Cottle Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (September 27, 2025) — Shane Cottle won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Cottle moved up from seventh starting position to take the lead from Beau Brandon and drove away for the victory. Brandon, Chane Crum, Tye Mihocko from 14th starting position, and Seth Parker rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (4 Laps)

1. 00-Austin Cory, 13.122[5]

2. 97-Austin Nigh, 13.146[6]

3. 2-Noah Whitehouse, 13.332[4]

4. I1-Ivan Glotzbach, 13.401[2]

5. 24P-Tye Mihocko, 13.408[7]

6. 34-Shane Cottle, 13.686[3]

7. 79-Matt Humphrey, 14.369[1]

Qualifying Flight B (4 Laps)

1. 38P-Seth Parker, 12.932[7]

2. 83C-Chance Crum, 13.018[2]

3. 21B-Beau Brandon, 13.254[5]

4. 16-James Boyd, 13.565[4]

5. 14-Bryan Brewer, 13.849[1]

6. 1C-Kenny Carmichael Sr, 14.578[6]

7. 44-Tom Davies, 17.540[3]

Qualifying Flight C (4 Laps)

1. 99J-Kyle Johnson, 12.687[4]

2. 24-Mason Giddens, 12.858[2]

3. 22-Brandon Spencer, 12.884[1]

4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 13.125[5]

5. 16K-Cody Trammell, 13.610[3]

6. 1J-William Johnson, 14.397[6

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Austin Nigh[1]

2. 34-Shane Cottle[6]

3. 2-Noah Whitehouse[2]

4. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[3]

5. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]

6. 00-Austin Cory[4]

7. 79-Matt Humphrey[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21B-Beau Brandon[2]

2. 83C-Chance Crum[1]

3. 38P-Seth Parker[4]

4. 16-James Boyd[3]

5. 14-Bryan Brewer[5]

6. 1C-Kenny Carmichael Sr[6]

7. 44-Tom Davies[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Mason Giddens[1]

2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[3]

3. 22-Brandon Spencer[2]

4. 99J-Kyle Johnson[4]

5. 16K-Cody Trammell[5]

6. 1J-William Johnson[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 34-Shane Cottle[7]

2. 21B-Beau Brandon[4]

3. 83C-Chance Crum[8]

4. 24P-Tye Mihocko[14]

5. 38P-Seth Parker[3]

6. 97-Austin Nigh[5]

7. 14-Bryan Brewer[15]

8. 00-Austin Cory[1]

9. 99J-Kyle Johnson[6]

10. 1C-Kenny Carmichael Sr[17]

11. 1J-William Johnson[18]

12. 79-Matt Humphrey[19]

13. 16-James Boyd[13]

14. 16K-Cody Trammell[16]

15. 2-Noah Whitehouse[10]

16. 24-Mason Giddens[2]

17. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[12]

18. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[9]

19. 22-Brandon Spencer[11]

20. 44-Tom Davies[20]