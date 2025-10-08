WESTBROOK WINS MERRITTVILLE FALL BRAWL WHILE DRYDEN CLINCHES 2025 SOS TITLE

From SOS

THOROLD, Ont. (October 4, 2025) – The inaugural edition of the Fall Brawl at Merrittville Speedway featured plenty of storylines for the Southern Ontario Sprints series. Dylan Westbrook emerged from a thrilling race with the $5,000 winner’s cheque, while Darren Dryden clinched his first SOS championship by just four points.

The night began with Matt Farnham setting the Ackland Insurance Quick Time in qualifications by just 0.001 seconds over Westbrook. The championship chase between Dryden and Ryan Turner came into focus in the heat races when Dryden won his heat, while Turner finished second in his. Those results put Dryden in the redraw for A-Main starting positions, lining him up in row two while Turner started in row five.

Jordan Poirier and Kyle Phillips made up the front row for the 30 lap A-Main, and Poirier took the early lead while Phillips kept pace with him. Westbrook moved into the top five after starting sixth, and a joust between Westbrook and Todd Hoddick brought about a spin for Hoddick on lap seven.

The championship chase heated up when Dryden began to fade through the field with brake issues while Ryan Turner moved forward. Westbrook caught and passed Phillips on lap 16, and the two began to draw closer to Poirier. Heavy traffic confronted the leaders over the last ten laps, and produced a classic joust for the win. Poirier, Westbrook, and Phillips frequently raced three wide through traffic, each taking a turn in the lead until Poirier slid high and spun on lap 26.

Westbrook stayed up front to lock down the win after a dash to the finish, while DJ Christie and Josh Hansen charged forward to take podium finishes. Phillips settled for fourth, while Cory Turner rounded out the top five. Ryan Turner’s championship bid came up four points short with a sixth place finish, with Scott Kreutter taking seventh from row 10 for The Drivers Project Hard Charger award. Dryden was able to hang on to finish eighth and lock down the title, while Jason Barney and Baily Heard rounded out the top ten.

Thanks to Nitro 54, Ackland Insurance, Tammy 10 Media, Merrittville Speedway, and Glenn Styres Racing, the total purse for the night was $19,850, which set a new high water mark for a stand alone Southern Ontario Sprints event.

2025 Southern Ontario Sprints Season

Statistical Report – Saturday, October 4, 2025

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 30 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 2. 5-DJ Christie[4]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[12]; 4. 21-Kyle Phillips[2]; 5. 11CT-Cory Turner[9]; 6. 15-Ryan Turner[10]; 7. 52-Scott Kreutter[20]; 8. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]; 9. 87-Jason Barney[11]; 10. 70-Baily Heard[13]; 11. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[19]; 12. 84-Mike Lichty[14]; 13. 77T-Tyeller Powless[18]; 14. 0-Glenn Styres[17]; 15. 68-Aaron Turkey[22]; 16. 45-Nick Sheridan[8]; 17. 70MM-Mike Bowman[21]; 18. 94-Todd Hoddick[7]; 19. 87XS-Skyler Evans[16]; 20. 12-Alex Bergeron[24]; 21. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 22. 94X-Scott Hall[29]; 23. 46-Kevin Pauls[23]; 24. 43-Scott Sherk[27]; 25. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[25]; 26. (DNF) 7NY-Matt Farnham[5]; 27. (DNF) 19-Allan Downey[15]; 28. (DNF) 90-Travis Cunningham[26]; 29. (DNS) 0C-Cole MacDonald

Awards

The Drivers Project Hard Charger ($50) – Scott Kreutter (+13)

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Matt Farnham (13.622 seconds)

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 2. 11CT-Cory Turner[2]; 3. 70-Baily Heard[3]; 4. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]; 5. 0-Glenn Styres[5]; 6. 70MM-Mike Bowman[6]; 7. 11-Jamie Turner[8]; 8. 94X-Scott Hall[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 21-Kyle Phillips[1]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 4. 84-Mike Lichty[3]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]; 6. 68-Aaron Turkey[6]; 7. (DNF) 90-Travis Cunningham[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 3. 87-Jason Barney[2]; 4. 19-Allan Downey[3]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 6. 46-Kevin Pauls[6]; 7. (DNF) 43-Scott Sherk[7]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 28-Jordan Poirier[2]; 2. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 3. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]; 4. 94-Todd Hoddick[4]; 5. 52-Scott Kreutter[6]; 6. 12-Alex Bergeron[5]; 7. 0C-Cole MacDonald[7]

Qualifications 1

1. 45-Nick Sheridan, 00:13.787[6]; 2. 5-DJ Christie, 00:13.845[1]; 3. 11CT-Cory Turner, 00:13.899[7]; 4. 70-Baily Heard, 00:13.992[2]; 5. 0-Glenn Styres, 00:14.161[8]; 6. 70MM-Mike Bowman, 00:14.208[5]; 7. 94X-Scott Hall, 00:14.416[4]; 8. (DNS) 11-Jamie Turner

Qualifications 2

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 00:13.622[6]; 2. 21-Kyle Phillips, 00:13.705[4]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner, 00:13.745[1]; 4. 84-Mike Lichty, 00:13.874[2]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 00:13.908[7]; 6. 68-Aaron Turkey, 00:14.052[3]; 7. (DNS) 90-Travis Cunningham

Qualifications 3

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 00:13.623[6]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 00:13.842[1]; 3. 87-Jason Barney, 00:14.109[5]; 4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 00:14.311[2]; 5. 46-Kevin Pauls, 00:14.547[7]; 6. 19-Allan Downey, 00:14.990[3]; 7. 43-Scott Sherk, 00:14.990[4]

Qualifications 4

1. 94-Todd Hoddick[5]; 2. 87XS-Skyler Evans[4]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[7]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[2]; 5. 12-Alex Bergeron[6]; 6. 52-Scott Kreutter[3]; 7. 0C-Cole MacDonald[1]

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2025 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada