World of Outlaws Hit Home Stretch in October

CONCORD, NC (September 24, 2025) – The home stretch of the 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season is here, and one final full month of racing is ahead before World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 5-8) wraps up the campaign at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Awaiting in October is a nine-race slate in seven states, sending teams as far east as New Jersey and back out to the western reaches of the Midwest.

Let’s look at where to find the World of Outlaws in October:

Williams Grove Speedway | J&S Classics National Open (Oct. 3-4): The month begins in a big way with one of the sport’s crown jewels. The World of Outlaws/Pennsylvania Posse rivalry reaches its peak when the country’s best drivers invade Williams Grove for the 63rd running of the J&S Classics National Open. Along with the ultimate bragging rights, a healthy payday awaits the winner as the “Natty O” champion will pocket $75,000.

The current crown belongs to the World of Outlaws as Carson Macedo collected his second National Open with Jason Johnson Racing last year. That halted a two-year win streak by the Posse as Lance Dewease (2022) and Brent Marks (2023) made the home state fans proud before Macedo’s triumph. Nobody owns more National Open titles than Donny Schatz’s tally of six. Dewease has the chance to equal that mark this year.

New Egypt Speedway | New Egypt Showdown (Oct. 10): After three years away from the state of New Jersey, The Greatest Show on Dirt is coming back as New Egypt Speedway welcomes the tour. It’s been an even longer hiatus from New Egypt, as the 7/16 mile last hosted the World of Outlaws in 2017.

October’s race will be the Series’ 10th trip to New Egypt and equal it with Bridgeport Motorsports Park as the most visited in the state of New Jersey. Daryn Pittman owns the most New Egypt victories with four. Two current competitors in Donny Schatz and David Gravel have also been victorious.

Lincoln Speedway | Keystone Showdown (Oct. 11): One final battle with the Pennsylvania Posse in 2025 brings the World of Outlaws to Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway. The oval nestled in Pennsylvania’s scenic Pigeon Hills will host the tour for the 56th time.

Steve Kinser is by far the most dominant driver in Series history at Lincoln, winning 13 times. The World of Outlaws have controlled Lincoln as of late with a three-race win streak thanks to David Gravel, Donny Schatz, and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid. The Posse’s last Lincoln victory came in May of 2023 when Anthony Macri came out on top.

Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville Showdown (Oct. 17): It’s from one Lincoln to another as the World of Outlaws return to Putnamville, IN’s Lincoln Park Speedway to kick off a three-race weekend in three different states. The Indiana bullring last hosted the nation’s top talent in 2016.

The World of Outlaws have made three previous stops at Lincoln Park, and the 1/4 mile delivered a different winner each time. Steve Kinser topped the inaugural visit in 1979. Dave Blaney was victorious nine years later. Donny Schatz went to Victory Lane when the Series returned in 2016 after 28 years away.

LaSalle Speedway | LaSalle Showdown (Oct. 18): The Lincoln theme continues for a third straight race when the World of Outlaws venture from Lincoln Park to the “Land of Lincoln” for some Illinois action. The Series will return to LaSalle Speedway for the first time in a dozen years.

The midway mark of the three-race stretch is set to be LaSalle’s 10th World of Outlaws race. Steve Kinser is the only multi-time winner through nine, topping the inaugural visit in 1994 and another in 1999. Tim Kaeding claimed the most recent LaSalle checkered flag in 2013.

Angell Park Speedway | Badger State Triple (Oct. 19): After Mother Nature interfered in June, the Badger State Triple finale found a new home in the fall. Originally meant to cap three consecutive nights in the “Badger State,” it’ll now wrap up a swing through Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

The World of Outlaws have made one previous trip to the historic Sun Prairie, WI oval. Donny Schatz won the Series debut at Angell Park in 2016. In keeping with track tradition, The Greatest Show on Dirt will roll into Angell Park on a Sunday night.

81 Speedway | Wichita Sprint Car Showdown (Oct. 24): The Heartland of the country is the destination for the final weekend of racing before World Finals. Park City, KS’ 81 Speedway launches the action on Friday night.

The “Sunflower State” oval has hosted 15 nights of World of Outlaws action in the past. Sammy Swindell has won six of them. Donny Schatz and Rico Abreu are also multi-time winners with two checkered flags apiece.

Arrowhead Speedway | Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends (Oct. 25): The final race of the month is a special one as the World of Outlaws head to Arrowhead Speedway for the seventh running of the Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends. The tour will honor one of the finest individuals to ever grace the pit area with a night of racing at the Colcord, OK track.

The event shifted to Arrowhead a year ago and saw Sheldon Haudenschild banking the $20,000 prize. No driver has been able to top the Jason Johnson Classic twice yet with David Gravel, James McFadden, Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, and Rico Abreu being the other five winners.

