; 5. 35-Ryan Carter[6]; 6. 20J-Dale Johnston[7]; 7. 14T-Mathew Radisich[8]; 8. 18-Floyd Alvis[10]; 9. 35S-Cody Gray[1]; 10. 25JR-Nathan Moore[9]; 11. 2ND-Terry Nichols[12]; 12. 1NP-Hailey Lambert[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Caden Sarale[3]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[2]; 3. 00-Jake Andreotti[4]; 4. 14T-Mathew Radisich[1]; 5. 25JR-Nathan Moore[5]; 6. 2ND-Terry Nichols[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Dane Culver[4]; 2. 35S-Cody Gray[3]; 3. 35-Ryan Carter[1]; 4. 20J-Dale Johnston[2]; 5. 18-Floyd Alvis[5]; 6. 1NP-Hailey Lambert[6]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 00-Jake Andreotti, 00:14.872[5]; 2. 50-Dane Culver, 00:15.339[2]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:15.474[6]; 4. 35S-Cody Gray, 00:15.604[7]; 5. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 00:15.774[8]; 6. 20J-Dale Johnston, 00:16.107[11]; 7. 14T-Mathew Radisich, 00:16.118[9]; 8. 35-Ryan Carter, 00:16.626[3]; 9. 25JR-Nathan Moore, 00:16.659[1]; 10. 18-Floyd Alvis, 00:16.872[10]; 11. 1NP-Hailey Lambert, 00:16.872[12]; 12. 2ND-Terry Nichols, 00:16.872[4]