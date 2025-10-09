National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Sweepstakes Car and 50/50 Raffle This Weekend at Lakeside Speedway!

By Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (October 8, 2025) – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is going on the road this weekend! We are headed to the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas for High Limit Sprint Car action Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11.

The J&J Auto Racing/Don Ott Racing Engines 410 sweepstakes sprint car will be in attendance. Starting at $25, you could be the proud owner of a sprint car ready to hit the track! All donations go toward the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.

In addition, the museum will be facilitating the 50/50 raffle both nights! Again, proceeds go to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

This is not including the great sprint car action that will be in store for Kansas City area fans over the weekend! We hope to see you there!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!