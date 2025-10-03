HOWARD SHOOTS STRAIGHT AT GUNTOWN FOR THIRD STRAIGHT USAC WIN

By Roby Helm

GUNTOWN, MS – USCS National point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS closed in on the 2025 United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire 2025 National Championship with his third straight series win on Friday night in the 25-lap Feature Race at Pine Ridge Speedway. It was Howard’s 11th USCS win of the 2025 season and his 37th series career win.

Derek Hagar of Marion, AR finished second and former USCS National Champion Morgan Havener of Piperton, TN took the third spot. Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS was fourth and fifth went to four-time USCS feature winner Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC.

Dewayne White of Byhalia, MS came home in sixth, and Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS started 23rd and finished seventh to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. The 16-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN took the eighth spot. Ronny Howard of Nesbitt, MS was ninth and Kelsey Ivy of Fremont, OH rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Dale Howard won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 25-lap Feature Race. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Conner Wray of Olive Branch, MS in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS in the Schoenfeld Headers Second Heat, and Havener in the Texaco T-Mart Heat 3.

Dale Howard took the lead from the pole position at the start of the race followed by Hagar, Havener, Chase Howard and Bowden. Wray passed Bowden for the fifth spot on lap five. The race was red-flagged on lap seven when Chase Howard made heavy wall contact in turn four while running fourth.

Marshall Skinner of Marion, AR brought out the caution flag on the restart with a spin in turn four. Wray dropped out of the fifth spot and White took a spot in the top five. The top five of Dale Howard, Hagar, Turpen-Havener, Bowden, and White remained the same through a lap 11 caution for a spin by Luke Goolsby of Nesbit, MS and a red flag on lap 16 for heavy turn four wall contact by Tucker Boulton of Brighton, TN.

After the restart, Moss passed White for the fifth spot on lap 19. The final caution flag of the race was unfurled on lap 21 when Goolsby executed his second spin of the race in turn four. Dale Howard won the five lap dash to the checkered flag to lead all 25 tours around Pine Ridge Speedway.

The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will return to Pine Ridge Speedway on Saturday night for a 30-lap Feature Race.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT PINE RIDGE SPEEDWAY IN GUNTOWN, MS ON 10/3/25:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (1); 2. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (2); 3. 10m Morgan Havener, Piperton, TN (3); 4. 8x Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS (6); 5. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (8); 6. 10k Dewayne White, Byhalia, MS (7); 7. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (23); 8. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (11); 9. 80 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (9); 10. 201 Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH (10); 11. 17 Alex Lyles, Arlington, TN (14); 12. 17b Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS (16); 13. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (20); 14. 87 Chase Anderson, Lewisburg, MS (15); 15. 21 Jason Milan, Guntown, MS (21); 16. 16 Greg Merritt, Nesbit, MS (19); 17. 18 Paul Jones, Kokomo, IN (18); 18. 44 Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS (22); 19. 52x Adrian Tetreault, Horn Lake, MS (21); 20. 25g Luke Goolsby, Nesbit, MS (24); 21. 901 Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN (12); 22. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS (5); 23. 26 Marshall Skinner, Marion, AR (13); 24. 4x Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (4).

HOOSIER SPEED DASH PRESENTED BY TEXACO T-MART– 6 Laps: 1. D. Howard; 2. Hagar; 3. Havener; 4. C. Howard; 5. Wray; 6. Bowden.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Wray; 2. White; 3. D. Howard; 4. Skinner; 5. Lyles; 6. Taylor; 7. G. Merritt; 8. Martin.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 2: 1. C. Howard; 2. Hagar; 3. Bowden; 4. Ivy; 5. Anderson; 6. Jones; 7. Tetreault; 8. Goolsby.

Texaco T-Mart Heat 3: 1. Havener; 2. Moss; 3. R. Howard; 4. Gray; 5. Boulton; 6. Willingham; 7. Milan; 8. H. Merritt.