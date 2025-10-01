Sprint Invaders Make History This Saturday at Hawkeye Downs

From Bill Wright

(September 30, 2025) — The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders will hit new territory this Saturday, October 4. The historic Hawkeye Downs Speedway in Cedar Rapids, Iowa will play host to the series for the first time. Dirt has been added to the quarter-mile oval, reviving interest in the racetrack for dirt track fans in the Midwest. “Dirt at the Downs” is running for a few weeks and is part of the 100th year of racing at the famous facility.

It has been some time since sprint cars have run at Hawkeye Downs. From 1999 to 2004 the USAC National Sprint Cars raced on the pavement. Dave Steele, JJ Yeley, Michael Lewis, Bobby East, Brian Tyler, Jason McCord and Dave Darland were amongst the winners. Gary Fedewa, Steve Surniak and Hank Lower won with the Auto Value Super Sprints in 2001.

The pavement came to Hawkeye Downs in 1989, and before that time, the track played host to many sprint car events. Sprint car drivers in the track’s “Wall of Fame” include Emory Collins, Gus Schrader, Jerry Blundy, Lee Kunzman, Buzz Rose, Doug Wolfgang, Johnny Rutherford, Jim McElreath, Cliff Blundy, John Gerber, Eddie Leavitt and Shane Carson to name a few.

The race will conclude the 2025 season for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders. Show up points totaling 200 points will be awarded. Tasker Phillips will clinch his first Sprint Invaders championship by running on Saturday. Terry McCarl is second in points, followed by Colton Fisher, Cody Wehrle and McCain Richards.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, with racing to follow. Tickets are $20, with Seniors (60+) and Students 9-17 $18. Kids 8 and under are FREE. Nostalgia Open Wheel Cars, Sport Mods and Sport Compacts are also on the card!

